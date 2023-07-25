7 Best Japanese buffets for unlimited sashimi and sushi in KL and Selangor

If you’re a fan of Japanese cuisine, particularly sushi and sashimi, then you’re in luck! We’ve compiled a comprehensive list of the best Japanese buffet restaurants in KL and Selangor, so you can indulge in unlimited servings of your favourite dishes to your heart’s content. Whether you’re looking for an affordable option or a place to splurge on a special occasion, we’ve got you covered.

Our list includes a wide variety of Japanese buffet restaurants that offer not only sushi and sashimi but also other traditional Japanese dishes such as tempura, udon, and yakitori. We made sure to select only the finest restaurants with the freshest and highest quality ingredients, so you can truly enjoy a gastronomical experience that will leave you feeling satisfied.

From the most popular Japanese buffet spots to the lesser-known gems, our list provides a mix of locations that cater to different budgets and preferences. So whether you’re planning a casual lunch with friends, a romantic dinner date, or a family gathering, you’re sure to find a restaurant that suits your needs.

No need to spend hours scrolling through online reviews and menus, as we have done the research for you. All you have to do is sit back, relax, and enjoy the feast!

Japanese buffets in KL and Selangor to feast your heart out

Mitasu Japanese Restaurant

Mitasu is a well-known Japanese restaurant in Kuala Lumpur that offers an affordable ala-carte Japanese buffet. With two locations, one in Bukit Bintang and one in Old Klang Road, customers can enjoy a wide variety of fresh seafood and sashimi, as well as oysters, tiger prawns, and grilled octopus. One of the unique features of Mitasu is that customers can order off the menu and have their dishes served directly to their table, rather than walking around with a plate like in a traditional buffet. Due to its popularity, it is recommended to make a reservation in advance to avoid disappointment.

Mitasu Japanese Restaurant Bukit Bintang

Address: Wisma Chuang, 2506, Jln Sultan Ismail, Bukit Bintang, 50250 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12 PM – 3 PM, 6 PM – 10 PM

Mitasu Japanese Restaurant Old Klang Road

Address: Lot 306, Old Klang Rd, Batu 3, 58000 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12 PM – 3 PM, 6 PM – 10 PM

Hanare Japanese Restaurant

Hanare Japanese Restaurant is a highly regarded and well-known dining establishment located in Kuala Lumpur. It provides a one-of-a-kind, authentic Japanese buffet experience that is highly sought after by patrons. The restaurant has a sophisticated and cosy atmosphere that makes for a comfortable dining experience. It features an open kitchen where customers can see the chefs at work, a bar, a teppanyaki counter, private rooms for intimate gatherings, and comfortable seating.

One of the main highlights of dining at Hanare is the opportunity to savour unlimited servings of appetisers, teppanyaki, sashimi, sushi, grilled seafood, and free-flow Wagyu beef for two hours. The chefs at Hanare are highly skilled professionals who meticulously prepare each dish with the freshest and highest quality ingredients available. The restaurant’s selection of fresh seafood is air-flown twice a week from Tokyo’s famous Tsukiji Market, ensuring that every dish is of the highest quality and freshness.

Address: Vista Tower, 182, Jln Tun Razak, Kampung Datuk Keramat, 50400 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12 PM – 2.30 PM, 6 PM – 10 PM

Jogoya Japanese Buffet Restaurant

Jogoya is a must-visit spot if you want to indulge in a cheat day and enjoy an extensive buffet spread of over 400 dishes. The restaurant offers not only Japanese cuisine, but also Chinese, Western, and Malaysian dishes, making it a perfect place to gather with friends or family who have different food preferences.

The restaurant is particularly well-known for its impressive dessert section, which offers delectable treats such as Häagen-Dazs ice cream, cakes, and cookies. Jogoya is a popular destination for meal gatherings and special occasions due to its wide selection of food items, ensuring that everyone will find something to their liking.

While Jogoya is not certified halal, it is a pork-free eatery and a popular spot among Muslim diners. The restaurant provides clear tags on food items that may contain alcohol, offering peace of mind to diners who have specific dietary restrictions.

It is definitely worth a visit if you’re in the mood for a satisfying feast of Japanese and international cuisines. With its extensive selection of dishes and friendly atmosphere, it’s no wonder this restaurant is a crowd favourite.

Address: LG 05 Lower Ground Floor, The, 181, Jln Bukit Bintang, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12 PM – 4 PM, 5.30 PM – 10.30 PM

Hama Japanese Dining

If you’re a fan of Japanese cuisine, there’s a place you should definitely check out. Hama is a restaurant that offers a wide variety of Japanese dishes, including unlimited servings of sushi, sashimi, and more, all at an affordable price. With over a hundred dishes to choose from, including fresh sashimi and fried oysters, customers can indulge in an array of scrumptious dishes.

The dining space at Hama is also cosy and welcoming, making it the perfect spot for a casual lunch with friends or even a romantic dinner date. The restaurant is particularly known for its friendly atmosphere, so you can be sure that you’ll feel right at home.

Plus, because all the dishes are cooked fresh to order, you won’t have to worry about cold meals or stale foods. Instead, you can take your time and enjoy every bite of your favourite dishes. So, if you’re looking for a new Japanese restaurant to try, Hama is definitely worth a visit.

Address: Perdana, Unit F-G-7, Plaza Arkadia, 3, Jalan Intisari, Desa Parkcity, 52200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12 PM – 3 PM, 5.30 PM – 11 PM

Kampachi

Kampachi is a well-established Japanese restaurant that has been a prominent name in the Malaysian food scene since 1974. It has managed to maintain its position as a leading restaurant by offering its patrons an unforgettable dining experience that is second to none. The restaurant prides itself on providing authentic Japanese cuisine, prepared using only the finest and freshest ingredients that are air-flown directly from Japan.

If you’re looking for a culinary adventure that will take your taste buds on a journey through Japan, look no further than Kampachi. The EQ Kuala Lumpur outlet, in particular, is a sight to behold. The restaurant’s decor is sleek and elegant, featuring floor-to-ceiling glass windows that allow natural sunlight to flood the space, minimalist wooden furniture, and a zen-like ambiance that will transport you to Japan.

One of the unique experiences that Kampachi provides is the omakase dining experience, which allows customers to sit at the sushi counter and watch as their dishes are prepared right in front of them. This provides an immersive and intimate dining experience that is perfect for special occasions or a romantic dinner date.

On weekends, Kampachi offers a sumptuous buffet spread that includes a variety of fresh sushi and sashimi, soups, beef sukiyaki, oden, tempuras, grilled seafood, and a variety of Japanese desserts. The restaurant’s desserts are particularly noteworthy, as they are authentically Japanese and will tantalise your taste buds with their unique flavours and textures.

Kampachi EQ

Address: EQ, Equatorial Plaza, Jln Sultan Ismail, Kuala Lumpur, 50250 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12 PM – 3 PM, 6 PM – 11 PM

Kampachi Pavilion KL

Address: 6.09, 00, Jln Bukit Bintang, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11 AM – 9.45 PM

Kampachi Plaza33

Address: Petaling Jaya (North) P1-02, 1st Floor, Plaza @ Jaya 33, 1, Jalan Kemajuan, Seksyen 13, 46000 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 12 PM – 3 PM, 6 PM – 10 PM

Mo-Mo Paradise

Mo-Mo Paradise is a popular hotpot chain that was founded in Tokyo in 1993, and has since expanded globally, providing a unique and flavourful hotpot dining experience to customers. Their specialty is shabu-shabu and sukiyaki, two distinct types of hotpot soup base that offer different flavours and textures, as well as a spicy miso-based soup that is perfect for those who crave a little bit of heat.

At Mo-Mo Paradise, customers have the option to choose one or two types of broth, which are then used to cook fresh meat, vegetables, and udon at their table. The buffet-style meal lasts for 100 minutes, providing ample time for diners to enjoy a relaxing meal with good company, and indulge in the variety of flavors that Japanese hotpot has to offer.

What sets Mo-Mo Paradise apart is not only the quality of their ingredients, but also their commitment to providing a unique dining experience. From the cosy and inviting ambiance of their restaurants to the friendly and attentive service, customers are sure to enjoy a memorable and satisfying meal.

Mo-Mo Paradise Lot 10

Address: Lot P1 Unit P1-10 P1-11 Level 4 Lot 10, Shopping Centre, 50, Jln Bukit Bintang, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12 PM – 10 PM (Sundays to Thursdays), 12 PM – 11 PM (Fridays and Saturday)

Mo-Mo Paradise Isetan The Gardens Mall

Address: 3F ISETAN, LOT 233 The Gardens Mall, Lingkaran Syed Putra, 59200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12 PM – 11 PM

Mo-Mo Paradise 163 Retail Park

Address: 1F – 02, 8, Jalan Kiara, Mont Kiara, 50480 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12 PM – 10 PM (Mondays to Thursdays), 12 PM – 10 PM (Fridays to Sundays)

Mo-Mo Paradise Pavilion Bukit Jalil

Address: Lot No 3.81.00, Level 3 Pavilion Bukit Jalil, 2, Persiaran Bukit Jalil 8, Bandar Bukit Jalil, 57000 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11 AM – 11 PM

ROCKU Yakiniku

ROCKU Yakiniku is an exceptional Japanese BBQ restaurant that stands out from the rest with its unique and upbeat atmosphere. Unlike other Japanese restaurants, ROCKU offers live performances on a mini stage while you feast on high-quality grilled meats and seafood. The restaurant’s edgy and casual vibe is perfect for those who want to enjoy a delicious meal while also being entertained by live music performances.

One of the main highlights of dining at ROCKU is the charcoal grills in the middle of each table, which allow customers to grill their own meat to their liking. The grilling experience adds a personal touch to the dining experience, making it more interactive and enjoyable. Along with meat cuts, the restaurant also offers a selection of seafood, including mussels, prawns, and scallops, that taste equally delicious when grilled.

ROCKU is also a great place to celebrate a special occasion, such as a birthday. Customers who are celebrating their birthday can redeem a free ROCKU Tempura Ice Cream Cake from the staff, which is a delightful and tasty treat to end the meal.

ROCKU Yakiniku Pavilion KL

Address: Lot 7.01.03, Dining Loft Level 7, 168, Jln Bukit Bintang, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11 AM – 10 PM

ROCKU Yakiniku 1 Utama Shopping Mall

Address: 1 Utama Shopping Centre, LOT F355/356/357, First Floor, Rainforest, 1, Lebuh Bandar Utama, Bandar Utama, 47800 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 11 AM – 12 AM

ROCKU Yakiniku The Gardens Mall

Address: S-209, The Gardens Mall, Lingkaran Syed Putra, Mid Valley City, 59200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11 AM – 11 PM

ROCKU Yakiniku Sunway Pyramid

Address: OB3.LG1.7-8A, Oasis Boulevard LG1, Sunway Pyramid Shopping Mall, No. 3, Jalan PJS 11/15, Bandar Sunway, 46150 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 11 AM – 12 AM

