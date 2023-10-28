Celebrate National Chocolate Day by indulging in these chocolate desserts in KL and Selangor

There is a unanimous agreement among people that chocolate is undeniably one of the most remarkable and beloved creations ever known to humankind. The mere thought of chocolate alone can bring immense pleasure, and the act of savouring its rich and indulgent taste has the magical ability to instantly uplift one’s mood. So, why should we deprive ourselves of the exquisite delight that chocolate brings? It is high time to grant ourselves the well-deserved indulgence of sinfully delightful chocolate desserts, especially on National Chocolate Day.

Desserts, in general, hold a special and cherished place in the hearts of many individuals. However, when it comes to desserts, chocolate has a distinct power to take any sweet treat to new and extraordinary heights.

The addition of chocolate to a dessert instantly enhances its flavours, textures, and overall appeal. Whether it is a decadent chocolate cake, a velvety chocolate mousse, or a luscious brownie, the presence of chocolate elevates the dessert experience to a level of pure bliss.

Moreover, it is worth noting that dark chocolate, in particular, offers numerous health benefits due to its high content of antioxidants. These antioxidants have the remarkable ability to combat free radicals and environmental toxins, helping to protect our bodies from potential harm.

However, it is essential to exercise moderation when indulging in these delectable chocolate treats, just as it is important with any aspect of life. By enjoying chocolate desserts in moderation, we can fully appreciate their delightful flavours while also maintaining a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

So, on this National Chocolate Day, let us celebrate and embrace the wonders of it by treating ourselves by visiting these spots in KL and Selangor that serve the best delectable chocolate desserts.

7 Must-visit places in KL and Selangor for the best chocolate desserts this National Chocolate Day

Bloom Restaurant + Bar

Formerly known as Acme Bar & Coffee, Bloom stands out with their mouthwatering creation, the Sizzling Brownies. This indulgent treat is a feast for the senses, as it arrives on a hot plate with a decadent brownie drenched in luscious chocolate sauce and crowned with a generous scoop of creamy Oreo ice cream. The sight of the chocolate sizzling and the aroma filling the air is sure to captivate your attention and make your taste buds tingle with anticipation.

What sets this dessert apart is the impeccable balance of flavours. The sweetness of the brownie is perfectly calibrated, allowing the richness of the chocolate to shine without overwhelming the palate. The contrasting temperatures of the hot brownie and the cold ice cream create a delightful juxtaposition that adds to the overall sensory experience. Each bite is a harmonious blend of velvety chocolate, moist brownie, and creamy ice cream, guaranteeing a moment of pure bliss with every mouthful.

Celebrate National Chocolate Day by indulging in all the delectable treats Bloom has to offer. Be warned, though, resisting the temptation of this delectable treat is nearly impossible.

Address: RG1 The Troika, Persiaran KLCC, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 9 AM – 10 PM (Sundays to Thursdays), 9 AM – 11 PM (Fridays and Saturdays)

Dip n Dip

Another place to visit during National Chocolate Day is Dip n Dip, a well-known chocolate establishment hailing from Dubai and boasting a global presence, is dedicated to the art of creating extraordinary and inventive desserts that showcase the finest Belgian chocolate and premium ingredients.

With a clear and unwavering mission, Dip n Dip aims to not only share their profound love for chocolate but also to ignite a similar passion in others, encouraging them to embrace and appreciate the wonders of this delectable treat.

Dip n Dip Bangsar Baru

Address: No 5, Jalan Telawi 3, Bangsar, 59100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 2 PM – 11.30 PM(Saturdays to Thursdays) , 3 PM – 11.30 PM (Fridays)

Dip n Dip Sunway Velocity

Address: G-05 Sunway Velocity, 51000 Cheras, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Dip n Dip Pavilion Elite

Address: Lot 7.103.01 & S7.107.00 Level 7, Pavilion Elite No, 166, Jln Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10.30 AM – 11.30 PM

Dip n Dip Sunway Pyramid

Address: LG2.83 Lower Ground Two Sunway Pyramid, Bandar Sunway, 47500 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Salon Du Chocolat

Salon Du Chocolat, originally established as a truffle business, has evolved into a remarkable chocolate cafe franchise that never fails to delight its patrons. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, they meticulously select the finest ingredients sourced from renowned Belgian chocolate suppliers. Each and every one of their delectable chocolate creations is crafted with utmost care, ensuring that it contains 100% cocoa butter for an unparalleled indulgence.

Whether you opt to savour their exquisite chocolate desserts within the cosy confines of their cafes or decide to bring home a box of their meticulously crafted chocolates as a gift for loved ones, Salon Du Chocolat promises a truly unforgettable experience for all chocolate enthusiasts. Prepare to immerse yourself in a world of pure chocolate bliss, where every bite is a symphony of flavours and textures that will transport you to a realm of unparalleled decadence.

Salon Du Chocolat KLCC

Address: Petronas Twin Tower, Lot OS 303, Level 3, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Salon Du Chocolat Publika

Address: Publika Block C4 Lot 26-27 Level G2, Solaris Dutamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11 AM – 10 PM

Salon Du Chocolat 1 Utama Shopping Centre

Address: 1 Utama Shopping Centre, Level 1 Old Wing, 1, Lebuh Bandar Utama, Bandar Utama, 47800 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 10.30 AM – 10 PM (Sundays to Thursdays), 10.30 AM – 10.30 PM (Fridays and Saturdays)

Mdm Beans

If you’re in the mood for a truly indulgent and heavenly chocolate experience during National Chocolate Day, Mdm Beans is the place to be. This cafe has gained a well-deserved reputation for its exceptional Korean desserts, waffles, and sandwiches that are sure to satisfy even the most discerning sweet tooth. Among their delectable offerings, the Choco Bingsu stands out as a must-try treat.

Imagine a generous bowl of perfectly flavoured bingsu ice, topped with an array of mouthwatering chocolate delights. From rich and fudgy chocolate brownies to the irresistible crunch of chocolate Oreo cookies, every bite is a symphony of textures and flavours that will transport you to chocolate heaven. The bingsu is further adorned with crushed chocolate biscuit toppings, drizzled with a generous amount of luscious chocolate sauce, and crowned with a tantalising chocolate wafer. It’s a true feast for the senses!

Address: 41, Jalan SS 21/1a, Damansara Utama, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 3 PM – 11.55 PM (Mondays to Thursdays), 2 PM – 11.55 PM (Fridays), 12 PM – 11.55 PM (weekends)

Since 18’s

Since 18’s café is an establishment that offers a truly unique and enchanting experience, seamlessly blending the charm of the Victorian era with a modern twist. A visit to this cafe is a journey back in time, where you can indulge in the delights of the past while savoring the flavours of the present.

One of the highlights of Since 18’s is their extraordinary collection of tool-shaped chocolates. These meticulously crafted chocolates are a testament to its dedication to detail and creativity. Each chocolate piece is expertly shaped to resemble a real tool, complete with intricate details that will leave you in awe. From spanners and screw sets to taps, the cafe offers a wide variety of options to suit every chocolate lover’s preferences.

But it’s not just the appearance that sets these chocolates apart. When you take a bite, you’ll be transported to a world of pure chocolate bliss. The high-quality chocolate used in these creations melts in your mouth, releasing a burst of rich and decadent flavours that will satisfy even the most discerning palate. The combination of the realistic appearance and the exquisite taste makes each chocolate tool a truly unforgettable treat.

Address: 0113A First Floor Block D, No 357 Megan Legasi Millerz Square @ Old Klang Road, Jalan Klang Lama, 58000 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12 PM – 3 PM, 5 PM – 10 PM (closed on Sundays)

Molten Chocolate Cafe

Molten Chocolate Cafe prides itself on offering an extensive selection of desserts inspired by the rich culinary traditions of both central Europe and America. With a menu that showcases a fusion of flavours and textures, this establishment is a haven for dessert enthusiasts.

Indulge in the exquisite taste of their French crepes, which are expertly crafted to perfection, or savour the delectable Belgian pastries that will transport you to the charming streets of Brussels. If you’re in the mood for something truly indulgent, their waffles are a must-try, with a perfect balance of crispiness on the outside and fluffiness on the inside.

One of the highlights of Molten Chocolate Cafe is their renowned Fondue Tower, a culinary masterpiece that is highly recommended for those who are seeking an extraordinary dessert experience. This tower of decadence is a feast for the senses, with a cascading flow of warm, velvety chocolate that is perfect for dipping a variety of delectable treats into. From fresh fruits and marshmallows to crunchy biscuits and fluffy pastries, the Fondue Tower offers a delightful combination of flavours and textures that will leave you in a state of pure bliss.

Molten Chocolate Cafe Melawati Mall

Address: GF-20, Ground Floor, Melawati Mall, 355, Bandar Melawati, Jalan Bandar Melawati, 53100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 11 PM

Molten Chocolate Cafe MyTOWN Shopping Centre

Address: Lot G-02, Ground Floor MyTown Shopping Centre, Jalan Cochrane, 55100 Cheras, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Molten Chocolate Cafe Lot 10

Address: Lot No. LTC/T3(A), Bintang Terrace, Lot10 Shopping Centre, 50, Jln Bukit Bintang, 55100 Wilayah Persekutuan, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12 PM – 12 AM

Molten Chocolate Cafe Uptown Damansara

Address: 100, Jalan SS 21/39, Damansara Utama, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 12 PM – 12 AM

Visit their website to check out more Molten Chocolate Cafe locations here.

Chocoloco Caffe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chocoloco caffe®️ (@chocolococaffe)

Visit this charming establishment to celebrate National Chocolate Day, it offers a wide array of delightful chocolate-infused treats that are sure to satisfy any sweet tooth. From mouthwatering waffles to delectable crepes and indulgent fondue, Chocoloco Caffe has something for every chocolate lover.

However, what truly sets Chocoloco Caffe apart is their innovative and playful creation called the Loco Piñata. This whimsical dish is a sensory delight that combines the joy of breaking open a piñata with the irresistible allure of chocolate. Imagine cracking open a chocolate shell with a hammer, only to reveal a treasure trove of sweet treats hidden inside. It’s a delightful surprise that will bring out the inner child in anyone.

Address: A4-G2-03 ,Solaris Dutamas, Jln Dutamas 1, 50480 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10.30 AM – 12.45 AM

We hope this list has made chocolate hunting easier for you, especially during this special National Chocolate Day. Check out our ultimate guide on the best ice cream parlours in town!

(Hero image credit: Instagram/ @dipndipmalaysia | Feature image credit: Unsplash/ Tyler Nix)

