Review: Les Bouchons competes for the best steak in KL with chic French flair

There exists a popular quote on the topic of food attributed to French singer and composer Pierre Perret that is succinctly representative of the country’s approach to dining: Pour bien cuisiner il faut de bons ingrédients, un palais, du coeur et des amis. In English, it simply means that in order to cook well, you require good ingredients, a palace, a heart, and some friends. All of which Les Bouchons Kuala Lumpur has an ample surplus of.

The brand’s raiso d’etre has remained unchanged since its introduction back in 2002 on the island of Singapore. Championing an authentic French bistro experience, they have already witnessed a considerably warm reception in the Lion City, with three outlets often attracting a sizable crowd come lunch and especially dinner.

Les Bouchons throws its hat in the ring for best steak in KL

Built upon a proven record of success, the company soon ventured across the Causeway with its first Malaysian outlet in neighbouring Johor back in 2020. But it wouldn’t be until 2023, after a trying two years of weathering through a global pandemic, did Les Bouchons finally established an outpost quite literally in the very heart of Kuala Lumpur, five minutes away from KLCC.

Occupying a space on the first floor of The Mayang that used to belong to Nadodi, the restaurant can be hard to miss upon first visit if one doesn’t keep their eyes peeled. Parking here is valet only, costing RM15, so you are advised to leave your car in the adjacent building next door instead.

Take the elevator up to the first floor and a round marquee bearing the restaurant’s name will dispel any confusion as to where you happen to be. A narrow corridor eventually herds guests toward the main dining area which has been suitably appointed in true Parisian fashion, lined with dark paneled walls and wood parquet floors while rouge velvet upholstered dining booths and loose furniture further add to its Francophile sensibilities.

As for food, Les Bouchons Executive Chef Mickaël Cornac has mentioned that the Kuala Lumpur outlet will feature the largest selection of offerings across all of their restaurants, in addition to slight tweaks on legacy recipes to feature alcohol substitutions where necessary to cater to the country’s Muslim audience.

Our culinary journey can be charted from a handpicked selection of cold starters, with a deceptively simple homemade liver terrine accompanied with onion chutney on toast serving as the opening salvo. A dish most typically served during Christmas, the liver terrine spreads richly on the small triangles of toast, further bolstered by a dab of sweetness from the onion chutney.

Dishes of shrimp cocktail and caprese salad are as fresh as they come, with the kitchen understanding full well the importance of quality ingredients in stripped-down recipes.

As for hot starters, a French ceps soup drizzled with truffle oil and burgundy snails with homemade garlic butter were notable highlights. The former is predictably earthy in its profile, enhanced by the nuttiness of truffle oil. On the other hand, the snails are brimming with aromatic headiness, courtesy of a garlic sauce cooked to simmering perfection.

Our mains comprised choice selections of beef, chicken, fish, and duck dishes that were hallmarks of Les Bouchons in their own right. The restaurant’s signature steak frites is largely faultless, bearing obligatory grill marks and a generous wad of butter and steak jus to go with your (refillable!) order of fries. Tinged pink in the middle as it should be, the beef’s flavour is robustly delectable with a succulently soft chew.

Likewise the poultry dishes are par for the course, with the duck confit attracting repeat servings on our team’s plates owing to its fall-off-the-bone tenderness. The 40 Garlic Chicken equally shines with the same merit for its exceedingly buttery sauce infused with many, many garlic cloves.

As for dessert, skip ahead all else and order the crêpes suzette if this is your inaugural dinner at Les Bouchons, if only for the melodrama of watching it being prepared on a dedicated trolley. After a whoosh of ephemeral blue flame, the crêpes are promptly plated to serve, scenting your immediate vicinity in an air of sweet orange.

In its entirety, dining in Les Bouchons is a formulaic experience that sticks close to what one would come to expect from French bistro fare, which is further underscored by its fabulous al fresco dining area. The food is dependable, with the transition from its Singapore branches making its way seamlessly across Woodlands and onto local shores.

While by no means intending to reinvent the wheel, Les Bouchons is no less a promising contender to a concise selection of prime steak havens dotted across the city, made even sweeter with its proximity to some of Kuala Lumpur’s most spectacular vistas.

Feature and hero image credits: Les Bouchons