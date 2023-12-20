Stay warm with these four hot pot restaurants in Hong Kong during the festive season

Get together with your friends and have hot pot this winter! Still hesitating about which restaurant to go to? Have a look at the following hotpot restaurants in Hong Kong.

It’s the season for dabienlou (Cantonese slang for hot pot) and hairy crabs. Order a set menu and you will get three hairy crabs for free. If you are a crab lover, you should try this. The golden-coloured crab paste shimmers seductively in the light.

Before enjoying dabienlou, we suggest you have a seafood chicken casserole. The tender chicken is tossed in a secret sauce that thickly coats each piece of chicken. Abalone, clams, prawns, purple potatoes, jicama, and onions are added to give the whole chicken casserole a rich flavor. The abalone and clams taste surprisingly sweet after they absorb the sauce from the chicken.

Next, have dabienlou from the staff here. Pour in the pork bone broth and top up with a variety of meats. It seems that every kind of meat fits in with that broth. If you’re not sure which one to choose, we recommend you try the Australian Wagyu Beef, which is moderately fat and lean and has a creamy, fragrant flavor when it’s blanched.

Finally, don’t forget to try the handmade dumplings here. They’re made with fresh flour and when presented, you may feel the efforts of the master.

Address:

2/F, 21-23 Hillwood Road, Tsim Sha Tsui (9432-4188)

Shop 24, Sze Chau Shopping Centre, 38 On Ning Road, Yuen Long (5236-3638)

老碼頭火鍋 Old Pier Hot Pot

With the cold weather, it’s time to recharge with a spicy hot pot. When it comes to Chongqing hot pot, the first thing that comes to our mind is nothing but spicy.

Old Pier is a typical Chongqing hot pot restaurant. To get things started, let the signature dregs-free red oil spicy soup base (HK$228) challenge your tolerance level for spiciness. It’s made with Dahongpao peppercorns, Guizhou morning glory peppercorns, and a variety of Sichuan spices and herbs which help warm you up. The peppercorns can improve your heart function and burn fat but remember to have it in moderation or it will damage your spleen and stomach. So, we recommend you choose the Mandarin Duck Hot Pot (HK$198/two servings) to let the mellow flavour of the pork bone soup heal your tingling lips from the spicy soup. Hot offers are now available with 68% off on orders before 7:30 p.m. and 12% off after 9:30 p.m. Reservations can be made here.

Address: 61 Tong Mi Road, Mongkok, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Phone: 21486268/ 21469268

WhatsApp: 55083188

牛大人 Master Beef

With Taiwanese chefs handcrafting the soup bases and ingredients, Master Beef will not leave you disappointed.

Master Beef has a big following on Instagram (30k followers), which means something in proving its uniqueness. As a restaurant serves dabienlou, Master Beef differs from Kumamoto Hot Pot in that it offers a wide range of nourishing hot pot soup bases to keep you warm and cosy during winter. A popular soup base is the Taiwanese Pineapple Chicken Pot. It has pineapple and plenty of bitter melon. Don’t worry, it doesn’t taste bitter at all. Instead, it is refreshing and helps to remove body heat.

The Jigami Wagyu Beef All-You-Can-Eat Set (HK$328) is also a star. Within the set, the Australian Wagyu M5 Beef Shoulder Roll is very thin, well-textured, and tender. Finally, each customer can enjoy a dessert or ice cream, such as the Taiwanese specialty taro ball sencha. Please book online in advance as it is very popular.

Address:

5/F, Causeway Bay Plaza II, 463-483 Lockhart Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong39539340

2/F, Carnarvon Plaza, 20 Carnarvon Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon 39539350

Shop A&B, Basement, Hollywood Commercial Centre, 610 Nathan Road, Mongkok, Kowloon 39539360

*You can also find Master Beef in Tsuen Wan, Kwun Tong, Tseung Kwan O, Shatin and Yuen Long.

Geographically, How Awesome is a bit hidden as Kwun Tong is full of buildings, and How Awesome is not on the street side. However, it has 20.2k favourites on OpenRice, showing that it doesn’t matter where you are as long as the food is yummy.

Similar to Kumamoto Hot Pot, the signature dish here is the Chicken Casserole with onions and other ingredients adding a spicy flavor to the chicken. Pair the Szechuan chicken casserole with the baby vegetables in the fish soup for the full effect. As chilli isn’t the main character here, those who like chicken but can’t tolerate too much spice should definitely come here. The sweet and refreshing fish soup with baby vegetables and rice is both filling and satisfying, with each bite offering a different flavour. When the casserole and vegetables meet, you’re in for an exciting hot pot day.

An unmissable treat is the Lemon Green Apple Special. You can never go wrong with this at a hot pot restaurant. When the acidity of the lemon and the sweetness of the green apple collide with the heat and spiciness of the chicken, the only result is that you will be addicted. The layers of food are so rich that you can’t stop at one bite. That, probably, is the trouble with foodies.

Address: Shop 12-14, 1/F, Shing Wan Industrial Building, 15-17 Shing Yip Street, Kwun Tong, Kowloon,

Phone: 22345169/22345170

WhatsApp: 59188460

