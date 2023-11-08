Your first look at the debut Uniqlo Coffee outlet in Malaysia, with prices

Since its closure in early July, speculation has been rife that Japanese clothing retailer Uniqlo will be reintroducing its flagship Fahrenheit 88 outlet with a host of new services, including the debut of Malaysia’s very-first Uniqlo Coffee kiosk.

Five months down the line and after much-bated breath, it has finally been confirmed that the newly revamped store will indeed play host to the inaugural Uniqlo Coffee location. Found on the Ground floor, all visitors will have to do is navigate towards Uniqlo’s familiar glass facade and step up into the store, before venturing further in beyond the small flight of stairs.

Welcome to Malaysia’s first-ever Uniqlo Coffee kiosk

Tucked behind a cluster of travel-appropriate winter gear, the coffee kiosk is unpretentious and simple, occupying only a small corner of the ground floor’s expansive floorplan. In fact, some may even overlook the kiosk altogether, given how seamlessly it blends into the store’s overall ambiance in swathes of pale wood trim and cream walls, were it not for the hiss of its espresso machine.

But of course, an illuminated marquee will leave little doubt as to where you have arrived. If this is your first visit to Uniqlo Coffee (as it most likely is for most Malaysian shoppers), be prepared to wait in line given the buzz and interest surrounding the kiosk’s opening.

What is immediately apparent is that the kiosk is meant to offer a more grab-and-go approach, providing shoppers with a quick caffeine pick-me-up between hours. There are no chairs or tables to be found on the Ground floor.

If you’re looking to dawdle with your coffee, you’ll have to traipse upstairs for the dedicated seating area, which offers an almost Shibuya-Scramble-esque viewing experience of the Pavilion crosswalk. Once again, be prepared to have your patience tested for a seat, as this area will be a hot commodity for social media snaps.

Now, on the topic of coffee, the Uniqlo Coffee kiosk offers a concise selection of drinks for the weary shopper. This ranges from plain Jane Americanos (RM7.90) to lattes (RM9.90), as well as matcha lattes (RM14.90) and hot chocolates (RM14.90). As for light-bites, pick from an assortment of cookies, all of which are priced at the flat rate of RM6.90.

The Uniqlo Coffee kiosk can be found on the Ground floor of Uniqlo @ Fahrenheit 88, and is set to officially open to the public on November 9th, 2023.