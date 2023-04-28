7 Food trucks in KL and Selangor where you can eat to your heart’s content

The food truck industry in Malaysia has been steadily growing in the past few years, especially in the Klang Valley area—with one of the largest food truck parks in the country being Tapak Urban Street Dining, which is located opposite the KL City Centre on Persiaran Hampshire.

From a time when food trucks were known for selling simple, pre-packaged meals and coffee to factory workers looking for something cheap and quick, they have now become mobile restaurants that offer a wide variety of dishes, including freshly caught seafood, gourmet burgers, toothsome desserts, and many more.

The contemporary food truck culture in Malaysia is now dedicated to modern interpretations of traditional offerings and cuisines from all around the world, which has won the hearts of many Malaysians and visitors alike.

If you’re a foodie looking for a unique dining experience or just want to try something new, read on as we’ve compiled a list of some of the best food trucks in the city you should definitely check out this year.

Food trucks in KL & Selangor for you to feast to your heart’s content

Curbside Cantina

Curbside Cantina is a well-known food truck turned restaurant that is located in Damansara Kim. It was founded by a married couple, Tubby and Noreen, who were inspired by the Cali lifestyle. They started the food truck business in 2014, which proved to be a game-changer in bringing thick, tempting tacos to KL. Despite facing various challenges, the couple did not give up and decided to open a restaurant to expand their business—complete with their trucks still parked outside.

The restaurant has a friendly and welcoming atmosphere, and people love to visit it for its delicious food and drinks. Among the popular dishes are the fish taco, chilli con carne, and chicken tacos. The fish taco is a must-try for seafood lovers while the chilli con carne is another favourite amongst customers as it is made with the perfect blend of spices and ingredients to give it a unique taste.

Pasta La Pasta

Pasta La Pasta is a vibrant red food truck that has made a name for itself in the food truck industry by specialising in pasta dishes. Whether you’re craving bolognese, macaroni and cheese, aglio olio, or nachos, Pasta La Pasta has you covered. The food truck’s signature dish, the Chilli Macaroni and Cheese, is a delectable pasta dish that will satisfy all your cheese cravings with its generous topping of steaming hot cheddar cheese which adds a unique touch to the dish. If you’re a pasta lover, you definitely don’t want to miss out on trying their dishes.

The Gorpis

The Gorpis is a popular food truck in the Klang Valley that specialises in Indonesian delicacies, particularly pisang goreng cheese. With a range of different flavours to choose from, including Cheese Caramel, Cheese Ferrero, Cheese Chocolate, Cheese Butterscotch, and Cheese Matcha Green Tea, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Their original flavor, Gorpis Cheese, is made with freshly-fried banana fritters coated with generous amounts of cheese. The combination of the cheese and the crisp batter provides the fritters with a satisfying crunch, which lasts for a long time. Whatever The Gorpis makes is instantly a must-try snack, especially for those who love Indonesian delicacies.

Babarittos

Babarittos’ yellow exterior is hard to miss, and its reputation for serving up mouth-watering food has made it a must-visit destination for many food enthusiasts. This food truck is considered one of the best food trucks in the country and is always crowded with patrons, especially college students. They serve exciting Mexican food with a local twist that is sure to tantalise your taste buds.

Their signature dishes include burritos and nachos that are wrapped up perfectly with a generous portion of meat, which is a must-try for anyone looking for a delicious and hearty meal from a food truck. They are known for its unique and creative take on Mexican cuisine, adding a local twist to classic dishes.

Big Bus Ice Cream & Dessert

If you’re looking to satisfy a sweet craving, Big Bus Ice Cream & Dessert is the place you go to. The seasonal appearance of the ice cream push cart goes back to the early days of the 20th century. Today, ice cream carts and trucks feature products that are just as delish as any bricks and mortar location, made with artisanal methods, locavore ingredients and a passion for bringing people together in a common love of sugar, cream and deliciousness.

Big Bus Ice Cream & Dessert offers a wide variety of soft serve ice cream options, ranging from small to large sizes, and even a Big Bus Cone! To make your treat even more delicious, you can choose from an array of free toppings such as chocolate sprinkles, cornflakes, honeycomb and chocolate drizzle.

Otak Otak FT

Who knew you could get otak-otak and tofu bakar from a food truck? Well, you can! Otak Otak FT is a food truck that offers an array of Indonesian and Malaysian snacks, including the famous otak-otak and tofu bakar. One of their must-try snacks is the tofu bakar, which is a grilled crisp tofu pocket filled with an array of flavorful ingredients, such as cucumbers, roasted peanuts, and carrots, complemented by a delicious rojak-like sauce. This snack is perfect for those always on-the-go, as it is light and comes in a convenient packaging, making it a great snack to munch on in between activities. Otak Otak FT promises to provide not only a satisfying snack but also an authentic taste of Indonesian and Malaysian cuisine that will surely leave your taste buds wanting more.

Walla Walla

Walla Walla is a popular food truck where you can find an extensive range of fried snacks like fried onions rings, cheesy fries, fried mushrooms, calamari, and fish fingers. What makes it even better is that they provide customers with the option to choose their preferred sauce according to their taste buds. You can choose from a variety of sauces such as Ship Tartar, Hey! Chipotle, Flambelicious, and Mayo Ecstasy, to name a few.

One dish that is highly recommended by their patrons are the fried mushrooms. The mushrooms are crispy and flavourful and are best eaten hot. To enhance the taste, you can pair them with a mini tub of Ship Tartar dipping sauce. It’s the perfect snack to munch on while exploring other food trucks in the area.

(Hero and feature image credit: Unsplash/ TJ Dragotta)