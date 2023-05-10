Mother’s Day 2023: Treat your mum to a delicious meal at these hotels and restaurants

There is a simple way to make your mum’s Mother’s Day extra special this year. Treat her to a memorable afternoon with the several Mother’s Day brunch events in KL and Selangor.

Mother’s Day is a special occasion that is celebrated all over the world to honour and appreciate the love and sacrifices of our beloved mothers. This special day is a great opportunity to show your gratitude to your mother and make her feel extra special. And what better way to do that than by treating her to a delicious meal at one of the top high teas or dinners in KL and Selangor.

If your mother is someone who values quality time and experiences more than physical gifts, then taking her out for a refined dining experience is the perfect way to show your love and appreciation. Whether you prefer a classic afternoon tea session or a sophisticated four-course meal, there are plenty of dining spots in KL and Selangor that offer a refined setting for quality bonding time with your mum.

So, if you’re looking for some ideas on where to take your mum for Mother’s Day this year, check out our roundup below for some of the top spots to celebrate Mother’s Day in style.

From the The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur to Tao at The Chow Kit, there’s something for every taste and budget. Treat your mum to a memorable afternoon and make this Mother’s Day extra special!

High teas and lavish meals in KL and Selangor your mum will love this Mother’s Day 2023

The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur

The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur is providing a luxurious way to celebrate Mother’s Day with a special Sunday Brunch at their Michelin-selected restaurant, The Brasserie. This brunch is the perfect opportunity for guests to indulge in a wide array of buffet options, complemented by free-flowing sparkling wine, white and red wine, and selected cocktails, all available at an additional charge.

In addition to the delicious food and drinks, The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur is offering a range of activities to make the occasion even more special. Guests can enjoy a 10-minute on-site neck and shoulder massage for mothers, which is sure to provide a much-needed relaxation and rejuvenation experience. The little ones can also get in on the fun with sand art and Mother’s Day card colouring, making it an enjoyable experience for the whole family.

The Mother’s Day Sunday Brunch is available on 14 May 2023, from 12 PM to 3 PM, making it the perfect time to treat your mum to a luxurious culinary experience. The prices for the brunch are quite reasonable, with options to suit every budget. For example, the brunch is priced at RM388 nett per adult, which includes the buffet and all the activities mentioned above. For guests who want to enjoy free-flowing drinks, there is an option to pay RM568 nett per adult. Children between six to twelve-years-old can enjoy the brunch for RM194 nett, making it a great way to celebrate as a family.

Courtyard by Marriott Setia Alam

For Mother’s Day, Courtyard by Marriott Setia Alam is offering a special buffet that is sure to tantalise your mum’s taste buds and make her day memorable. The buffet features a wide selection of dishes carefully crafted by the hotel’s talented chefs, who have put in a lot of effort to ensure that each dish is perfect in every way. Whether you’re craving traditional Malaysian cuisine or international favourites, there is something for everyone at this buffet.

In addition to the sumptuous spread of food, all mothers who attend the buffet will receive a special surprise as a token of appreciation for everything they do. This is a beautiful gesture from the hotel, showing how much they value and cherish the love and sacrifices of all mothers.

The buffet is priced at RM98 nett per adult, which is quite reasonable considering the luxurious experience that it offers. Children between six to twelve-years-old get half-price, making it an affordable yet luxurious way to celebrate Mother’s Day with your loved ones in the suburbs.

For quick reservations, WhatsApp 5 Wells Restaurant: +6012 560 9077 or email Fivewells.SetiaAlam@courtyard.com

The Chow Kit

For Mother’s Day, The Chow Kit has two special menus to offer, both of which are sure to make the occasion memorable. The first is the Afternoon Tea with Tao, which includes a savoury selection of the restaurant’s best dishes such as Kerabu Mango Squid Pai Tee, Chicken Satay, Cucur Udang and Bergedil, followed by a buffet selection of sweet treats by Tao Bakes Cakes. In addition to the delicious food, guests can enjoy Samantha Diana’s smooth vocals.

The second menu is the Istimewah Menu, a special four-course meal designed to be shared between three to four people. Guests can choose from a selection of starters including rojak, satay, and kerabu mangga, followed by main dishes such as Ayam Kampung Emas, Nyonya Kari Kapitan, and Ikan Assam Pedas.

The Afternoon Tea with Tao is priced at RM95++ per person and available on 14 May from 3 PM to 6 PM while the Istimewah Menu is available from 6 to 14 May 2023 and is priced at RM298++.

For reservations, contact them at +603 2778 6688

Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur

If your mother has a sweet tooth and you are looking for an option that will make her feel extra special, then you might want to consider the Mother’s Day afternoon tea set offered by Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur. This special tea set is available from 11 to 20 May 2023, and will surely tantalise your mum’s taste buds with its selection of sweet treats such as sago mango pudding and classic scones. The set also includes savoury bites of salmon with caviar, making it a well-balanced meal that your mother will surely appreciate.

This is a great option for those who want to treat their mother to something special and delicious while spending quality time with her. The location is also ideal, as Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur is known for its luxurious ambiance and impeccable service. By taking your mother to this afternoon tea set, you are not only treating her to a delicious meal but also giving her a memorable experience that she will cherish for years to come.

For reservations, contact them at +603 2032 2388

Sheraton Petaling Jaya

For those looking to indulge in a day of feasting with their mother, Sheraton Petaling Jaya is offering an exclusive Mother’s Day buffet spread. The buffet features a delectable selection of dishes such as succulent roast beef brisket, flavorful baked lobster, and mouth-watering strawberry tarts. Treat your mother to a sumptuous meal and make her day extra special. This exclusive buffet is only available on 14 May 2023, so be sure to make your reservation in advance to avoid missing out on this gastronomic experience.

For reservations, contact them at +603 7622 8888

Maria’s SteakCafe

Treat your mum to a four course menu at Maria’s SteakCafe on May 13 or 14, 2023. Begin with tuna and tomato soup before moving on to heartier mains, ranging from wagyu and cod to lobster.

If you’re still looking for ideas on where to take your mother for Mother’s Day this year, you might want to consider Maria’s SteakCafe. They are offering a special four-course menu for Mother’s Day on 13 and 14 May 2023, which is sure to impress your mum.

The menu includes a variety of main dishes ranging from wagyu and cod to lobster, and begins with a delicious tuna and tomato soup. This is a great option for those who want to treat their mother to a delicious and hearty meal in a sophisticated setting. Maria’s SteakCafe is known for its high-quality steaks and impeccable service, making it the perfect place to celebrate this special occasion.

For more information, visit their website.

Nobu Kuala Lumpur

Nobu Kuala Lumpur is one of the top high-end restaurants in KL, and it is offering a special Omakase menu for Mother’s Day. This exclusive menu is only available from 12 to 14 May 2023, and it is designed to provide a culinary tribute to motherhood.

The Omakase menu is a carefully crafted selection of dishes that are sure to tempt your taste buds and leave you wanting more. The meal begins with a fresh sashimi santenmori that is beautifully presented and perfectly prepared. The range of premium sushi selections that follow are exquisite and are sure to satisfy even the most discerning palate.

The main dish is a delectable miso-butter-marinated wagyu that is cooked to perfection and served with a rich genmai cha sauce. The combination of flavors and textures in this dish is simply divine. It is light yet flavorful, with the miso-butter marinade adding a depth of flavor that is truly unique.

The meal ends with a cherry joconde cake containing pistachio praline and lychee sorbet. This dessert is the perfect way to end the meal on a sweet note. The cake is moist and fluffy, while the pistachio praline adds a delightful crunch to each bite. The lychee sorbet is refreshing and perfectly complements the flavours of the cake.

The Nobu Mother’s Day Omakase is priced at RM550++ with an additional RM55++ for their signature cocktail of the month, Passion Ignition.

For reservations, contact them at +603 2380 0028, Whatsapp +6019 289 5085 or email nobuklreservations@noburestaurants.com

(Hero and feature images credit: Unsplash/ Madie Hamilton)