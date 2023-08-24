12 hawker stalls for the best food at Singapore’s Holland Drive Food Centre

From a wealth of yong tau foo to claypot rice with a Bib Gourmand, these hawker stalls serve the best food at Holland Drive Food Centre.

Reopened in May 2023 after a renovation, the hawker centre is an affordable dining option for residents in the Holland Drive neighbourhood, as well as concert-goers heading to the nearby Star Vista. If you are hiking along the Rail Corridor, it serves as a pitstop too.

Yong tau foo fans are well looked after here, with Hakka Noodle, Fifty Year, and Lao Chen Ji offering quality renditions of the dish, differentiated by their different kinds of noodles. Slick kway chap can be found at Cheng Heng, Leong Wei does Cantonese-style roast meats at very affordable prices, as Shima Kitchen prepares a galaxy of food to go with nasi padang.

For handmade fishballs, turn to Ru Ji, and for baos made a similar way, seek out Ru Fa. While you wait for New Lucky’s claypot rice, tuck into Rojak Line’s luxurious version of the dish, and Yap Kee’s Malaysian-style wanton noodles. For dessert, look for Sweet Bistro and their wide selection of kueh, but if you are there during lunch, the Penang char kway teow should be on your list.

Holland Drive Food Centre is located at 44 Holland Dr, Singapore 270044.

(Hero and featured images credits: makeyourcaloriescount/Instagram)

12 hawker stalls for the best food at Holland Drive Food Centre