8 Homegrown snack brands by fellow Malaysians to munch on

Do you ever find yourself feeling peckish and looking for a snack every 15 minutes? It seems like we’re all snacking more than ever these days. When a craving hits midday or just before bed, it can be challenging to resist the temptation. But if you’re bored of the typical snacks like Lays, Doritos, or Maggi, and you’re looking for something unique, why not try some of these amazing Malaysian snack brands instead?

These artisanal brands offer locally made, high-quality snacks that are sure to satisfy your cravings. From Amazin Grace to Kind Kones, they each offer a unique product that is simply unforgettable. Whether you’re in the mood for something sweet, savory, or spicy, these snacks provide a delicious and satisfying alternative to your usual go-to options.

So, if you’re tired of the same old snacks and want to try something new and exciting, give these 8 Malaysian snack brands a try. You won’t regret it!

Malaysian snack brands that will help satisfy your snacking habit

Amazin’ Graze

Amazin’ Graze is one of the most popular snack brands in Malaysia, having started out as a small startup founded by three young Malaysian women producing classic granolas and nut mixes. Today, the brand has expanded internationally, with its products available in several countries, including Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia. Amazin’ Graze offers a wide range of snacks, including nuts, granolas, brownie chips, and premium nut butters. They also offer variety packs, allowing customers to sample everything before making a purchase. Their raw snacks are made from high-quality sourced ingredients, such as nut butters and dried fruits—now you don’t have to feel guilty about snacking in the wee hours.

Signature Market

Signature Market is one of the popular healthy snack brands from Malaysia that offers a wide range of delicious and nutritious snacks. Apart from the standard nuts, granolas, and cookies, this wholesome Malaysian snack brand also provides healthy herbal teas, dried fruits, and jams. Signature Market products come in premium packaging, which not only adds the aesthetic value to your pantry but also protects the product quality.

The competitive pricing of the products makes them an affordable option for health-conscious customers. With over 50 healthy snack options available on their website, customers can choose from a variety of sets and bundles to feast on. Moreover, Signature Market ensures that their products are made from natural and high-quality ingredients, which makes them a perfect alternative to typical snacks like Lays or Doritos.

Freshable

While ready-cooked meals aren’t really considered snacks but for some, we know they would prefer a hearty spread for a snack instead (no judgement, we’re sometimes like that too). Instead of nuts, try Freshable, Malaysia’s very own leading ready-to-cook meal kit delivery service. The company provides a convenient solution for those who want to prepare healthy and delicious meals at home. They offer pre-cut and pre-portioned ingredients that save time and effort in the kitchen, especially for busy individuals who don’t have the luxury of spending hours cooking. Freshable’s recipes are designed to be easy to follow, even for those who are not experienced cooks. This means that anyone can whip up a delicious meal in no time, without any hassle.

One of the best things about Freshable is that they source their ingredients locally whenever possible, which helps support local farmers and ensures that their products are fresh and of high quality. Additionally, Freshable is halal-certified, which makes it a great option for those who follow a strict halal diet. With Freshable, you can enjoy a wholesome and satisfying meal whenever you want, without having to compromise on taste or quality.

Kintry

Kintry is a Malaysian snack brand that was founded by Michelle Chai, who named the brand after the term “kindred pantry.” The brand offers a range of healthy and delicious snacks that are made from premium natural ingredients, and some of their most popular products include salted egg potato chips, homemade cookies, and granolas.

If you’re having trouble deciding what to get, Kintry has got you covered. They offer gift boxes that allow customers to sample a variety of their snacks, so you can try a little bit of everything. Plus, these boxes make the perfect care pack for friends and family too!

What makes Kintry unique is that it was founded during a difficult period in Michelle’s life, when she was mourning the loss of her late mother and raising a toddler as a single parent. Michelle sought to rid herself of that situation and start work on a business using locally sourced ingredients. Her determination and resilience shine through in every product, making Kintry a brand that is not only delicious but also meaningful.

Rawsome

Rawsome is a Malaysian snack brand that specialises in creating delicious and nutritious desserts using chia seeds. They offer a range of chia seed puddings, chia popsicles, and dehydrated snacks that are suitable for those who want to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Their products are made from organic and high-quality ingredients, such as cold-pressed raw organic cacao and organic sugar. They are dehydrated for more than 24 hours to retain almost 100% of the nutritional content of the food with very low calories compared to other snacks. Their chia seed pudding is a popular meal replacement option for weight loss because it is packed with calcium, fibre, and omega 3.

In addition to that, Rawsome has also created flavors that are suitable for children, such as the chocolate-flavoured pudding and Mutella pudding—which is packed with chia seed, Milo, milk, Oreos, and Nutella in a jar.

Jobbie

JOBBIE is a Malaysian peanut butter brand that was founded by Joseph, a 20-year-old college dropout, and his girlfriend Debbie, an 18-year-old high school graduate. Driven by their love for food, they started a small peanut butter business called ‘Walao-Eh!!! Peanut Butter’. However, they faced difficulties in selling their product, even struggling to sell 10 jars of peanut butter a month. Despite the challenges, they persevered, tweaking their recipe every day based on feedback from family, friends, and even strangers-turned-taste-testers. Their hard work paid off, and the business eventually reached its turning point and was rebranded as JOBBIE.

Today, JOBBIE is one of the most popular peanut butter brands in Malaysia, offering both creamy and chunky options with or without salt and sugar. What sets them apart from other brands is their commitment to using only natural ingredients and avoiding any artificial additives to protect their customers’ health. JOBBIE is also halal-certified, ensuring that Muslim customers can enjoy their peanut butter with peace of mind. With a strong focus on quality and customer satisfaction, JOBBIE has become a beloved Malaysian snack brand that continues to grow and expand its reach.

Tempe!

No food offers that satisfying crunch and that gratifying saltiness quite like a chip, it’s no wonder potato chips are one of the most popular snacks Malaysian love to munch on. But classic potato chips are typically fried in vegetable oil and loaded with salt—two factors that don’t equal the healthiest snack choice. Not to be a Debbie Downer, but chips are also low in protein and micronutrients, making many other snack choices a bit more ideal for those who are trying to live a healthy lifestyle. With Tempe!, you can get a chip fix without feeling the slightest bit guilty about it.

Tempe! is a Malaysian snack brand that offers a healthy alternative to traditional potato chips. While chips are often fried in vegetable oil and high in salt, Tempe! offers a range of snacks that are both delicious and nutritious. Their products are made from tempeh, a protein-packed soy product that is fermented and then baked or fried. Tempeh is a nutrient-dense food that is high in protein, fibre, and antioxidants. If you’re looking for a healthier snack option that still satisfies your craving for something crunchy and salty, give Tempe! a try.

Kind Kones

Kind Kones is an all-natural, plant-based ice cream brand that has scoop shops in both Malaysia and Singapore, offering a unique and healthy alternative to conventional ice cream. Their ice creams are vegan and free from dairy, refined sugar, soy, gluten, and other artificial additives, making them a perfect option for those who have dietary restrictions or are health-conscious. What sets Kind Kones apart from other ice cream brands is their commitment to providing their customers with healthier dessert options that are both delicious and nutritious. They don’t compromise on flavor and quality, and they strive to create desserts that are better for your body and the environment.

In addition to their ice creams, they also serve a selection of desserts that are healthier alternatives to conventional versions that are typically loaded with sugar and unhealthy fats. Kind Kones believes in being kind to your body, the environment, and to others, and they are dedicated to providing a better way to indulge in sweet treats. So, if you’re looking for a guilt-free way to satisfy your sweet tooth, Kind Kones is definitely worth a try.

If you’re looking for a delicious and healthy alternative to your usual snack options, give these Malaysian snack brands a try. Trust us, your taste buds will thank you!

(Hero image credit: Instagram/ @kintryco and @kindkones; Feature image credit: Instagram/ @kindkones)