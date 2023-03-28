facebook
Here’s the complete Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants (1-50) list for 2023

Find out who made it to the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list this year, from Den and Sorn to Le Du and The Chairman.

The highly anticipated day has finally arrived! Following last week’s announcement of the 51-100 list, the full 2023 ranking for Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants (1-50) has been unveiled. This time, the ceremony — its tenth edition — was held in Singapore’s Resorts World Sentosa. Last year, Den took the the highest spot on the list, followed by Sorn, Florilège, Le Du, and The Chairman. How different does this year’s gastronomic revelation look compared to 2022’s? Well, keep scrolling to find out for yourself!

Check out the complete Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 1-50 list below.

1. Le Du (Bangkok)

2. Sézanne (Tokyo)

3. Nusara (Bangkok)

4. Den (Tokyo)

5. Gaggan Anand (Bangkok)

6. Odette (Singapore)

7. Florilège (Tokyo) / Inedit Damm Chefs’ Choice Award for Hiroyasu Kawate

8. La Cime (Osaka)

9. Sorn (Bangkok)

10. Narisawa (Tokyo)

Den Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2023
Photo by Den

11. Labyrinth (Singapore) / Highest Climber Award

12. Sazenka (Tokyo)

13. The Chairman (Hong Kong)

14. Villa Aida (Wakayama)

15. Mosu (Seoul)

16. Masque (Mumbai)

17. Meta (Singapore)

18. Fu He Hui (Shanghai)

19. Indian Accent (New Delhi)

20. Ode (Tokyo)

Masque Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2023
Photo by Masque (Mumbai)

21. Zén (Singapore) / Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award

22. Sühring (Bangkok)

23. Onjium (Seoul)

24. Burnt Ends (Singapore)

25. Euphoria (Singapore)

26. Cloudstreet (Singapore)

27. Les Amis (Singapore)

28. Mingles (Seoul)

29. Neighborhood (Hong Kong)

30. Avartana (Chennai) / Highest New Entry Award

Meta Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2023
Photo by Meta (Singapore)

31. Ensue (Shenzhen)

32. Cenci (Kyoto)

33. Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh (Bangkok)

34. Da Vittorio (Shanghai)

35. Potong (Bangkok)

36. Born (Singapore)

37. Wing (Hong Kong)

38. Raan Jay Fai (Bangkok)

39. Wing Lei Palace (Macau)

40. Anan Saigon (Ho Chi Minh)

Caprice Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2023
Photo by Caprice (Hong Kong)

41. Mono (Hong Kong)

42. Toyo Eatery (Manila) / Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award

43. Sichuan Moon (Macau)

44. L’effervescence (Tokyo)

45. Mume (Taipei)

46. Baan Tepa (Bangkok)

47. Born & Bred (Seoul)

48. Metiz (Makati)

49. Caprice (Hong Kong)

50. Refer (Beijing)

Congratulations to all the restaurants on this year’s list! Learn more about Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants HERE.

(Hero and Featured Image: Den)

After graduating with a Masters in Fashion Journalism from Instituto Marangoni London, Ronn took on a role as Lifestyle Writer. Now on a more project-centric position with Lifestyle Asia KL, he actively writes about drinks, fashion, and everything cool. When he's not typing on the laptop or managing a shoot, you will find him visiting the newest restaurants, drinking a Negroni, and complaining about a lack of clothes to wear.

 
