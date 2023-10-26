New kid in town: Potager at Bamboo Hills is off to a stellar start

Bamboo Hills KL welcomes Potager, the newest restaurant by Executive Chef Masashi Horiuchi — offering an immersive dining experience unlike any other. And dare we say, it is a refreshing entry we need in KL’s bourgeoning dining scene.

Bamboo Hills is certainly buzzing with the latest addition to its beautifully manicured enclave. Here lies Potager, the newest kid in town — a distinguishably noteworthy restaurant that is said to rejuvenate the dining scene in Kuala Lumpur.

Having seen the restaurant come to realisation after months of construction, it is an exciting feeling to walk into Potager for the first time; not knowing what exactly to expect. From the moment I alight at the porte–cochère to the front entrance, there is a sense of warmth that the staff exudes. The mood, however, changes drastically as I enter — a complete switcheroo from the uncontrollable rain situation outside to a carefully considered zen-like quality the interior space imbues.

The gentle curves of the inner sanctum catch my eye, drawing my attention to the central courtyard created by local design studio sputnik forest. Wall sculptures comprise dried wild plants as well as paintings by emerging artists, juxtaposed against the purity of marble, timber, and terrazzo. Potager sets the tone right off the bat — it is unpretentious, it is thoughtful, it is visionary.

Led by Executive Chef Masashi Horiuchi from the celebrated Entier, and Head Chef De Wet Visser, Potager asserts with a flair and finesse on local produce. Honouring the land and the sea, Potager celebrates the gifts of the earth through its very own interpretation of contemporary French dining with the spirit of Japanese cooking with ‘Kokoro’ or ‘heart’ at its core.

One Menu, Boundless Emotions

Potager understands flavours — and its respect for produce is fascinating. Each mouthful unveils layers and layers of expressions, some easily overlooked if not closely considered. The menu wants you to take your time and indulge in its smallest detail — how every ingredient plays an integral role in the making of each dish.

There’s currently one menu offered at Potager, and it’s the perfect introduction to the narrative behind the restaurant. On the menu, diners will be given a brief storytelling of some of the most unique ingredients in Malaysia including a selection of rice from Sarawak sourced by Langit Collective, white corn from Cameron Highlands, local caviar from T’Lur, as well as Malaysian cacao sourced by Chocolate Concierge.

“Good food always begins with good ingredients. Guided by that simple rule, we have created a concept that celebrates this very root of all things delicious — exceptional produce. We hope to showcase the best producers and share the stories of their flavours of love through Potager,” expresses Chef Masashi.

The celebration of local ingredients culminates in a collaborative journey between the chefs and the farmers — a symbiosis that brings harmonious flavours to the plate.

I find myself gravitating towards the delicacy shown on the plate. At Potager, the focus is not just on the ‘finer things in life’ like the truffles or the caviars, but how humble ingredients are spotlighted with such finesse.

Take the humble corn for instance — precision is the word to describe this work of art that orchestrates the depth of experience and heart Chef Masashi and his team have placed in this delicate dish. The superfine latticed tuile supporting the disc of fresh corn, corn jelly and caviar, offers contrasts to the creamy corn soup — a dish that simply sparks joy. According to Chef Masashi, the dish brings him back to his childhood memories where his love for cooking was first ignited back in Fukuoka; and it shows!

Attentive, wholesome, and transformative — the three-hour journey at Potager is truly an eye-opening experience. The chefs demonstrate utmost care and creativity in presenting local ingredients and the best produce from around the region in such a progressive way — showing how much potential some of these homegrown produce have when it comes to being on par with the rest of the world. We won’t be surprised to see how far (and fast) Potager will ‘fly’ in the coming year.

Everything you need to know when visiting Potager

Plan Ahead / You’re encouraged to make a reservation at least two weeks before your preferred visit.

Dress Well / A semi-formal dress code is observed at Potager; no sandals, t-shirts, shorts, tattered jeans or tank tops are not encouraged when visiting the restaurant.

Dietary Do’s & Don’ts / Inform the team of any dietary restrictions prior to your visit to ensure your experience here is seamless and smooth.

Be Punctual / It is encouraged for you to arrive on time but you can take your time to truly indulge in the sensorial journey of the menu.

Pre-drinks at Oeno / If you arrive early, you can always have a drink or two at Oeno, an elegant space with over 1,000 bottles of French-focused wines curated by group sommelier, Dennis Chong.

Photography / Take all the photos you want here but if you spot Chef Masashi and his team, don’t be shy to say hi — and ask for a picture for memory’s sake.

Private Dining / Apart from its main dining room that accommodates 32 pax, there are four private dining rooms with a seating capacity of 10 pax each if you decide to come in a group and prefer to have some privacy.

Opening Hours / Potager opens from 6.00pm to 10.00pm (last seating at 8.30pm) while the Oeno Wine Lounge opens from 6.00pm to 12.00am; closed on Tuesdays.

(All photos by Potager)