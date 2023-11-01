Pavilion Bukit Jalil: The only guide you need on what to eat at the mall

Pavilion Bukit Jalil, situated in the bustling area of Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, is a premier shopping and leisure hotspot. It offers an expansive retail area of over 1.8 million square feet, packed with a mix of local and global brands and an array of dining and entertainment choices.

The mall’s cutting-edge architecture and design offer a posh, contemporary shopping experience that appeals to style-savvy shoppers and families. It hosts an assortment of fashion outlets, from elite luxury labels to trendy high-street brands, along with beauty and wellness stores, electronics shops, and much more.

Beyond its vast retail selection, Pavilion Bukit Jalil also offers a diverse array of culinary options, with high-end restaurants, casual cafes, and food courts presenting both local and international fare. With such a plethora of choices, deciding where to dine can be daunting.

Check out our comprehensive guide on where to eat in Pavilion Bukit Jalil mall.

Burger & Taco

Featuring a menu of gourmet burgers and tacos, this restaurant in Pavilion Bukit Jalil stands out with its use of fresh, high-quality ingredients. They source their beef from Australia and New Zealand, use imported tortillas, and craft their own sauces. In addition to their namesake burgers and tacos, they serve up a variety of Tex-Mex favourites like burritos and quesadillas. For sides, they offer a range of options from french fries and onion rings to sweet potatoes and cheesy wedges. They also have a selection of milkshakes to complete your meal.

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Contact: 03 8080 5080

**Instagram | Website**

Ei8ht Avenue

Just like the one located in Pavilion KL, Ei8ht Avenue is a standout food hall concept that notably provides non-halal options. It acts as a home to a multitude of prominent local food brands from diverse locations within the Klang Valley. These brands are bound together by their common legacy of providing exceptionally delicious food to their customers.

The food hall is a treasure trove of popular culinary names. This includes the likes of Chan Meng Kee, known for its delightful dishes, and Samy & Min Bak Kut Teh, a brand that has made a name for itself in the local food scene. Sedap Syok and Sin Hoy How are also part of this illustrious list, bringing their unique flavours to the table.

Other noteworthy mentions housed in 8 Avenue are Kim Lian Kee and Super Kitchen Chili Pan Mee, each with their own unique style of cuisine. Ah Fatt Gor Curry Mee and Choo Kim Choon also join the ranks, further adding to the diverse range of food options available at this food hall.

One cannot forget Little Eat Shop, which completes the list of brands at Ei8ht Avenue. Each of these brands brings a piece of the rich and diverse local food heritage of the Klang Valley, making 8 Avenue a must-visit destination for food lovers.

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Contact: 03 9766 6107

Instagram | Facebook

Asuka Cafe

Let us introduce you to Asuka Cafe, the latest culinary endeavour from the creative minds that brought you Sitpresso, the team also recognised for their successful project, Cups Cafe. This new establishment is strategically placed in the lively and bustling area of Bukit Jalil. Asuka Cafe carries on the beloved tradition of its predecessors by providing a mouthwatering array of homemade pastries, decadent desserts, robust coffee choices, and many more delights. Aiming to serve its customers with high-quality food and beverages, this cafe creates a cosy and welcoming atmosphere for all who enter.

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Contact: 03 9769 0190

Instagram | Website

B.O.D 包栈

B.O.D, which stands for Bao On Demand, is a go-to destination for those with a craving for delicious steamed buns and dim sum. Their menu is a treasure trove of culinary delights, boasting an impressive range of soft, fluffy buns filled with various ingredients. These fillings range from succulent barbecue pork to sweet, smooth red bean paste, offering something to satisfy every palate.

But the delights at B.O.D don’t end with their buns. They also serve a variety of tantalising dim sum dishes, including siew mai and har gao. These bite-sized morsels, prepared with the utmost attention to detail and flavour, are sure to leave you craving for more.

What sets B.O.D apart is their commitment to freshness. All their offerings, from buns to dim sum, are prepared fresh daily. This ensures that every bite you take is bursting with flavour and quality, making your dining experience at B.O.D truly unforgettable.

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Instagram | Website

BBQ Town

BBQ Town in Pavilion Bukit Jalil takes the buffet concept to new heights by integrating both BBQ and shabu-shabu into their dining experience. They offer an unlimited supply of Australian beef, lamb, chicken, and prawns, alongside sushi and various vegetables. The unique feature of BBQ Town is their konbu chicken soup, which is cooked for six hours to fully infuse it with flavour. This soup is even further enriched by juices from the grilled meat, which flow from the dome-shaped grill into the surrounding broth.

Operating hours: 11 AM – 10 PM

Contact: 014 6233 728

Instagram

Bear With Mee

Experience a haven for noodle enthusiasts at Bear With Me, a delightful noodle shop. It presents an enticing range of noodle dishes, inspired by various culinary traditions and featuring hot, aromatic bowls of Nissin noodles and savoury fried tidbits. Each dish is meticulously crafted with the freshest ingredients, promising a burst of flavours with every bite. Their welcoming staff is committed to ensuring a cosy and inviting dining experience, making you feel at home. Whether you’re looking for a quick lunch or a hearty dinner, their noodle shop is the ideal place to satiate your cravings. Explore the exciting world of noodles at this cherished establishment.

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Instagram | Facebook

Bungkus Kaw Kaw

Bungkus Kaw Kaw is a renowned establishment, celebrated for its potent and deeply flavoured traditional beverages. This remarkable spot is a hidden gem, housing an array of secret family recipes that have been passed down through generations. The unique name finds its roots in local language nuances. ‘Bungkus’ is a term that translates to takeaway, and ‘kaw’ is a word from the Hokkien dialect, denoting thickness or intensity.

Bungkus Kaw Kaw offers a range of thirst-quenching traditional beverages, including Teh Tarik, a frothy tea mixed with condensed milk; Kopi, a strong, uniquely Malaysian-style coffee; and Cham, a delightful blend of both coffee and tea. These beverages are crafted with authenticity and tradition in mind, promising a satisfying and refreshing experience for all who visit. Other than whipping up drinks, Bungkus Kaw Kaw is also considered a modern kopitiam. The food menu features iconic local dishes like Nasi Lemak, Butter Kaya Toast and an array of kuihs.

Operating hours: 8.30 AM – 9.30 PM

Contact: 03 8082 3686

Instagram | Website

Christine’s Bakery

Christine’s Bakery is the starting point for joy! They specialise in freshly made hand-rolled bagels, filled with an assortment of unique and exciting ingredients. Their menu is filled with a plethora of options that are sure to spoil you for choice, including fresh hand-rolled bagels, sourdough pizza, all-day breakfast, pasta, pastries, coffee, and more. All their offerings are made with the freshest and finest ingredients.

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Contact: 010 505 9999

Instagram | Website

Dai Cha Dim

Dai Cha Dim is a casual dining spot that brings the authentic charm of Hong Kong-style cha-chaan-teng (coffeeshop) to your table. This eatery prides itself on serving a variety of genuine dishes that are steeped in the rich culinary traditions of Hong Kong. When you explore their menu, you are met with a wide spectrum of tantalizing options. This includes an array of succulent BBQ and roasted meats that are cooked to perfection, offering a delightful mix of flavour and texture.

Another highlight of their menu is the wan tan mee, which is prepared using noodles imported directly from Hong Kong. These noodles, known for their springy texture, add an element of authenticity to the dish. Adding to the allure is the irresistible pork lard rice, a dish that impresses with its rich and indulgent flavour profile.

For those who enjoy stir-fried dishes, Dai Cha Dim offers a selection of stir-fried noodles, cooked with a mix of fresh ingredients and aromatic spices that perfectly capture the essence of Hong Kong-style cuisine. Lastly, the eatery also caters to dim sum lovers with its variety of bite-sized delights, each one handcrafted to deliver a burst of flavour in every bite.

Operating hours: 11 AM – 10 PM (Mondays to Saturdays), 10 AM – 10 PM (Sundays)

Contact: 03 9766 5667

Instagram | Facebook

D’Laksa

Founded in 2012, D’Laksa is the brainchild of a Penang-born food lover who has a deep appreciation for the renowned local cuisine of his hometown, Asam Laksa. This passion for food led to the creation of his own business, allowing him to share his culinary love with a wider audience. As a team, they have worked tirelessly to evolve and refine their offering, resulting in a truly remarkable and unique taste journey.

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Contact: 012 418 4363

Instagram | Website

Dubuyo Mini

Dubuyo Mini is a gastronomic sanctuary for those seeking the harmonious blend of flavours that Korean cuisine offers in Pavilion Bukit Jalil. The eatery prides itself on presenting an assortment of mouthwatering urban Korean dishes, ensuring that each meal is a tantalising culinary adventure. Among the crowd favourites in their menu is the renowned Soondubu Jigae, a quintessential Korean dish that has won the hearts of many.

With its commitment to delivering an authentic Korean dining experience, Dubuyo Mini guarantees that each visit leaves you with your cravings satisfied, your palate delighted, and your heart anticipating the next visit.

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Contact: 012 228 7341

Instagram | Website

DOME Cafe

DOME Cafe is a destination for those who appreciate the finest coffees, satisfying comfort food, and delectable desserts. With a straightforward philosophy, they aim to send every customer home with a contented smile. Their offerings include all-day breakfasts, soups, salads, gourmet sandwiches, and hot kitchen specials that feature a variety of dishes from pasta, pies, and burgers to traditional Asian favourites like Nasi Lemak and Chicken Curry Puffs. With its inviting, old-world European interior and a diverse menu, DOME Cafe is designed to create memorable experiences.

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Contact: 012 224 1653

Instagram | Website

HaiDiLao Hotpot

Established in 1994, HaiDiLao Hotpot has experienced substantial growth and expansion. Today, HaiDiLao boasts a remarkable 1400 branches scattered across a diverse range of countries, including Malaysia. The brand’s success can be attributed to its unwavering commitment to delivering an unparalleled hotpot dining experience. At the heart of their philosophy is the dual focus on superior quality food and impeccable customer service.

Their menu is meticulously crafted featuring an array of exquisite hotpot dishes that cater to diverse taste preferences. Each dish is prepared with the utmost attention to quality and flavour, resulting in a culinary experience that is as memorable as it is delicious.

In addition to their remarkable food, they also place a strong emphasis on customer service. Their staff is highly trained and dedicated to ensuring that every customer feels welcomed, valued, and satisfied. This focus on customer service, combined with their exceptional food, has cemented HaiDiLao Hotpot’s reputation as a leading global hotpot restaurant.

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Contact: 03 9078 2668

Instagram | Facebook

Grandmama’s

Grandmama’s, opened in 2010, is a testament to the pure joy of authentic Malaysian food. It offers a variety of dishes that perfectly encapsulate the diverse and rich flavours that make Malaysian cuisine irresistibly delicious. Patrons will also find themselves reminiscing about their grandmother’s delightful assortment of meals and the captivating stories that accompanied them.

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Contact: 03 9766 5627

Instagram | Website

Flower Girl Coffee

Flower Girl Coffee is not just your ordinary eatery. It is a unique destination that stands out for its splendid offerings and an outstanding environment. This place is known for its exceptional food and coffee, both of which are always prepared to perfection. The coffee beans used here are specially roasted in-house, promising a unique and rich taste that coffee lovers will surely appreciate.

Whether you have a sweet tooth or a craving for savoury delicacies, Flower Girl Coffee has got you covered. Their extensive menu is sure to satisfy your cravings, offering a variety of dishes crafted from the freshest and finest ingredients.

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Contact: 014 964 0566

Instagram

