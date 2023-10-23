Review: ON22 takes to the culinary skies at Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu

ON22 is Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu’s signature restaurant, an ideal place to dine with a view. Here’s our review!

If you didn’t know yet, Hyatt Centric recently unveiled its first ever hotel in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah. Bringing its contemporary spirit to the “Land Below The Wind”, it is also the hospitality brand’s inaugural opening in Southeast Asia — with another scheduled for Kuala Lumpur. Only approximately 15 minutes from the airport, Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu’s vicinity to the city’s most popular landmarks makes it the place to be at.

While Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu is a beautifully designed hotel in general, we’re going to turn our hungry attention to ON22. Situated on the 22nd floor of the hotel (and hence, the name), ON22 is the accommodation’s all-day dining restaurant. The signature F&B spot is located just one level below ON23 Sky Bar and its floor-to-ceiling windows mean glorious views of the mise en scene outside. It’s a panoramic experience, having the surreal sunset and South China Sea on one side as well as the tranquility of Signal Hill flanking the opposite.

We travelled to Kota Kinabalu recently and had the pleasure of experiencing all that ON22 has to offer. This time, we tried the restaurant’s Chef’s Signature Menu — a nine-dish ensemble featuring its most well-loved creations. The menu’s really affordable too; priced at RM398 per four pax and conceived for sharing. That’s a lot of food, after all. Let’s take a deeper dive into some of our favourite dishes from the specially curated menu, shall we?

Salt & Chilli Squid

If you’re looking for an appetiser that keeps the palate craving for more, you’ve got to try the Salt & Chilli Squid. Perfectly crispy and fragrant, the dish is adequately spiced — paving the way for a satisfying culinary experience. There are two dipping options too: Garlic Aioli and Nam Jim Talay (or Thai Green Chilli Sauce). Both elevating your bite in different ways, be it giving it a creamier mouthfeel or adding some spicy zest. We really enjoyed the light yet toothsome batter on the squid, ensuring there’s still room for more deliciousness to come. In fact, that is also why the fried squid is so delightful even on its own. A little briny, crunchy and very well prepared.

Caramelised Miso Mackerel

You already that Sabah is renowned for its seafood and at ON22, options come in various forms. Well, most them come on a plate or a bowl but you get the point. The restaurant’s Caramelised Miso Mackerel is a prime representation of that idea, prepared with brown butter and served with herb salad. Immediately a feast for the eyes, the dish’s star qualities lie in its balanced flavour profile. Dulcet with the right amount of bitter-meets-salty, the fish is easily one of our favourite tries at ON22. Great for sharing, some might even order one just for themselves — especially with a generous amount of salad. Light, soft and lush, the Caramelised Miso Mackerel dish personifies creativity too; with the chef upping the ante on a locally available ingredient.

Grilled Beef Brisket Pastrami

When we were being explained to about the menu, we found out that the Grilled Beef Brisket Pastrami is a dish on high demand at ON22. Hence, and without question, expectations are high! A play on the traditional steak and frites, the Grilled Beef Brisket Pastrami comes drenched in Sarawak Long Peppercorn Sauce. The intertwining of culinary cultures is one of the aspects we love about the restaurant and it’s nice to see that translate throughout the menu. The beef, rich and decently tender, really benefitted from the citrusy, woody and mild bitterness of the sauce. And just in case you run out of Sarawak Long Peppercorn sauce, there’s an extra serving to dip your fries with.

Signature Lamb Rendang

With the word “signature” accompanying the name of the dish, it sure seems like this is the main character on the menu. We were also told that locals love coming to ON22 just for the Lamb Rendang. It comes with no surprise that we were really eager to dig in! The classic Lamb shank dish has been reinterpreted in many ways all around the world and it’s rather exciting to see it presented in the form of a rendang. Already aesthetically divine, you’d be happy to know that the lamb itself is equally tasty. Sufficiently packed with spices and a tad of heat, the lamb is immensely delicate. Remember to top up your spoon with more of the thick and salivating rendang sauce for that extra rizz on your palate.

Curry Cauliflower

If you’re not a fan of cauliflowers, let’s just say this dish might just change your mind. Complemented by sesame oil dressing, the grilled cauliflower-and-curry combo is pretty amazing. Each bite is savoury and lightly sweet with a gentle dose of spiciness. Not someone who can stand spicy food? Fret not, because when we say gentle, we mean it. We love how the Curry Cauliflower dish integrates the dining experience seamlessly alongside the heavier mains. It lets you mitigate between varying flavour profiles easily and all the foodies scream “Yes!”.

Cacao & Coconut

And it’s time for desserts! The Cacao & Coconut dessert can be quickly described as a chocolate lover’s dream. The chocolate cake (almost in a kuih-like consistency) is a pleasant surprise with every bite. It only gets better for the soft dark chocolate cake when paired with the coconut ice cream. The flavours are bright and milky while the crunch provides a more multi-dimensional experience. The different components come together like a cleverly assembled K-Pop group — resulting in a splendid ending to a very memorable meal.

Learn more about ON22 at Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu HERE.

(Hero and Featured Image Credit: Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu)