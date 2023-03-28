Le Du of Bangkok tops the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list

Find out who made it to the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list this year, from Le Du and Gaggan Anand to Den and Odette.

The highly anticipated day has finally arrived! Following last week’s announcement of the 51-100 list, the full 2023 ranking for Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants (1-50) has been unveiled. This time, the ceremony — its tenth edition — was held in Singapore’s Resorts World Sentosa. Last year, Den took the the highest spot on the list, followed by Sorn, Florilège, Le Du, and The Chairman. How different does this year’s gastronomic revelation look compared to 2022’s? Well, for starters, Le Du of Bangkok was announced as the best restaurant in Asia; an impressive feat for sure.

Check out the complete Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 1-50 list below.

1. Le Du (Bangkok)

2. Sézanne (Tokyo)

3. Nusara (Bangkok)

4. Den (Tokyo)

5. Gaggan Anand (Bangkok)

6. Odette (Singapore)

7. Florilège (Tokyo) / Inedit Damm Chefs’ Choice Award for Hiroyasu Kawate

8. La Cime (Osaka)

9. Sorn (Bangkok)

10. Narisawa (Tokyo)

11. Labyrinth (Singapore) / Highest Climber Award

12. Sazenka (Tokyo)

13. The Chairman (Hong Kong)

14. Villa Aida (Wakayama)

15. Mosu (Seoul)

16. Masque (Mumbai)

17. Meta (Singapore)

18. Fu He Hui (Shanghai)

19. Indian Accent (New Delhi)

20. Ode (Tokyo)

21. Zén (Singapore) / Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award

22. Sühring (Bangkok)

23. Onjium (Seoul)

24. Burnt Ends (Singapore)

25. Euphoria (Singapore)

26. Cloudstreet (Singapore)

27. Les Amis (Singapore)

28. Mingles (Seoul)

29. Neighborhood (Hong Kong)

30. Avartana (Chennai) / Highest New Entry Award

31. Ensue (Shenzhen)

32. Cenci (Kyoto)

33. Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh (Bangkok)

34. Da Vittorio (Shanghai)

35. Potong (Bangkok)

36. Born (Singapore)

37. Wing (Hong Kong)

38. Raan Jay Fai (Bangkok)

39. Wing Lei Palace (Macau)

40. Anan Saigon (Ho Chi Minh)

41. Mono (Hong Kong)

42. Toyo Eatery (Manila) / Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award

43. Sichuan Moon (Macau)

44. L’effervescence (Tokyo)

45. Mume (Taipei)

46. Baan Tepa (Bangkok)

47. Born & Bred (Seoul)

48. Metiz (Makati)

49. Caprice (Hong Kong)

50. Refer (Beijing)

Congratulations to all the restaurants on this year’s list! Learn more about Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants HERE.

(Hero and Featured Image: Le Du/@ledubkk)