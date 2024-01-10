Order your yee sang from these places in KL and Selangor for an auspicious CNY toss

As the Lunar Chinese New Year period fast approaches, it’s high time you order your batches of yee sang from these spots in KL and Selangor.
Firecrackers abound, the colour red is once again du jour, and Chinese banquet restaurants are on the cusp of preparing for one of the most frantic business periods of the year: it can only mean that the Lunar Chinese New Year is once again approaching the calendar. On the note of banquet dinners and family reunions, those living in Malaysia will likely be anticipating the re-emergence of one particularly elusive dish — yee sang, or the prosperity toss.
While par for the course in Malaysia and neighbouring Singapore during the festive season, the custom of performing a prosperity toss is very much a creation rooted strictly between the diasporic Chinese communities of both countries. As is the case with many stalwart recipes such as the Ceaser Salad or fish and chips, the true origins of yee sang are best described as murky owing to a scarcity of documented evidence.
But the most recognisable iteration of the yee sang origin story is typically credited to incumbent Minister of Transportation YB Anthony Loke’s family. According to the tale, Anthony’s grandfather, a Cantonese migrant by the name of Loke Ching Fatt, popularised the dish through his catering business in the town of Seremban. Dubbed lou hei yee sang (捞起魚生), it was meant to be consumed on the 7th day of the Lunar Chinese New Year, otherwise known as ren ri (人日), which commemorates the moment when the Goddess Nuwa created mankind from mud.
The composition of yee sang in itself is significant to the Chinese, owing to the meaning ascribed to each ingredient. Each dish typically contains:
- Raw fish slices, usually salmon – To symbolise an abundance of prosperity
- Pomelo – To symbolise an abundance of good luck
- Cucumber – To symbolise many happy returns
- Papaya – To symbolise many happy returns, and the ability to be the best version of one’s self
- Carrot – To symbolise an abundance of wealth
- Crackers – To symbolise gold ingots used in ancient China
- Crushed peanuts or sesame seeds – To symbolise fertility
- Vegetable oil – To symbolise liquid gold coating all aspects of one’s endeavours
- Plum sauce – To symbolise a year filled with sweetness
- Lime – To symbolise many good tidings
- Five spice powder – To symbolise the five branches of happiness, namely family, wealth, health, kindness, and a happy ending
Now, it comes down to where you should be ordering your next yee sang ahead of this Lunar Chinese New Year, and fortunately enough, we have more than just a handful of recommendations lined up for your perusal.
Please note that advance orders are required for yee sang takeaways, in anticipation for the Chinese New Year festivities.
Feature and hero image credits: St Regis Kuala Lumpur/Instagram, The Westin Kuala Lumpur/Instagram
Best places to order your yee sang takeaway in KL and Selangor for Chinese New Year 2024
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Oriental Group of Restaurants
- Extra Super Tanker Restaurant
- Chuai Heng Banquet Hall
- Grand Imperial Group
- Ming Palace @ Corus Hotel
- Golden Valley Chinese Muslim Restaurant
- St Regis Hotel Kuala Lumpur
- Tao Chinese Cuisine @ InterContinental Kuala Lumpur
- Yun House @ Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur
- Le Bar @ Sofitel Kuala Lumpur
- The Westin Kuala Lumpur
View this post on Instagram
For the year of the Wood Dragon, one of the country’s most eminent Chinese banquet restaurant groups, Oriental, will be offering their range of pork-free yee sang options for the festivities. Starting from RM98 and going all the way up to RM168, depending on your choice of ingredients, diners can also opt to add a medley of other ala carte sides, including lobster, for an additional charge.
Novel name aside, the Super Tanker group of restaurants has steadily earned a solid reputation for offering traditional Chinese banquet fare that lives up to all expectations with ease. This extends to their Lunar Chinese New Year offerings as well, with their takeaway yee sang sets priced from RM88 in the jellyfish and pear combination. Of course, more opulent options such as abalone (RM178) can be specified as well.
3 /11
Imbi’s Chuai Heng Banquet Hall has become an increasingly popular favourite for all manner of events, especially wedding receptions, owing to its impeccable spread of varied Chinese fare and picturesque solarium. If it’s the food that you’re looking to take home with you for the Lunar Chinese New Year, their seasonal banquet menu, which includes a Five Head South African Abalone yee sang (RM158 ala carte for half a portion), can be ordered to go.
4 /11
Another formidable name in the Chinese banquet space, Grand Imperial Group’s string of restaurant locations across the Klang Valley leaves no doubt as to its credence in serving reliably excellent Chinese dishes, cooked to exacting degrees of authenticity. For the impending Lunar Chinese New Year celebrations, opt for opulence by ordering their Shredded Mixed Fruit and Vegetables yee sang, served with Boston Lobster at RM380 for a half portion, or RM688 for a full serving. Alternatively, go classic with salmon at RM118 for half a portion, or RM168 for a full serving.
Nestled in Kuala Lumpur’s Corus Hotel, Ming Palace has garnered a steady stream of familiar diners who have touted the restaurant for being one of the city’s must-visits for Halal, pork-free Hong Kong and Szechuan-style cuisine. Where yee sang is concerned, they too occupy a place on our list as a reliable option for those looking to spread the joy among friends of all races, with prices starting from RM84 for a half serving of Fresh Fruit Yee Sang, all the way up to RM231 for a full portion of Australian Abalone and Jellyfish Prosperity Yee Sang.
Muslims who are eager to give yee sang a try this festive season may opt to order from the Golden Valley chain of Chinese Muslim restaurants. Renowned for preparing staple Chinese mealtime favourites using Halal ingredients and cooking methods, their reasonably priced yee sang choices start from RM58 for half a serving of crisp, Fresh Jellyfish and Pear yee sang, and top out at RM228 for a full portion of Fresh Jellyfish, Abalone, and Pear yee sang.
View this post on Instagram
The Lunar Chinese New Year is a celebration of not just new beginnings, but also age-old traditions and customs that have been passed on from one generation to the next. In that vein, the St Regis Hotel has taken up owning family matriarch Puan Sri Sharon Chua’s ancestral yee sang recipe to assemble their annual Lunar Chinese New Year offerings for 202. Starting from RM138 for a medium portion of Vegetarian Yee Sang, more extravagant combinations such as abalone and crisp soft-shell crab can be had at RM168 for a medium portion.
View this post on Instagram
For familiar flavours, look no further than InterContinental Hotel’s flagship Chinese restaurant, Tao Chinese Cuisine, when it comes to placing your yee sang takeaway orders. A combination of fresh abalone and crabmeat lines their interpretation of the Southeast Asian Chinese New Year staple with an indulgent bite, complete with obligatory julienned greens at RM118 for a half-set.
View this post on Instagram
One of the most eminent hotels in the city stands to offer one of the most sumptuous range of yee sang dishes for the Lunar Chinese New Year. Courtesy of its leading Cantonese restaurant, Yun House, expect truly abundant offerings such as mantis prawn with black truffle (RM398 for a small portion), salmon belly with ikura caviar (RM238 for a small portion), or crispy softshell crab with salted egg (RM218 for a small portion), to delight your family and friends with.
View this post on Instagram
A seafood panoply takes centrestage at Sofitel Kuala Lumpur for the Lunar Chinese New Year festivities, with yee sang offerings that start from RM98 for a half portion of jellyfish. Of course, you can always opt for a more sumptuous feast by way of white bait fish and salmon slices, or scallop and dried fish mermaid anchovies with snow pear from RM138 for a half portion each. Alternatively, take things up a notch with their spectacular 10 head abalone yee sang, starting from RM148 for a half portion.
11 /11
View this post on Instagram
Across a multifarious cultural landscape, it is our commonalities as Malaysians that tether us together under a single banner. And there is no better time to honour that bond than during the Lunar Chinese New Year with The Westin Kuala Lumpur’s aptly named Unity Yee Sang. Available in your choice of bountiful fruits and vegetables (RM168++ nett), or seafood options including pacific clam (RM188++ nett), Norweigan salmon (RM238++ nett), as well as abalone (RM338++ nett).