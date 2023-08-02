LSA Makan Club: Bocado hits all the high notes with a Spanish Mediterranean menu paired with Japanese botanicals in Roku gin

Lifestyle Asia KL collaborates with Roku Gin to host the next LSA Makan Club at Bocado KL, blending the spirit of the good life and Japanese hospitality with a special pairing menu that combines Spanish Mediterranean flavours with Japanese gin cocktails — available throughout the month of August 2023.

LSA Makan Club returns for the month of August. This time around, the beautiful botanical notes of Roku are paired with Spanish Mediterranean flavours as we head over to Bocado for a unique dining experience.

Tucked at the corner of Bangunan ECM Libra in Bukit Damansara, Bocado fronts a cute facade that can be easily overlooked. But walk into the archway and up a flight of stairs and you’ll find yourself mesmerised by the cosy alfresco vibes interwoven with Mediterranean sensibilities.

Described as a Spanish Mediterranean restaurant with a Santorini bent, Bocado comes to life as the sun sets. The gold pendant lights glisten against the vibrant cobalt blue tilework — permeating a transportive sense of majesty and delight throughout the interiors. Its double-volume lofty space also lends a luxurious spirit, allowing diners to feel its calm throughout the night.

One floor up takes you into the private dining space where we hosted the recent LSA Makan Club. The exclusive preview of the pairing menu witnesses the presence of fellow LSA Friends — seasoned actors Debbie Goh and Cai Pei Xuan; model and actor Lynn Lim; celebrity interior designer Alex Lee from Design Seed; husband-wife YouTubers Curtis and Jmie Fu; beauty queen Francisca James Luhong; besties Maggy Wang and Natalie Chai; as well as content creators Leslie Png, Kiv Chai, Eros Erfe, Dr. Ben Gee, Jason Goh, and Alvy Joanna.

Hosted by Beam Suntory brand ambassador, Jordan Lim and the Editor-in-Chief of Lifestyle Asia KL, Martin Teo, the exclusive LSA Makan Club dinner preview at Bocado has to be the best one so far.

Fans of Japanese gins would know that the Roku is a beautifully balanced gin comprising six distinctive Japanese botanicals with eight traditional botanicals. Harnessing the best of every season, Roku is crafted meticulously to celebrate the exceptional flavours of the four seasons. These include the sakura flower, sakura leaf, yuzu peel, sencha tea, gyokuro tea and sanshō pepper — each carefully selected to create Japan’s authentic craft gin, the Roku. Together, every component combined creates a multi-layered yet harmonious flavour of various botanicals; from the bright notes of yuzu and the sweet floral aroma of sakura blossoms, to the crisp spiciness of sanshō pepper.

Together with Lifestyle Asia KL, Roku also wants to celebrate the spirit of Japanese hospitality, also known as Omotenashi — a refreshing ritual to be enjoyed with friends and loved ones — over great food and the amazing company of our beloved friends.

Excited to find out what the special menu has to offer? Check out our review or go try it for yourself — you don’t want to miss this.

Pica Pica : Start with a snack

The five-course menu opens the ‘Pica Pica’ that translates nibbles or snacks in Spanish. Here, you get a Cono de Salmon comprising a cone filled with avocado mousse topped with a rosette of smoked salmon, sprinkled with sesame seeds. In one mouthful, the flavours are simply delicious as the morsel glides in your mouth.

Wash it down with sips of Oliva Martini, a dirty martini iteration made with Roku Gin, extra virgin olive oil, Yzaguirrae blanco vermouth, and orange bitters. The viscosity of the cocktail is a nice complementing texture to the snack, with the acidity from the vermouth and bitters also cuts through the fattiness of the fish — leaving a nice lingering finish on the palate.

“This version of a dirty martini is truly something I’d order again — beautiful flavours and perfectly balanced,” says Natalie Chai as she lifts her glass of Oliva Martini.

Entrante : Cannoli and negroni

The second dish comes in the form of two cannelloni stuffed in cod fish and shrimp, enveloped in a punchy smoked paprika sauce. The entree, Canelones, deserves all the attention at this point.

We start with a little sip of the pairing Spanish Negroni cocktail made with Roku Gin, dry sherry, sweet vermouth and Campari. As a Negroni snob, we cannot fault this version that we define as a rather intense, sparingly spiced, nutty finish. When paired with the smoked paprika sauce, the negroni offers brightness while alleviating the heat from the dish.

Of course, the pasta that forms the cigar-shaped cannelloni is perfectly al dente. Its firmness is complemented by the well-seasoned filling of fish and bits of shrimp for texture. In this menu, you may find yourself struggling with two generous pieces of cannelloni but they are too good not to finish. And do us a favour, use the last piece to wipe everything on the plate — the sauce is pure magic.

Arroz : One paella for the road

In the spirit of living the good life, we want to make sure that our guests are generously treated. Next on the list is the rice dish — Arroz. And it won’t be a Spanish affair without paella as the kitchen team whips together the perfect combo of Paella de Marisco with the most refreshing Bocado Gin.

If you find yourself somewhat full by now, we’d recommend you to pace yourself a little — you’re halfway there. But every spoonful of the paella, topped with seafood, is divine. And we aren’t exaggerating. We got ourselves a vegetarian option sans the seafood (because we are extra like that), and the briny grilled artichoke on top has to be the best artichoke we’ve eaten in Malaysia to say the least!

The pairing cocktail is a simple tall drink comprising Roku Gin and espumoso yuzu lemonade — think of it as a Korean citron or Yuja tea but better! The assam boi inside further complements the heartiness of the dish as you prepare for the mains.

“I love the paella and I think it’s the perfect pairing with a gin-based cocktail,” quips Debbie Goh.

Principal : You’ve reached the main, bien hecho!

If you’re pacing yourself well, you’d find yourself slightly buzzing at this point. Save some space for the main dish Pierna de Pato, comprising a whole duck leg, stewed, and served with wild berry compote, butternut squash mousseline, and charred seasonal vegetables. Have them all together — the tender meat goes very well with the creamy puree while the compote offers a nice balance with its bright acidity.

Pairing the dish is Bien Hecho, a bright pink cocktail that is a feast to the eyes (and palate). The botanicals of Roku Gin are enhanced with a mix of fresh lemon, a rich grapefruit syrup, grenadine, and cava that is a Spanish sparkling wine.

Postre : Always space for dessert and more drinks

Moving on quickly to desserts, all eyes glisten as plates of Pastel de Chocolate are being served. A pear confit is flanked with two pieces of the cocoa coffee sponge cake with hazelnut praline ganache, Valrhona aruguani creme, white chocolate feuilletine and salted caramel topping.

“The dessert is truly life-changing!” expresses Alvy Joanna as she reaches for her third spoonful. The play of textures gives so much depth to this dish, paired with its sweet, nutty and dark notes. What we think is the secret to this dish is the confit pear that offers not just a textural twist but a respite to the rich chocolatey expressions.

Pairing the dessert is Fennely Fino, an interesting play on the classic whisky sour with a gin base instead. The aniseed flavours stand out — take small sips to truly allow the taste to assimilate with the rich chocolate notes from the dessert. The tinge of sourness counters the caramels in the dessert — creating a beautiful explosion to end the five-course meal on a high note.

Verdict

Coming into Bocado with zero expectations, the restaurant surprises with its clever play on textures and flavours. Bocado has more than just steaks and Spanish staples to offer but a refined display of ferocious expressions when it comes to building flavours. We thoroughly enjoy the Canelones, especially the sauce that is an absolute bomb; as well as the delicious Pastel de Chocolate dessert that shows a strong understanding of flavour profiles that actually work for a pairing menu. (Be sure to pace yourself to reach the end because it’s worth it!)

Every single one of the pairing cocktails is crafted beautifully to complement the dishes — each botanical note shines through the accents each dish offers. We shall stop here and let the food (and drinks) do all the talking.

Price

RM250++ per person (food only)

RM350++ per person (with cocktail pairing)

The LSA Makan Club pairing menu, curated in collaboration with Roku Gin will be available daily (Monday to Sunday) for lunch and dinner at Bocado KL from 1st to 31st August 2023.