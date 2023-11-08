Diwali Foods 101: Best snacks and sweets in KL & Selangor for the festive season

Diwali or Deepavali is not just about illuminating homes with lamps and candles, but also about igniting joy through shared meals with family and friends. One cannot imagine this festival without the assortment of lip-smacking snacks and food that are as integral to the celebration as the lights themselves.

And as the Festival of Lights draws near, if you find yourself in the vibrant cities of KL and Selangor, be prepared to embark on a culinary journey. The Indian sweets and snacks here are a visual and gustatory feast, their variety reflecting the diversity of the festival itself. They burst with colours as vibrant as the festival’s lights, and are generously laden with spices, milk, and sugar, making these delicacies an irresistible part of the Diwali festivities.

Imagine a dessert table, bedecked with these sweet treasures, becoming the centre of attraction at your Diwali party. Not only do they satisfy the sweet-tooth of your guests, but they also serve as tokens of affection when gifted, embodying your warm wishes for your loved ones.

Our top picks from the plethora of Indian sweets and snacks in KL and Selangor includes the crunchy murukku, the fluffy appam, and the universally adored pani puri. These are sure to add a dash of sweetness to your Diwali celebrations this year.

Stocking up on Diwali food and snacks? Here are 8 places to get them in KL and Selangor

Chelo’s Sweet Appam

Basking in the legacy of almost three decades, Chelo’s Sweet Appam, formerly known as Om Shakthi Chelo’s Appam Stall, has entrenched itself as a culinary landmark in the community. It’s celebrated far and wide for its delightfully fluffy and lusciously flavourful appam that doesn’t pinch the pocket.

Their specialty, the paal appam, is an exquisite creation steeped in luscious coconut milk that leaves a lingering taste in the palette. Equally compelling is their brown sugar appam which is a gastronomic delight with its unique caramelised flavour, earning the admiration of even the most discerning bubble tea connoisseurs.

Have the option to relish these delectable treats on the premises or take them away, but keep in mind that these sought-after delicacies often invite a queue. So, come prepared for a little wait, but rest assured, it’s worth every minute.

Address: No.8, Lorong Ara Kiri 3, Bangsar, 59100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12 PM – 9.30 PM (weekdays), 11 AM – 9.30 PM (Saturdays, closed on Sundays)

SS15 Best Vadai Stall

Tucked away in the bustling heart of Jalan SS15, Subang Jaya, stands a culinary beacon for snack-lovers – the Best Vadai Stall. This modest yet magnificent stall has earned its reputation through its unwavering commitment to freshness and quality, reflected in its continuous refresh of snacks throughout the day.

Despite the occasional sight of momentarily empty trays, don’t be fooled into thinking they’ve run out. This is simply a testament to the stall’s dedication to serve only the freshest of snacks. Each batch of vadai is fried and presented to customers as the day progresses, ensuring that no stale or soggy treat ever reaches your palate.

For those who prefer a softer, more subtly spiced bite, the uluntu vadai is a revelation. This lightly spiced delicacy will surely charm your taste buds with its delicate balance of flavours. However, if you crave a bit of crunch and a burst of robust spices, the masala vadai is your perfect match. This boldly spiced delight promises a tantalising taste experience that leaves you craving for more.

But the indulgence doesn’t end with vadais. This stall is a veritable treasure trove of other mouth-watering treats as well. From the crispy crunch of curry puffs to the sweet allure of banana balls, and the savoury twist of delectable spring rolls, every snack here promises a unique gastronomic journey that you won’t forget.

Address: Jalan SS 15/4G, SS 15, 47500 Subang Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 10 AM – 7 PM

WTF Restaurant

At the heart of culinary creativity lies WTF Restaurant, an oasis for vegetarian food lovers. Standing for ‘What Tasty Food’, the name is a playful promise of the gastronomic adventure that awaits within its walls. The menu is a harmonious fusion of traditional Indian delicacies and beloved Western dishes, catering to a spectrum of tastes and appetites.

The dessert menu at WTF Restaurant is a veritable celebration of Indian sweets, headlined by their signature jalebi. Each piece is prepared on-site, ensuring the freshest, crispiest bite, and is graced with strands of aromatic saffron, an echo of India’s royal culinary heritage.

Barfi, another gem in their dessert treasury, is a creamy delight made predominantly from condensed milk. It’s served in an array of mouth-watering flavours at WTF Restaurant, from the tropical allure of coconut to the rich, velvety charm of chocolate, catering to a variety of sweet tooth cravings.

The laddu, a festive sphere-shaped sweet, is a testament to the joyous spirit of Indian celebrations. Available in a range of flavours, each laddu is a bite-sized burst of sweetness and tradition.

But the wonder of WTF Restaurant extends beyond its sweet offerings. Their palak chaat, a savoury snack, is a dance of textures and flavours. Crispy fried spinach leaves meet a medley of tangy chutneys and finely chopped vegetables, resulting in a snack that crackles with flavour and leaves a lingering taste of delight.

Address: 98, Lrg Maarof, Bangsar, 59100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11 AM – 10.30 PM (Mondays to Thursdays), 11 AM – 11 PM (Fridays to Sundays)

Jai Hind Restaurant

Jai Hind is a veritable paradise for those with a for Indian sweets, offering an extensive array of these delectable delights sold by the kilogram. Holding fort in three shopfronts located on the bustling Jalan Melayu in the heart of the city, Jai Hind has earned a stellar reputation for their artisanal edibles and confections, notwithstanding their emphasis on Punjabi cuisine. Their eclectic mix of sweets, priced at an affordable RM20 per kilogram, is nothing short of awe-inspiring.

Embark on a sweet sojourn at Jai Hind where you can discover treats such as gulab jamun – delightful orbs of deep-fried milk curd bathed in syrup, or kalakand, a sturdy sweet delicacy masterfully crafted from milk and paneer. They also offer a crowd favourite – sweet yellow orbs made from a tantalising trio of gram flour, wheat semolina, and finely shredded coconut.

Address: 15, Jalan Melayu, City Centre, 50100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8.30 AM – 8 PM

Sangeetha Veg Restaurant

Sangeetha Veg Restaurant is a vegetarian haven, capable of charming even the staunchest carnivores with its mouthwatering array of dishes. Their dedication to crafting chaat – a beloved Indian snack – is palpable, emphasised by a special counter exclusively for it.

This chaat counter recreates the lively ambiance of India’s bustling street markets, offering a unique, immersive experience as you indulge in your snacks right there. A standout dish is the pani puri, a gastronomic delight packed with chickpeas, potatoes, yogurt, and a tangy tamarind chutney.

For a different taste, you might opt for the dahi puri, another popular choice which masterfully blends potato, pulses, chaat, and yoghurt into a memorable snack.

Address: 65, Lebuh Ampang, City Centre, 50100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8 AM – 11 PM

Ammars Kitchen

Operated by a family with a passion for food, Ammars Kitchen springs to life as the dawn breaks at 8 AM. This bustling culinary hub, that has even caught the attention of Lonely Planet, sees a never-ending stream of customers eager to sample its offerings throughout the day.

With a spread of approximately 18 varieties of snacks artfully arranged on trays, the freshness of each item is a testament to their daily preparation. Among the myriad of choices, the uluntu vadai and moong dhal cakes, both crafted from green lentils, are the crowd favourites.

Should you crave something heartier, Ammars Kitchen also serves a repertoire of South Indian breakfast delicacies. The idli, a fluffy cake conjured from black lentil rice, and appam, an irresistible blend of fermented rice batter and coconut milk, are standout dishes that you must try.

Address: 166, Jalan Tun Sambanthan, Brickfields, 50470 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8 AM – 11 PM

Chat Masala

If you’re a fan of puri, the Indian-style deep-fried pancakes, then Chat Masala is your culinary wonderland. This hotspot is renowned for its impressive array of savoury puri snacks, available exclusively from 3 PM each day, making it the perfect afternoon delight.

But the allure of Chat Masala doesn’t end with savoury treats. They also offer an enticing selection of Indian sweets for you to take home and relish. Among the sweet delights are the creamy, melt-in-your-mouth palkova milk sweets, and ghee laddu – a sweet orb crafted from flour, ghee, and sugar that provides a burst of sweetness with each bite.

To round off this gastronomic adventure, Chat Masala serves authentic Indian Bru coffee, a perfect companion to the snacks that not only complements but enhances the overall tasting experience.

Address: 259, Jalan Tun Sambanthan, Brickfields, 50470 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8 AM – 11 PM

Tah-Tas Murukku

Step into Tah-Tas Murukku, where the delightful aroma of murukku and other snacks greets you. Unlike the roadside stalls, there’s no waiting under the sun here. This haven of treats is brimming with a plethora of murukku and other delectable goodies, all incredibly priced at around RM10 per packet.

At Tah-Tas Murukku, you’re the master of your snack destiny – mix and match to your heart’s content, or simply pick up a ready-made packet for a quick snack fix.

Address: PS-15, Ground Floor, Ampang Point Shopping Centre, Jalan Memanda 3, Taman Dato Ahmad Razali, Ampang, 60800 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Where is Diwali celebrated in Kuala Lumpur?

The Festival of Lights is celebrated all around Malaysia, though the big celebrations are usually held in several locations such as Little India Brickfields in Kuala Lumpur, Hindu temples, and Batu Caves in Selangor.

– What snacks to buy for Deepavali?

Just like most other festivals in Malaysia, Diwali or Deepavali is a time to feast. Mutton and ghee rice spill onto tables and plates as day and night blur into each other. As for the snacks, you’ll find jars of murukku, cookies, and appams in various houses.

(Hero and feature images credit: Unsplash/ Prchi Palwe)