Last meal on Earth? The chefs of these local Michelin restaurants tell you where to dine

If there ever is a universal language that can truly transcend all boundaries, it would most likely come down to the common tether that we all share with food. And where that is concerned, Malaysia’s reputation as a gastronome’s haven has never been in dispute with the varied food cultures interwoven into the nation’s heritage, further bolstered by a clutch of local MICHELIN restaurants.

In reflection of that, FunNow Malaysia is looking to broaden global intrigue with the local food landscape with the inaugural launch of GastroMonth 2023 Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

GastroMonth 2023 kicks off with 40 local Michelin restaurants

Tapping a total of 45 names from last year’s illustrious MICHELIN Malaysia lineup, including four MICHELIN Star restaurants and those in the MICHELIN Bib Gourmand and MICHELIN Selected repository, the month-long event has been described as a ‘culinary celebration’ featuring curated menus and dining experiences exclusive to their itinerary.

As part of GastroMonth 2023’s debut, Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur was invited to experience the ingenuity and verve of some of the country’s MICHELIN luminaries in person. These include Chef Kim Hock Su of Restaurant au Jardin fame, the eponymous Chef Darren Chin of DC Restaurant by Darren Chin, Chef Darren Teoh of Dewakan, Chef Aidan Low of akâr dining, Chef Shaun Ng of Hide KL, Chef Johnson Wong of Gēn 根, and Chef Mandy Goh of ATAS.

MICHELIN chefs on their last meals of choice

Speaking on account of food, we then decided to pose the same question to four chefs from the evening: if you could have one last meal on Earth, what would it be and where would it be from?

Chef Darren Chin @ DC Restaurant by Darren Chin

1 MICHELIN Star

With his name attached to some of the city’s hottest restaurants, Chef Darren Chin needs almost no introduction. And while he is best-remembered for his novel expressions of cuisine in reflection of freshly sourced ingredients, his choice of last meal hits much closer to home. He said “My last meal would be something cooked by my dad, either his chai choy – which is a dish of braised vegetables, or his fried pork loin with a sauce of peas and onions,”

Reminiscing for a taste of home, he adds “These dishes and him cooking them for me have a special place in my heart.”

Chef Su Kim Hock @ Restaurant au Jardin

1 MICHELIN Star

The maestro behind Penang’s Restaurant au Jardin, Chef Su Kim Hock’s distinct technique is informed by his time spent in Europe and Taiwan, resulting in a finely-crafted Franco-Asian menu that has made his 18-seater slice of culinary ambition one of the most coveted places to dine in on the island.

But where his last meal on Earth is concerned, Su points to the northern state of Kedah, infused once again with a distinct flavour of nostalgia. He said “For me, there’s this traditional Teowchew Kway Chap dish in Sungai Petani with thick, wide rice noodles and a sauce of all the meaty good things, also featuring pig skin – that’s what I would choose.”.

Chef Takashi Kimura @ Cilantro

MICHELIN Selected

Helming the kitchen at Cilantro, Chef Takashi Kimura believes good food is a union of choice ingredients, appropriate cooking techniques, and just the right selection of seasoning. With an extensive repertoire from his time training under MICHELIN starred restaurants in Europe, his creations fuse Japanese sensibility with French dynamism.

Apropos to his training, Takashi credits a MICHELIN Three Star alumni for his final culinary experience. “If I could choose, my last meal would be at L’Ambroisie, Place des Vosges, Paris.” he said.

Chef Aidan Low @ Akâr Dining

MICHELIN Selected

Akâr Dining presents a premise of gastronomic ambition built upon the experience of Head Chef and co-founder Chef Aidan Low. Proving his mettle in both France and Japan before returning to local shores, his ethos for Akâr Dining aspires to not only pay homage, but reinvigorate local produce with contemporary appeal.

Harkening back to his Chinese heritage, Aidan’s last meal is a familiar sight at many family dinners. “My last meal would be Chinese style fish-head curry with tow pok, brinjal, long beans and ladies fingers, from a particular restaurant in Kepong,” he said. Its exact location is a closely guarded secret, with the chef jokingly adding “I can’t tell you which, because then I would have to kill you, and then it would REALLY be time for my last meal.”.

30 days of delectation

As for meals you’ll remember a lifetime, GastroMonth Kuala Lumpur and Penang 2023 is expected to begin on 1 June, 2023. Benson Chang, General Manager of FunNow Malaysia said, “With the launch of the first GastroMonth Kuala Lumpur and Penang, the aim is to support our food and beverage community, provide more accessible culinary experiences to Malaysians, and further establish Malaysia as a gastronomic destination on the international map.”

Adding to this, he enthused how “This is a great opportunity for food enthusiasts from across the country and world to discover and enjoy our delicious culinary scene.”

Some key standouts to look forward to include Chef Darren Teoh of Dewakan’s resurrection of recipes by notable French chefs that have passed on, as well as an immersive omakase experience held in Chef Darren Chin’s newly launched Cellar space. Penangites can look forward to the familiar comforts of Auntie Gaik Lean’s Old School Eatery, which will be debuting a Peranakan tasting platter unlike any other.

What’s more, Visa Infinite and Visa Signature cardholders can look forward to enjoying added benefits from participating GastroMonth eateries throughout the duration of the event, whether it be in legacy restaurants tucked away in Kuala Lumpur’s Chinatown district, or haute cuisine from the eminent cuisinier of local MICHELIN restaurants.

For the full list of restaurants or to make your reservations, you may visit the official directory through here. With 40 spots to pick from, the only thing you’ll have to consider is where you’ll begin on your gastronomic sojourn into GastroMonth 2023.

Feature and hero image credits: GastroMonth KL & Penang 2023