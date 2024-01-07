12 hawker stalls for the best food at Singapore’s Adam Road Food Centre

Small in stature but big in Singapore’s dining scene, Adam Road Food Centre is a culinary institution, and here is a guide to the best hawker stalls there.

Built in 1974 to house street hawkers along Bukit Timah Canal, Adam Road Food Centre has around 30 stalls, some very famous for their Malay food like nasi lemak and mutton soup. Selera Rasa sells the former, reportedly a favourite of the Sultan of Brunei. Bahrakath Mutton Soup picked up its first Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2023.

Other stalls have added to the hawker centre’s repertoire over the years. Two Bib Gourmand debutants include Noo Cheng, popular for its big prawn noodles, and Selamat Datang Warong Pak Sapari, which sells mee soto. Cheng Ji’s pork leg bee hoon is a crowd favourite, and so is Indian rojak from Adam’s.

At Adam Fishball Noodles, the namesake is worth ordering, along with the laksa. House of Braised Duck serves the tender bird accompanied by either rice, kway chap, or porridge. Once the evening rolls around, check out satay from Zaiton, and barbecued stingray by Adam Seafood BBQ. For dessert, look to Fruitopia’s avocado shakes, and ice kacang from Teck Kee.

