Father’s Day 2023: Treat your dad to a scrumptious meal at these hotels and restaurants

Father’s Day is a special occasion to honor our dads and show them how much we appreciate all that they do for us. It’s a day to celebrate the love and sacrifices of our fathers, and what better way to do that than by treating them to a delicious meal?

That’s why we’ve put together this dining guide for Father’s Day 2023. Whether your dad is a foodie or simply enjoys a good meal, we’ve got you covered. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best Father’s Day menus around Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, so you can give your dad the culinary experience he deserves.

In this dining guide, you’ll find a variety of options to choose from, including hearty buffets, juicy steaks, and sweet treats for dads with a sweet tooth. We’ve done the research so you don’t have to, ensuring that each restaurant on our list offers a delectable Father’s Day menu that will leave your dad feeling satisfied and appreciated.

So take a look at our list and start planning your Father’s Day celebration today. Let’s make this year’s Father’s Day one to remember by treating our dads to a scrumptious meal they won’t forget!

Check out our Father’s Day 2023 gift guide if you’re in need of a last-minute present!

Lavish meals and sweet treats in KL and Selangor your dad will love this Father’s Day 2023

Nobu Kuala Lumpur

Nobu Kuala Lumpur is offering a special Father’s Day Osusume Menu from 10 to 18 June 2023. which is a fitting tribute to fatherhood and designed to provide an intimate and luxurious experience. The Head Chef at Nobu Kuala Lumpur, Chef Philip, curated the menu with the help of his talented team of chefs. The menu includes some of the most delectable dishes such as the smoked octopus leg, the 1.2kg chargrilled Wagyu tomahawk, and the smoked vanilla cremeux cigar dessert. Each of these dishes is a true masterpiece that tantalises the palate with its unique texture, rich flavour, and intricate blend of ingredients.

With impeccable service, a refined ambiance, and a menu designed with meticulous attention to detail, the restaurant promises to deliver an unforgettable dining experience that will stay with you for a long time. Whether you’re looking to celebrate with your family or want to treat your dad to a lavish meal, Nobu Kuala Lumpur is the perfect place to do so. So why not book a table at Nobu Kuala Lumpur and make this Father’s Day a truly memorable one for your dad?

For reservations, contact them at +603 2380 0028, Whatsapp +6019 289 5085 or email nobuklreservations@noburestaurants.com

Miyabi at Sheraton Petaling Jaya

If you’re looking for a unique and memorable dining experience to treat your dad to on Father’s Day, Miyabi at Sheraton Petaling Jaya has got you covered. Chef Tetsuya Yanagida has curated a special omakase menu, available for both lunch and dinner from 16 to 18 June 2023, that features some of the most exquisite dishes such as grilled teppanyaki lobster and foie gras chawanmushi. To make the dining experience even more special, a complimentary glass of sake will be provided to pair with the dishes. So why not take advantage of this opportunity to indulge in a gastronomic journey with your dad and make this Father’s Day one to remember? Head to Miyabi at Sheraton Petaling Jaya and treat your dad to a meal that he will surely appreciate.

For reservations, visit their website or contact them at 03-7622 8888/ 017-228 6098

Lemon Garden at Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur

For dads with a sweet tooth, the Lemon Garden at Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur is the perfect spot. The restaurant is offering a Father’s Day brunch buffet that includes an extensive range of dishes, from Western to Asian cuisine, fresh seafood, and delightful desserts. Whether your dad is a foodie or simply enjoys a good meal, the Lemon Garden has something for everyone.

The Father’s Day Brunch Buffet is available on 18 June 2023 from 12 PM until 2 PM, so you can make a reservation and plan your day accordingly. The ambiance is sophisticated and refined, making it an ideal location for a special occasion like Father’s Day.

As a bonus, the restaurant is offering an exclusive deal of three bottles of Tiger beer for only RM88 nett, which is perfect for dads who love a cold brew. For only RM198 nett per person, you can treat your dad to an unforgettable dining experience that he will cherish for a long time.

For reservations, contact them at +603 2074 3900 or email restaurantreservations.slkl@shangri-la.com

Maria’s SteakCafe

Maria’s SteakCafe is a great option to treat your father to a special meal on Father’s Day. They are offering a unique Father’s Day set menu that includes an array of delectable meats from different parts of the world. The menu boasts of succulent meats such as Japanese and Australian Wagyu, Argentinian striploin, and New Zealand baby cutlet. In addition, diners can choose between two delicious soup options, creamy mushroom soup or rich oxtail soup. And, to top off the meal, a moist chocolate cake is served for dessert.

This Father’s Day, make the day extra special by taking your dad to Maria’s SteakCafe and indulging in a delectable gastronomic journey that he will surely cherish. The Father’s Day set menu is only available on 17 to 18 June 2023, so make sure to reserve your table in advance to avoid disappointment. Show your dad how much you love and appreciate him by treating him to the best meal in town at Maria’s SteakCafe.

For reservations, visit this website

O’Galito Mediterranean Restaurant & Bar

If you’re looking for a unique and flavourful way to celebrate Father’s Day, O’Galito Mediterranean Restaurant & Bar could be the perfect choice. This restaurant specialises in both classic and contemporary Mediterranean cuisine, so your dad can enjoy a truly indulgent meal. For Father’s Day, O’Galito has created a special menu that features a variety of dishes to satisfy any palate. From the seafood platter, t-bone steak, to the lamb curry pizza, this feast is sure to impress your dad and make him feel appreciated. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to give your dad an unforgettable dining experience this Father’s Day at O’Galito Mediterranean Restaurant & Bar.

For reservations, contact them at +603 2141 0418

Sunset Terrace at Sunway Resort Hotel

Sunset Terrace at Sunway Resort Hotel has something special for Father’s Day. This year, they are offering a ‘Grill & Chill’ celebration that dads will surely love. The sumptuous buffet spread includes international cuisine and barbecued options, such as prime cuts of meat like beef twister, chicken Thuringer, honey mustard lamb, barbeque chicken drumstick, and beef minute steak, as well as a variety of seafood. The buffet spread also features a range of offerings, including canapes, assorted hot dishes from the Indian, Arabic, Malay, Japanese, Italian, Chinese kitchen, and more.

Another exciting feature of this celebration is the ‘King of the Burger Grill’ competition, where guests can participate in a friendly competition and show off their grilling skills. Additionally, once the meal is over, guests can end the day with a splashing good time in the hotel swimming pool, as swimwear attire is allowed.

This sumptuous lunch buffet will be available on Sunday, 18 June 2023, from 12.30 PM to 4.30 PM. The price for adults is RM198 nett, and the price for children aged 6 to 12-years-old is RM99 nett. So, if you want to make your dad’s Father’s Day extra special, head to Sunset Terrace at Sunway Resort Hotel for a memorable dining experience.

For reservations, contact them at +603 7495 1403/ +603 7492 8000 or email srhs.bookfnb@sunwayhotels.com.

Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill

For Father’s Day, Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill has prepared a one-of-a-kind offering called ‘A Toast to Dads.’ This Father’s Day special features the classic British Sunday Roast, which includes a 42-day dry-aged sirloin, Yorkshire pudding, crispy roast potatoes, and a variety of seasonal vegetables. To make the Father’s Day experience even more special, dads can participate in a whiskey tasting experience at the bar.

Furthermore, as part of the Father’s Day celebration, Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill has partnered with renowned luxury car brand McLaren. As a result, one lucky dad will win exclusive McLaren merchandise. Additionally, diners will have the opportunity to view the McLaren Artura, the next-generation hybrid supercar, at the main drive-through lobby of Sunway Resort Hotel.

The ‘A Toast to Dads’ special is available on Sunday, 18 June 2023, from 12 PM to 3.30 PM, and priced at RM220 nett per person. So, why not take advantage of this opportunity to celebrate your dad in style and give him the Father’s Day that he deserves?

For reservations, email gordonramsay.rsvp@sunwayhotels.com or contact them at +603 7492 8000

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes is excited to offer fathers a special treat on Father’s Day with their ‘The Big Boss Deal’ promotion. This promotion includes a choice of a classic All-American burger or a crispy chicken sandwich accompanied by French Fries, a house salad, and four chicken wings in a selection of four tantalising flavours, including Korean BBQ, White Miso BBQ, Texan BBQ, or Mexican Hot Sauce.

This Father’s Day deal is priced at only RM49 and is available exclusively for fathers on Sunday, 18 June 2023. Don’t miss out on the chance to give your dad a satisfying and delicious meal befitting the Big Boss of the family. Head over to Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes and make this Father’s Day an unforgettable experience for your dad.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes in Sunway Resort Hotel is open daily from 11 AM to 12 AM.

For reservations, visit their website, email blacktapmy@sunwayhotels.com or contact them at +603 7492 8000

(Hero and feature images credit: Nobu Kuala Lumpur)