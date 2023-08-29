Merdeka 2023: F&B deals and promos for the upcoming National Day holiday

With the National Day holiday of Malaysia fast approaching, there’s no better time to look forward to the exciting deals, discounts, and special seasonal flavours that are in store when it comes to food and beverage (F&B) outlets. As we celebrate the 66th national Merdeka day this 2023, there’s no shortage of attractions for locals and tourists alike, including vibrant parades and patriotic performances. But there’s more to this holiday than just the festivities – you’ll also get to enjoy a wide range of attractive offers from various F&B spots across the country.

Whether you’re in the mood for a delicious meal, a refreshing drink, or a sweet treat, there’s sure to be something for everyone. From discounted prices to limited-time promotions and exclusive deals, you won’t want to miss out on the exciting opportunities available.

So be sure to check out the various F&B outlets around you to make the most of your Merdeka holiday and indulge in some mouth-watering treats.

39 Places that are offering enticing promotions and seasonal flavours in conjunction with Merdeka 2023

McDonald’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McDonald’s (@mcdonaldsmalaysia)

As part of their Merdeka celebration, McDonald’s Malaysia is offering a special promotion on 30 to 31 August 2023. Customers can get 31% off for selected items, as well as set menus priced at RM5, RM9.95, RM10.95, RM11.95, and RM20. To take advantage of the promotion, customers can simply redeem it on the McDonald’s Malaysia app.

Available at all McDonald’s outlets

Domino’s Pizza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Domino’s Pizza Malaysia (@dominosmy)

Domino’s Pizza is giving its customers a special deal they won’t be able to resist. Starting from 25 August and going until 3 September, customers can take advantage of a promotion where they can purchase a regular pizza at its original price and add a large pizza that’s worth RM46.90 for just RM1. This limited-time offer is a great way to celebrate the holiday while indulging in some of your favorite pizza flavours. So, don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to treat yourself and your loved ones to some delicious pizza!

Available at all Domino’s Pizza outlets

Texas Chicken

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Chicken Malaysia (@texaschickenmalaysia)

Texas Chicken is offering a promotion for two of their meal combos priced at RM6.60. The promotion will only be available on 31 August 2023 starting from 11 AM. Customers can purchase up to five sets per person while stocks last.

Available at all Texas Chicken outlets

Pizza Hut

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pizza Hut Malaysia (@pizzahutmalaysia)

Pizza Hut is celebrating Malaysia’s 66th Independence Day by offering a special promotion. From now until 17 September, customers can enjoy a 50% discount on regular pizzas, as well as on garlic bread and mushroom soup from 28 August until 17 September. On 31 August and 16 September, customers can also receive a free drink with their order by visiting any Pizza Hut outlet and saying “Mmm-deka” three times.

Available at all Pizza Hut outlets

Tealive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tealive (@tealiveasia)

Tealive is offering a promotion where customers can receive a 31% discount on their second drink priced at RM10 or below. To redeem the promotion, customers can enter the promo code MY31 on their Tealive app. The promotion is valid for in-store redemptions, pick-up, and delivery orders from 31 August to 6 September 2023.

Available at all Tealive outlets

Subway Malaysia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Subway Malaysia (@subwaymalaysia)

Subway Malaysia is offering a special promotion where customers can purchase a Roasted Chicken Sub for RM6. This deal is only available on 31 August 2023 and is a great way to celebrate the holiday while enjoying a delicious sub.

Available at all Subway Malaysia outlets

A&W Malaysia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A&W Malaysia (@anwmalaysia)

A&W Malaysia is celebrating their 60th anniversary and Malaysia’s 66th Independence Day by offering a promotion on their RB Float (R) drink. From 28 to 31 August, customers can purchase this drink for only RM2. This deal is available at all normal outlets, express outlets, Penang Hill, and Sabah, but excludes R&R, Theme Park, KLIA2, and delivery.

Available at all A&W Malaysia outlets except R&R, Theme Park, KLIA2 and delivery orders

Hokkaido Baked Cheese Tart

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hokkaido Baked Cheese Tart MY (@hokkaidobakedcheesetart)

Hokkaido Baked Cheese Tart is offering a promotion from 29 to 31 August 2023, where customers can enjoy a discount of 31% off their second tart. This deal is a great way to join in on the Merdeka 2023 celebrations while indulging in some delicious baked cheese tarts. Don’t miss out on this irresistible offer and mark your calendars for the promotion!

Available at all Hokkaido Baked Cheese Tart outlets

Nando’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nando’s Malaysia 🐤 (@nandosmy)

Nando’s is offering a promotion in celebration of Merdeka. Diners who spend at least RM100 at a Nando’s restaurant on 31 August will receive a free whole chicken worth RM63.90. The promotion is only valid for dine-in orders and is limited to 31 redemptions per restaurant on a first-come, first-served basis. Only one redemption is allowed per receipt and per table.

Available at all Nando’s outlets

Chatime

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chatime Malaysia (@chatime.malaysia)

Chatime is offering a promotional deal where customers can get a second cup of tea for only RM0.66. It is valid only on 31 August 2023. The second cup can be any drink worth RM13.90 or less, and is only applicable with purchase of Lai Chee Kang Tea or ABC Milk Tea. This promotion is only applicable for walk-in customers.

Available at all Chatime outlets except Chatime at Kota Bharu

TGIF

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TGI Fridays Malaysia (@tgifridaysmy)

TGIF is offering a special promotion in honor of Merdeka. They are providing an exclusive deal on selected menu items for just RM66, allowing customers to celebrate freedom and flavour.

Available at all TGIF outlets

Kyochon 1991

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KyoChon 1991 Malaysia (@mykyochon)

In honor of our National Day, Kyochon 1991 is offering a special promotion. Customers who spend RM66 in a single receipt will receive six pieces of boneless chicken bites for free. This is a great opportunity to enjoy the taste of authentic Korean fried chicken. Don’t miss out on this delicious deal!

Available at selected Kyochon 1991 outlets

US Pizza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by US Pizza Malaysia (@uspizzamalaysia)

US Pizza Merdeka Special Edition! 🇲🇾 Pasembur Pizza 🍕

Tastes rich in texture and flavor, with combination of sweet and spicy, topped with refreshing cucumber, jicama, egg, and crispy cucur udang

US Pizza is offering a special edition pizza called the Pasembur Pizza for only RM28. This pizza has a rich texture and flavour, with a combination of sweet and spicy, topped with refreshing cucumber, jicama, egg, and crispy cucur udang.

Available at all US Pizza outlets

Häagen-Dazs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Häagen-Dazs Malaysia (@haagendazsmy)

Häagen-Dazs is offering a promotion where customers can buy one ice cream scoop and get the second one free. This deal is available at all Häagen-Dazs outlets from 31 August to 16 September, daily until 7 PM, while stocks last. It’s a great opportunity to indulge in double the creamy goodness while celebrating the spirit of freedom and togetherness.

Available at all Häagen-Dazs outlets

Empire Sushi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by empiresushi (@empiresushi)

Empire Sushi is offering a limited-time promotion in celebration of Merdeka month. Customers can purchase selected flavours of two pieces of Onigiri for only RM6.60. This promotion is only available for a limited time.

Available at all Empire Sushi outlets

Sushi King

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushi King Malaysia (@sushikingmalaysia)

Customers who dine in at Sushi King between 31 August and 10 September will receive a Merdeka rebate voucher with any purchase. The voucher can be used by spending a minimum of RM30 from 11 to 27 September to receive a discount of RM6.60 off their next meals.

Available at all Sushi King outlets

Gong Cha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gong cha Malaysia (@gongchamy)

Gong Cha is celebrating Merdeka 2023 by introducing a new series of drinks called ‘Rasa Lokal, hey!’ This series features Malaysian flavours and is available at all Gong Cha outlets, as well as through their app and delivery service.

Available at all Gong Cha outlets

Marrybrown

Marrybrown is offering a promotion where the first 50 customers who purchase an MB Combo Meal on 31 August 2023 will receive a free upgrade to an Iced Milo.

Available at all Marrybrown outlets

Grandmama’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grandmama’s (@grandmamasmsia)

Grandmama’s is offering a special promotion where customers can enjoy Malaysian favourites including Cendol and ABC desserts for only RM6.60 each. This is a limited-time offer to savour the flavours of Malaysia’s culinary heritage.

Available at selected Grandmama’s outlets

Coolblog

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coolblog Malaysia (@coolblogmalaysia)

Coolblog is offering a promotion for the National Day holiday where customers can purchase two Fruitti Ice Blended drinks for only RM6.60.

Available at selected Coolblog’s outlets

Burger King

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burger King Malaysia (@burgerking_malaysia)

Burger King is offering a special deal to celebrate Merdeka Day. Customers can purchase a BK Chick’N Crisp or a Whopper Jr. and a Milo drink for only RM6.60 on 31 August. This deal is available for one day only and is a great way to show your Malaysian spirit.

Available at all Burger King outlets

MyLaksa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MyLaksa Malaysia 🇲🇾 (@mylaksa.my)

Available from 18 August to 16 September, MyLaksa is offering a promotion where customers who show their MyLaksa Merdeka Keychain can receive a free drink with any Asam Laksa or Tom Yam ala carte order.

Available at all MyLaksa outlets

Auntie Anne’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auntie Anne’s Malaysia (@auntieannesmy)

Auntie Anne’s is offering a selection of limited-time Stix flavours to indulge in from 1 August to 30 September 2023.

Available at all Auntie Anne’s outlets

Secret Recipe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Secret Recipe Malaysia (@secretrecipemy)

As part of the Independence Day celebration, Secret Recipe is offering a ‘buy two cakes, get one free’ promotion on 31 August. This is a great opportunity to enjoy some sweet treats with friends and family. Not only that, customers can dress up in Jalur Gemilang’s colours and say ‘RAHSIA PETUA’ to receive 31% off a slice cake with the purchase of any main course from 16 August to 30 September.

Available at all Secret Recipe outlets except AEON Mall Taiping

Pop Meals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pop Meals MY (@popmeals_my)

Pop Meals is offering a promotion from 5 August to 17 September that celebrates the essence of Ayam Masak Merah with Nasi Tomato and the whimsicality of Taro Milk Tea for only RM12.99.

Available at all Pop Meals outlets

Shihlin Snacks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks (@shihlinsnacksmy)

From 24 August to 3 September, Shihlin Snacks is running a Merdeka giveaway promotion where six lucky winners will receive an exclusive Shihlin XXL Card loaded with RM50. This is a great way to celebrate Malaysia’s Independence Day in style and enjoy some delicious snacks from Shihlin. Winners will be announced on both their Facebook and Instagram pages on 4 September at 8 PM.

Inside Scoop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inside Scoop Ice Cream (@myinsidescoop)

Inside Scoop has collaborated with ZUS Coffee to introduce three limited edition ice cream flavours in honour of Merdeka 2023. These flavours are based on some of ZUS Coffee’s best selling drinks and include Buttercrème Latté, Spanish Latté, and Matcho Latté. These ice cream flavours will be available at all Inside Scoop outlets from 21 August to 17 September 2023.

Available at all Inside Scoop outlets

San Francisco Coffee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Francisco Coffee (@sfcoffee)

San Francisco Coffee is offering special seasonal drinks for the Merdeka holiday. Available from 15 August to 15 October 2023, the three drinks include Creamy Durian Frappé, Iced Durian Dolce Latté, and Hot Durian Matcha Latté.

Available at all San Francisco Coffee outlets

Dunkin Donuts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dunkin’ Malaysia (@dunkin_my)

Dunkin Donuts is offering a Malaysian-taste combo special for the Merdeka holiday. They have transformed some of Malaysia’s favourite desserts into unique Rasa Malaysia donuts, including Ais Kacang, Apam Balik, Onde-Onde, and Kaya Butter. They are also introducing a new Gula Melaka Latte for coffee lovers who enjoy the taste of gula melaka.

Available at all Dunkin Donuts outlets

Kenny Rogers Roasters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenny Rogers ROASTERS Malaysia (@krrmalaysia)

Kenny Rogers Roasters is offering a promotion on their Chicken Rice Solo and Quarter Chicken Rice. Customers can use the Lazada app to enjoy the Chicken Rice Solo for RM12 and the Quarter Chicken Rice for RM17.

Boat Noodle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boat Noodle Malaysia 🇲🇾 (@myboatnoodle)

Boat Noodle is giving away 1,000 servings of their Sangkayaa dish to customers at all outlets on 31 August 2023. The first 31 customers of the day will be eligible for the promotion on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Available at all Boat Noodle outlets

Ikea Malaysia

Ikea Malaysia is offering special menu items for Merdeka 2023, including Eggless Bandung Cakes and Nasi Kerabu with Whole Chicken Leg.

Available at all Ikea Malaysia outlets

Baskin Robbins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baskin-Robbins Malaysia (@baskinrobbinsmalaysia)

Baskin Robbins is offering a promotion where customers can get 31% off all hand-packed ice creams by just shouting ‘Merdeka’. This promotion is available only on 31 August. Additionally, Baskin Robbins has announced the opening of their 31Day Club 31 Early Access, which offers 31% off all hand-packed ice creams from 26 to 28 August.

Available at all Baskin Robbis outlets

J.Co Malaysia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jco Donuts & Coffee, Malaysia (@jcomalaysia)

J.Co Malaysia is offering a promotion where customers can purchase two dozen donuts for the low price of RM39 and any beverage for RM11. The promotion is available from 28 to 30 August 2023.

Available at all J.Co Malaysia outlets

The Alley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE ALLEY 鹿角巷 🇲🇾 (@thealley.my)

The Alley is offering a promotion where customers can get 66% off their second cup of their favourite drink. To take advantage of the promotion, customers should wear a color that matches their drink of choice. For example, customers who order Royal No. 9 Milk Tea should wear blue to receive the discount, while those who order Mango Milk Shake should wear yellow, and so on. The promotion is only available on 31 August, from 8 PM onwards.

Available at all The Alley outlets

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf MY (@coffeebeanmy)

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is offering a promotion where customers can enjoy the burst of mango flavours from 7 to 31 August 2023. TCB Card members can purchase a 16oz Mango Cold Brew Sweet Tea for RM6.60 only, while the promotion is open for all customers to purchase at RM10.

Available at all Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf outlets

Family Mart Malaysia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FamilyMart Malaysia (@familymartmy)

Family Mart Malaysia is introducing a special flavour called Choco Dinosaur Sofuto in honor of Merdeka. A Malaysian favourite that’s topped with tantalising chocolate powder to create a symphony of flavours. Customers can indulge in this new flavour in a cone, sundae cup, milkshake, or pint, and experience pure enjoyment.

Available at all Family Mart Malaysia outlets

The Chicken Rice Shop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Chicken Rice Shop (@thechickenriceshop)

The Chicken Rice Shop is celebrating Merdeka and Malaysia Day with an exciting new menu. Along with their signature chicken rice, they are introducing new dishes such as Kepak Gempak and Gemilang Fizz. These dishes are sure to make customers feel united and proud to celebrate the holiday.

Available at all The Chicken Rice Shop outlets

Kikubari KL

Kikubari is offering a specially curated menu from Merdeka until Malaysia Day. The menu is called ‘Memory Lane: Evoking Memories of Our Childhood Favourites’ and features unique culinary creations like Ulam Kerabu and Duck Kut Teh, as well as classic Malaysian dishes with a modern twist, such as Lamb Banana Leaf and Apam Balik with Teh Tarik ice cream.

With ingredients that are meticulously sourced by their team, the menu is a celebration of the finest flavours of Malaysian everyday cuisine, reimagined with a modern twist. The goal is to evoke joy and nostalgia in customers as they celebrate Malaysia’s Independence Day and Malaysia Day with these classic delights.

For more information and to make a reservation, contact +6013 362 4546

(Hero and feature images credit: Kikubari KL)