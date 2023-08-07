Indulge in the new creations at the Mandarin Cake Shop by Chef Kevin Pannier

Indulge in the enticing new creations at the Mandarin Cake Shop, crafted by the talented Kevin Pannier, Executive Pastry Chef at Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur.

Let them eat cake! Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur has unveiled a new range of enticing creations at the Mandarin Cake Shop. Created by the talented new Executive Pastry Chef, Kevin Pannier, the beautiful delights also represent the spirit of luxury and gastronomy that the luxury hotel embodies.

For the uninitiated, Chef Pannier is a classically trained French Pastry Chef with almost two decades of experience. His passion for pastries started in his family kitchen, helping his parents prepare decadent desserts with traditional French techniques in the most rustic ethos. He has a knack for creating a balance of flavours using a variety of ingredients to ensure the perfect slice of cake.

Especially for this new menu, Chef Pannier continues to showcase his passion for amalgamating flavours and textures — creating profound theatrics both visually and on the palate. Some of the highlights include Vanilla Strawberry St Honoré, Paris Nice, Kalamansi Pie, and Chocolate Heritage.

The Vanilla Strawberry St Honoré cake features a flaky caramelised puff pastry crust, choux pastry studded with crumble, Tahitian vanilla cream topped with homegrown Cameron Highlands Chitose strawberries. Inspired by Rue Saint Honore, where Mandarin Oriental Paris is located, the creation remains one of the most popular desserts in France.

For Paris Nice, it is a beautiful blend of chocolate and milk — comprising a dacquoise biscuit with crunchy hazelnuts, crispy hazelnuts, thin milk chocolate waters, dark chocolate cream, and milk chocolate Chantilly. Another chocolate delight is the Chocolate Heritage which consists of a layer of chocolate cake made with Malaysian house-made chocolate crémeux, cocoa nibs crisp, and 70% dark chocolate bavaroise. Using locally and sustainably sourced cocoa from Pahang, Malaysia, it further strengthens the locavore ethos.

For something bright and refreshing, the Kalamansi Pie is definitely a nod to the flavours of Malaysia. Sweet thin crust, dacquoise biscuit with crunch hazelnuts, calamansi cream and citrus gel.

“My approach to cakes always begins with a combination of flavours. To me, flavour is what people remember. Delicious cakes always tend to leave a lasting impression, which is why to me that is the most important. These cakes are just the first of many creations that will be featured at the Mandarin Cake Shop here in Kuala Lumpur. I hope to continue to innovate with the team here and produce many wonderful delights for our guests and customers,” shares Chef Pannier.

Apart from that, guests will also be able to indulge in these masterful creations available exclusively at The Mandarin Cake Shop — featuring a selection of gluten-free and vegan options.

Expressing his excitement about this new culinary venture, Executive Chef Gerald Genson concludes: “We are delighted to welcome Chef Pannier to our culinary team. His exceptional skills and creative flair align perfectly with our commitment to providing the finest dining experiences to our guests. With Chef Pannier’s expertise, we are confident that our cake shop will become a hotspot for connoisseurs of exquisite desserts.”

Find out more about Chef Pannier’s creations and what The Mandarin Oriental Shop has to offer HERE.