Most expensive edible crabs that are absolutely worth splurging on

An elite member of the crustacean family, crabs make for some of the most delectable gourmet dishes worldwide. While certain species may not be suitable for eating, a scrumptious and scintillating gastronomic fare can be whipped up with some of the most expensive edible crabs. So much so that a chilli crab dish became viral in September 2023 for its whopping USD 685 bill.

In the incident, a Japanese tourist was allegedly charged with a cheque of SGD 938 (over USD 685) for a 3.5 kg Alaskan King crab at a restaurant in Singapore’s Clarke Quay. The bizarre episode took place at Seafood Paradise when the customer’s dining party ordered the massive crab without realising that the asking rate of SGD 30 was for only 100g.

According to Asia One, “The [restaurant] group said that Seafood Paradise staff had communicated the price of the Alaskan King crab to the customers twice, explaining that it was the same price as the Scotland Snow crab while pointing to the menu.” The report added that the Scotland Snow crab sold for SGD 26.80 per 100g on the menu, and the staff also informed customers of the Alaskan King crab’s weight.

They added, “One of the customers mentioned he didn’t have enough money and asked what can be done to help. Out of goodwill, the restaurant manager offered a discount of SGD 107.40, equivalent to 400 grams of live Alaskan Crab.”

What makes some crabs so expensive?

A globally sought-after delicacy, very few seafood ingredients compare to the wholesome and sweet richness of crab meat that brings the flavours of the ocean floor to your plate. Coupled with the excitement of breaking into the soft shell and scooping the flesh out, it can be a joyous and memorable meal.

Although most varieties of crabs are easily accessible, certain species elevate matters with their colossal price tags. Because of their rarity or availability in only specific regions, distinct flavours, and outstanding textures, the cost of these crabs soars high, intensifying their demand. Difficult fishing conditions, isolated population and sheer weight contribute to expensive prices.

If you enjoy a tasty crab dish, there are several rare varieties, which are a part of the luxury culinary scene. From Snow crabs to the Stone crabs, our list has got your back.

Some of the most expensive crab species you should eat at least once

Snow crab

Value: Up to USD 46,000 per piece

Snow crabs are among the top-tier of the species that can fetch exorbitant prices. Although the crustacean is also found in parts of Greenland, Eastern Canada and Alaska, the ones from Japan are particularly the most expensive crabs for eating whose price can run into thousands of dollars.

The Snow crab fishing season in Japan falls between November to early March and laying hands on the first catch is considered a high-status symbol in the country. Hence, crab aficionados are often willing to walk the extra mile and spend extreme amounts to buy these expensive crabs.

In 2019, a single Snow crab sold for USD 46,000 (around JPY 5 million) and made the Guinness World Record. The crab weighed around 2.7 pounds (around 1.2 kg) and was given the moniker “Five Shining Star” for its mighty size and thick claws. Sold at an auction in Tottori City, it was purchased by Tetsuji Hamashita, president of a Japanese fishery wholesaler, on 7 November, making it the first snow crab caught that season, contributing to the high price.

“I know it’s extreme. But it’s the custom,” Hamashita told CNN. In 2022, a snow crab saw a similar bidding war and the winner, a male crab, earned JPY 3,158,000 (about USD 21,500) in the season’s first auction at a west Japan port on 7 November, after fishing began on 6 November.

Snow crabs thrive in cold muddy ocean waters and feed on worms, fish, shrimp, and other small organisms.

Japanese Spider crab

Value: Up to USD 500 per piece

A giant Japanese Spider Crab with long slender legs and powerful claws, it might look like one of the most terrifying-looking sea creatures crawling the deep ocean floor, but is tamer than other crabs. Found mainly off the southern coast of the archipelago, they are very difficult to fish due to the great depths under the waves where they reside.

Living up to 100 years, Japanese Spider crabs are larger than most other crab species. They can measure nearly 365 cm between two claw tips, has a carapace that can reach almost 40 cm and can weigh over 40 pounds (over 18 kg).

However, difficult fishing conditions have not hindered the soaring demand for this particular species which is a Japanese delicacy known for its sweet taste and succulent meat. When not eaten, this expensive crab is also presented as a stuffed collector’s item.

In 2014, Christie’s sold a taxidermied specimen of a giant Japanese spider crab for a whopping GBP 10,000 (nearly USD 12,200), which measured about 275 cm. Reportedly, a Spider crab dish would cost between USD 100 to USD 500.

Crystal crabs

Value: USD 300 per piece approximately

Among the most expensive crabs to eat in the world, this Australian crustacean variety is exclusive to this part of the world but is majorly exported to China and sold to Chinese markets in Sydney and Melbourne.

These giant snowy white crabs are elusive creatures found on the country’s western coast. Besides its soft thin shell, loaded meat and delicious taste, what adds to the hefty price of these crabs is their exclusivity — found in a thin trench of water, 80 km off the Western Australia coast, at depths of 800m. This makes them difficult to fish and hence, a prized commodity for high-end chefs and luxury restaurants.

While the females are found in shallow waters at a depth of around 300-400m, the male crabs lurk in the greater depths. Glen Bosman, managing director of West Coast Deep Sea Crustacean Managed Fishery, who scours the waters for these crabs, told Daily Mail, “In the market here, a 2kg crab on the table would go for well over USD 300 and in China it’s likely to be even more.”

Alaska Red King Crab

Value: USD 180 per kg approximately

Perhaps the most widely consumed, expensive kind for eating, the Alaska red king crabs are known for their meaty legs, huge sizes, delicious flavour and rarity. Found in the cooler temperature of the North Pacific Ocean and areas such as the Bering Sea and the Gulf of Alaska, this variety is found in British Columbia, Japan and others, too. However, the most pricey ones hail from the frozen US state.

Their dazzling red-orange exoskeleton and spiky body make these ten-legged creatures easily recognisable while their fleshy bodies make them a luxe culinary delicacy. The smaller female crabs weigh around 3.6 kg and the males weigh early 11 kg. The incessant surge in the seafood segment and concentration in harsh cold temperatures fetch them mighty price tags.

According to CNBC, around 900g of Alaska red king crab costs around USD 180. However, gourmet restaurants such as Kani Honke in Japan, Sushi Ginza Onodera in New York and Shisen Hanten in Singapore offer premium King crab dishes, crab cakes and tasting menus ranging from USD 400 to USD 200.

Florida Stone Crab

Value: Around USD 70-140

Concentrated along the coasts of North Carolina and Florida, Stone crabs are known for their meaty claws and tough shells. They are smaller crabs compared to other species and measure around 15 to 17 cm in width.

What essentially stirs the gastronomical world is their black-tipped claws. With a taste similar to lobsters, Stone crabs, especially Florida Stone crabs, are a sumptuous seafood. The unique, and strangely dangerous, fishing process imparts a hefty price whereby a plate of four 198g claws costs around USD 140, while “depending on their size, a pound [around 453g] of claws at a restaurant can cost as much as USD 70,” according to Business Insider.

Florida Stone crabs are generally available between October and mid-May in the Florida Sea. Fishermen catch them, remove one or both claws and release the body back into the waves as hey crustaceans remarkably regrow their claws. However, there are a number of parameters to keep in mind.

Breaking these powerful claws without harming the body is a difficult task. Additionally, “the state requires all harvested claws to be at least 2 7/8 inches long. Crabbers can legally break off both claws if they meet the required size,” reports the news publication. Crabbers must also boil and ice claws to prevent them from spoiling. Reportedly, an entire Florida Stone crab is much more expensive than a red King crab.

Golden King crab

Value: Around USD 136

A smaller variety of the King crabs, the Golden King crabs are among the most expensive crustaceans, costing around USD 136 for 907g. They are found between British Columbia, the Aleutian Islands and Japan, and weigh around 2-3 kg. Interestingly, their eggs are larger than both the red and blue king crabs.

With the least amount of meat inside the shell than other king crabs, this variety is also the least popular. But, that has not stopped its popularity among seafood lovers. They have a subtle sweet flavour with more prickly legs than the red varieties.

Dungeness crab

Value: Around USD 45-60

Among the most expensive crabs, the Dungeness crab is a premium must-try seafood in San Francisco’s Bay Area. They thrive along sandy or muddy bottoms of the Pacific Northwest and coastal North America with eelgrass beds and swampy vegetation.

They can be found between the Aleutian Islands in Alaska to Point Conception in California, and at times in Baja California Sur’s Magdalena Bay. They are abundantly fished between November and July and reside mostly below 60m deep.

Boasting a huge body, four powerful legs and two sharp claws, the Dungeness crabs are costlier than other variants because of the small amount of meat available. It reportedly has a distinct nutty flavour and can cost around USD 45-60 or even USD 90 for about 980g to 1 kg.

Coconut crab

Value: Around USD 35

One of the biggest crabs in the world, Coconut crabs are nocturnal crustaceans found in the lush forested islands of the Indian and Pacific Oceans, where it is considered a gastronomical delight. Here, the young ones hide among thick vegetation or piles of fallen coconuts to avoid sunlight, while adult crabs dig burrows near trees and hunt for food at night.

When fully grown, these terrestrial crabs can measure up to 1m from tip to tip and weigh around 4.5 kg. Its delicious and thick meat keeps the coconut crab in high demand. However, depleting habitat and overconsumption have led to a fall in its population, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature has called it a “vulnerable” species.

Despite being unable to swim, they have a typical flavour of the ocean, like other shellfish and lobsters and the sheer amount of meat and its whopping weight, are the main factors behind its high price tag. Reportedly, they can cost around USD 35 for 900g on average.

Blue King crab

Value: Around USD 30

A rare find, a thin population and extremely cold temperatures make the Blue King crabs one of the most expensive crabs to eat. Due to their dwindling numbers, commercial fishermen don’t target them as well, hence they are quite difficult to find in the market.

Found in the Bering Sea, North Pacific Waters, Alaska and the Aleutian Islands, this blue crab is found at a depth of 100-400m and has a characteristic juicy texture. Like all other King crabs, it also has ten legs and adult males can weigh almost 8kg.

According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, diminishing statistics of Pribilof Island blue king crab, is a matter of concern, despite no commercial harvest since 1999. Among the rarest of the King crabs, it has a mildly sweeter taste than others and makes up about 15 per cent of the king crab industry.

While a ballpark figure is difficult to state, reports suggest they might cost at least USD 30 for a small piece.

(Hero and feature image credit: T.Tseng, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Frequently Answered Questions (FAQs)

-Which is the rarest crab?

Blue King Crabs are one of the rarest crabs in the world.

-Which is the best crab one can buy?

Stone crabs, Alaska King crabs, Dungeness crabs and soft-shelled crabs are the best options for the purpose of preparing culinary wonders. Of these, Stone crabs are valued the most for their meat.

-Is lobster more expensive than King crab?

Although prices depend on size and weight, lobsters are generally more expensive than crabs. However, considering their rarity and sweet taste, big King crab legs can sometimes fetch more money than a whole lobster because of their dense meat and rich flavours.

-Which king crab is the most expensive?

The Alaska Red King crab is one of the most expensive crabs in that species. They can cost around USD 180 for nearly 1kg.