Review: Avenue K’s Le Mirch introduces a new facet to Indian restaurants in KL

Indian cuisine, in all of its guises, encompasses one of the most varied gastronomic treasures to hail from a single subcontinent. To that effect, here is what one of Kuala Lumpur’s latest contemporary Indian restaurants, Le Mirch, stands to offer to the space.

With a name like Le Mirch, you will be forgiven for initially assuming that this new establishment, hidden away in the rooftop enclave of Avenue K’s freshly renovated space, would lead with a French-forward menu. But as the restaurant’s founder, Mr Shyam Thakur explains it, the name Le Mirch simply translates from Hindi into English as ‘The Pepper’, which succinctly sums up his aspirations of bringing to the fore contemporary Indian cuisine to the city’s masses.

Le Mirch introduces a new facet to Indian restaurants in KL

To locate it, simply take the elevator up to Level 4 and keep a lookout for a restaurant facade swathed in light wood and warm lighting. That very same palate reaches further inwards upon stepping into the restaurant proper, with its brick and cement floor adding a layer of visual contrast in texture for the eyes. Bank to the right, and you will find yourself entering a solarium dominated by floor-to-ceiling windows centered around a wraparound bench with more tables.

But of course, the true piece de resistance at Le Mirch lies beyond glass: its expansive, dedicated al fresco dining area. Occupying a truly covetable slice of Kuala Lumpur real estate, the restaurant offers unparalleled views of the KLCC vicinity from its vantage, from the humdrum bustle of pedestrians and traffic along the main vein of Jalan Ampang, to the imposing reach of the twin towers looming overhead.

For those looking for creature comforts under the sun, a shaded area with bench seating and fans would be your best bet for casual afternoons that shy away from the blistering equatorial heat. But for the full outdoor experience, park yourself at any of the loose tables outside, and be prepared to bask under the majesty of Kuala Lumpur by dusk.

Now as mentioned previously, the raison d’etre behind Le Mirch’s conception was to introduce city folks to the expansive realm of Indian fare, expressed from a contemporary lens. Of course, that isn’t to say that authenticity has been sacrificed in the process of updating any of these recipes for modern tastebuds. This is most evident in the chaat trolley, which sets the tone for our evening with Le Mirch by way of India’s most popular street foods.

A treasure trove of India’s finest culinary finds

Served quite literally from a small push trolley and prepared next to your table, expect to sample everything from Soulkadhi, to Palak Pata Chaat, and Gol Gappa. From the assortment, crisp servings of Palak Pata Chaat, comprising tempura-battered spinach leaves, ruby gems of pomegranate, and coriander tossed in a mixture of yogurt, mint, and tamarind, was an easy favourite among our team for its delightfully fresh and inviting blend of fresh, grassy flavours that were tempered by the richness of the yoghurt.

Where mains are concerned, all of the usual staples are present on the Le Mirch menu, as evidenced by our curated dinner selections. As is the case with Southeast Asian fare, rice dishes by way of the Hyderabad Chicken Biryani and the Laal Mass Biryani are both served piping hot in the appropriate clay vessels. The long-grain rice is cooked fluffy without being weighed down by too much moisture, while both chicken and mutton reached successful degrees of toothsome tenderness.

As for protein, turn to their Butter Chicken for creamy redolence that pairs well with the rice in every coated spoonful, or morsels of tender Mutton Chukka that while warm in its spice, will not scare off novices with a lower tolerance. Pescetarians are best served with a Kerala-inspired Fish Allepay, revealing a most sumptuous medley of heat married with a faint umami sweetness, courtesy of the fresh catch and the use of raw mangoes. It needs no stressing that Indian spices sourced directly from Khari Baoli in Delhi ensures that flavours will not be lacking, regardless of your dish of choice.

Whetting the appetite also typically entails slaking the throat, and Le Mirch does not disappoint in that regard either. A curated selection of cocktails that reflects India’s storied heritage. Chief favourites include the British Raj apropos Le Mirch Gin and Tonic with effervescence in every sip, and an alcoholic reinvention of chai infused with rum handily dubbed the Chai Monk.

Whether in separates or as a whole, Le Mirch has presented a strong case for itself as one of the most intriguing new dining destinations for Klang Valley gastronomes seeking out undiscovered culinary adventures, especially where Indian restaurants are concerned. Our advice? Come for the food, but don’t forget to stay for the views.

Feature and hero image credits: Le Mirch