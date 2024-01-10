Order your yee sang from these places in KL and Selangor for an auspicious CNY toss

As the Lunar Chinese New Year period fast approaches, it’s high time you order your batches of yee sang from these spots in KL and Selangor.

Firecrackers abound, the colour red is once again du jour, and Chinese banquet restaurants are on the cusp of preparing for one of the most frantic business periods of the year: it can only mean that the Lunar Chinese New Year is once again approaching the calendar. On the note of banquet dinners and family reunions, those living in Malaysia will likely be anticipating the re-emergence of one particularly elusive dish — yee sang, or the prosperity toss.

While par for the course in Malaysia and neighbouring Singapore during the festive season, the custom of performing a prosperity toss is very much a creation rooted strictly between the diasporic Chinese communities of both countries. As is the case with many stalwart recipes such as the Ceaser Salad or fish and chips, the true origins of yee sang are best described as murky owing to a scarcity of documented evidence.

But the most recognisable iteration of the yee sang origin story is typically credited to incumbent Minister of Transportation YB Anthony Loke’s family. According to the tale, Anthony’s grandfather, a Cantonese migrant by the name of Loke Ching Fatt, popularised the dish through his catering business in the town of Seremban. Dubbed lou hei yee sang (捞起魚生), it was meant to be consumed on the 7th day of the Lunar Chinese New Year, otherwise known as ren ri (人日), which commemorates the moment when the Goddess Nuwa created mankind from mud.

The composition of yee sang in itself is significant to the Chinese, owing to the meaning ascribed to each ingredient. Each dish typically contains:

Raw fish slices, usually salmon – To symbolise an abundance of prosperity

Pomelo – To symbolise an abundance of good luck

Cucumber – To symbolise many happy returns

Papaya – To symbolise many happy returns, and the ability to be the best version of one’s self

Carrot – To symbolise an abundance of wealth

Crackers – To symbolise gold ingots used in ancient China

Crushed peanuts or sesame seeds – To symbolise fertility

Vegetable oil – To symbolise liquid gold coating all aspects of one’s endeavours

Plum sauce – To symbolise a year filled with sweetness

Lime – To symbolise many good tidings

Five spice powder – To symbolise the five branches of happiness, namely family, wealth, health, kindness, and a happy ending

Now, it comes down to where you should be ordering your next yee sang ahead of this Lunar Chinese New Year, and fortunately enough, we have more than just a handful of recommendations lined up for your perusal.

Please note that advance orders are required for yee sang takeaways, in anticipation for the Chinese New Year festivities.

Feature and hero image credits: St Regis Kuala Lumpur/Instagram, The Westin Kuala Lumpur/Instagram

Best places to order your yee sang takeaway in KL and Selangor for Chinese New Year 2024