Seasonal menus and exciting restaurant offerings to check out in October 2023

List of restaurants in KL to try for October 2023:

Immerse yourself in the vibrant flavours of Turkey with Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur gastronomic experience

Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur presents an exclusive collaboration that will transport guests on a culinary journey to the vibrant streets of Turkey. From 25 to 29 October, the hotel will host talented guest chefs from Mandarin Oriental, Bodrum, who will showcase the rich and diverse flavours of Turkish cuisine.

Renowned for its vibrant culinary traditions, Turkey offers a tantalising array of aromatic spices, succulent meats, and delectable desserts. During this special period, guests at Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur can indulge in the magic of Turkish cuisine firsthand. The expertly crafted menu combines traditional and innovative elements, celebrating the culinary heritage of Turkey.

Prepare your taste buds for a culinary adventure with mouth-watering dishes such as Kuzu tandır, which features tender, slow-cooked lamb infused with aromatic spices, and Hünkar beğendi, a creamy eggplant purée topped with slow-cooked beef. And don’t forget to save room for the assortment of baklava, with its golden layers of flaky pastry filled with sweet nuts and drenched in sticky honey syrup. Each dish is meticulously prepared using the finest ingredients, ensuring an authentic and unforgettable culinary experience.

But it’s not just the food that will transport you to Turkey—the ambiance will also play a role. The dining area will be adorned with traditional Turkish music and decor, creating an immersive experience that will make you feel like you’ve been transported to the bustling streets of Istanbul.

For more information and reservations, email mokul-fb@mohg.com or call +603 2380 8888

Get a taste of Vietnam at Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas as they present their rich culinary tradition

Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas, nestled along the picturesque east coast of Malaysia, invites you on a culinary journey to Vietnam with their exclusive ‘A Taste of Vietnam’ promotion. Collaborating with the esteemed Executive Chef Tran Tuan Vinh from Anantara Quy Nhon Villas in Vietnam, this gastronomic experience promises to transport your taste buds to the bustling streets of Hoi An, known as Vietnam’s culinary capital.

From the 6 to 21 October, guests at Anantara Desaru Coast can indulge in a delectable array of authentic Vietnamese dishes meticulously crafted by Chef Vinh. Get your taste buds tingling with appetizers like fresh summer rolls filled with succulent prawns, Quy Nhon-style rice pancakes with tender squid, tantalising grilled minced beef wrapped in lolot leaf, and the refreshing zesty green mango salad with chicken satay.

As you move on to the main course, prepare to be dazzled by an exquisite selection of Vietnamese culinary delights. Savour the rich and aromatic flavours of the iconic Vietnamese beef noodle soup, known as phở bò, or delight in the Hanoi-style vermicelli with chicken, known as bún chả. For those seeking a unique culinary experience, indulge in the braised free-range duck with coconut juice, the perfectly grilled rib eye with a five spice sauce, or the tantalising grilled or steamed sea bass with chili and galangal or lotus seed and fermented soybeans. And don’t miss the sautéed king prawn with a tangy tamarind sauce, a true explosion of flavours.

To complete this extraordinary gastronomic journey, treat yourself to delightful Vietnamese desserts. Indulge in the sweet lotus seed soup, a traditional favourite, or savour the Quy Nhon-style steamed banana cake, a delightful blend of flavours that will leave you craving for more.

This exclusive promotion at Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas allows you to discover the vibrant and diverse flavours of Vietnam, showcasing Chef Vinh’s culinary expertise and passion for Vietnamese cuisine. Whether you choose to enjoy lunch or dinner, prices for each dish start at RM60+. Don’t miss this opportunity to embark on a culinary adventure and experience the rich cultural heritage of Vietnam through its remarkable cuisine.

For more information and reservations, visit Anantara Desaru Coast’s website.

List of restaurants in KL to try for September 2023:

Desaru Coast pays an ode to nature for the second instalment of its Gourmet Series

The highly anticipated second edition of Desaru Coast’s Gourmet Series 2023 is set to captivate food enthusiasts at the luxurious One&Only Desaru Coast. This installment, aptly titled ‘An Ode to Nature,’ is a celebration of the inherent beauty found in the natural world, as exemplified through an exquisite culinary experience.

Collaborating for this extraordinary event are three renowned chefs: Chef Su Kim Hock of the esteemed Au Jardin, Chef Johnson Wong of the acclaimed gēn Penang, and the talented Executive Chef Valerio Pachetti from One&Only Desaru Coast.

Prepare to embark on a gastronomic journey like no other, as these culinary maestros showcase their immense talent and creativity through a carefully curated menu that showcases the finest locally-sourced ingredients. From the momentous first bite to the last lingering taste, guests will be treated to an array of mouthwatering dishes that exemplify the chefs’ culinary prowess.

Indulge in the culinary artistry of Chef Su Kim Hock, whose signature Bread & Spread will tantalise your taste buds with its harmonious blend of flavours. Delight in the delicate flavours of the cured snapper with longan gelée, a dish that perfectly balances the freshness of the snapper with the subtle sweetness of the gelée. And savour the hand-dived scallops, prepared with utmost precision and accompanied by a symphony of flavours that will leave a lasting impression.

Adding to the culinary extravaganza are Chef Johnson Wong and Chef Valerio Pachetti, whose celebrated creations will further enhance the dining experience. Immerse yourself in the culinary genius of Chef Johnson as he presents his innovative dishes, each a testament to his expertise and passion for culinary excellence. And let Chef Valerio’s culinary expertise shine through as he curates a menu that showcases his mastery of flavors and textures, elevating the dining experience to new heights.

The event will feature two intimate dinner seatings at the elegant Ambara, allowing guests to savour the exquisite flavours in an intimate and refined setting. Additionally, a brunch at the picturesque Ember Beach Club offers an opportunity to indulge in a delightful mid-day dining experience, complemented by the stunning views of the coast.

This installment of the Desaru Coast Gourmet Series 2023 is more than just a culinary event; it is a platform to showcase the immense talent and creativity of Malaysian chefs on a global scale. By highlighting locally-sourced ingredients and embracing the natural beauty of the region, the event aims to elevate Malaysian culinary prowess to new heights.

The dinner is priced at RM800 nett per person, with an additional RM200 nett for wine pairings, while the brunch is priced at RM450 nett per person, with an additional RM150 nett for wine pairings.

For reservations, contact the Desaru Coast Concierge at +6019 791 2217 or +607 838 3180

List of restaurants in KL to try for August 2023:

Mandarin Oriental presents burgers galore in conjunction with National Day

Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur has teamed up with myBurgerLab, a Malaysian gourmet burger chain, to celebrate National Day with a limited-time burger collaboration. The chefs from both establishments have created four special burgers that pay tribute to Malaysia’s diverse flavours. The collaboration will feature two of myBurgerLab’s signature burgers and two exclusive burgers from Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur’s Sous Chef, Timothy Perera.

The Water Balloon Burger features a 150g Australian beef patty with grilled watermelon, chopped lychee, mixed greens, and myBurgerLab’s signature sauce on a charcoal bun. The Mala Nashville Fried Chicken Burger features a large butterflied fried chicken breast topped with Cili Padi-infused pickles, Mala, honey, and butter sauce, and Asam Boi pickled onions.

The two exclusive burgers from Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur include the Burger Daging Berlado, which is made with Sambal Belado, an Australian 150g beef patty, and cucumber slices, and the Lamb & Mint, which features a lamb patty, grilled artichoke, sundried tomatoes, sheep ricotta cheese, romaine lettuce, and Tzatziki sauce.

Date: 26 August to 30 September 2023

For more information and reservations, email mokul-fb@mohg.com or call +603 2380 8888

Witness a unique dining experience with Lifestyle Asia KL, Roku Gin, and Bocado KL

Lifestyle Asia KL has joined forces with Roku Gin to create a truly unique dining experience that is sure to tantalise your taste buds at Bocado KL. The collaboration celebrates the Japanese concept of hospitality, also known as Omotenashi, by blending Spanish Mediterranean flavours with Japanese gin cocktails in a five-course menu that is as delicious as it is inventive. Roku Gin is highly regarded for its six distinctive Japanese botanicals and eight traditional botanicals that combine to create a multi-layered yet harmonious flavour that is simply unparalleled.

The menu is a carefully curated selection of dishes that showcase the very best of both Spanish and Japanese cuisine. From the delectable Paella de Marisco to the irresistible Pica Pica, and the succulent Pierna de Pato, every dish is a work of art that is sure to leave you feeling satisfied and impressed. And to top it all off, the dessert is simply divine – the Pastel de Chocolate is an absolute must-try.

So if you’re looking for a dining experience that is truly out of the ordinary, look no further than this special menu that’s curated in collaboration with Roku Gin at Bocado KL. It’s a unique opportunity to indulge in the very best of both worlds and to savour the exquisite flavours of Spain and Japan in one unforgettable meal.

The pairing menu will be available daily for lunch and dinner at Bocado KL throughout the month of August. For reservations, visit here.

A culinary journey with Perrier-Jouët and Ultime

Perrier-Jouët and Ultime have come together to create a unique dining experience with an eight-course menu curated by the owner and chef Ken. This collaborative tasting menu is designed to celebrate the harmony between gastronomy and the environment. The menu features a range of enticing dishes, including Choi de Pain, Oyster Champagne Granita, and Caviar de Ultime, each paired perfectly with a selection of Perrier-Jouët’s finest champagnes.

This exclusive event offers the added benefit of VIP hosting, making it the perfect opportunity to celebrate a special occasion with friends or family. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to indulge in a gastronomic journey that blends both flavour and nature.

To learn more about this exceptional culinary journey or to make a reservation, call +6012-8588016 or visit the reservation link here.

List of restaurants in KL to try for July 2023:

Savour the all-new ‘Indulgence à la Mode’ afternoon tea menu

The RuMa Hotel & Residences’ very own Pastry Chef Tai Boon Ee and French chocolatier chef Philippe Kotzky (currently of DECOTATOO) have come together for something truly mesmerising. Called ‘Indulgence à la Mode’, the chocolate-centric afternoon tea menu fuses local flavours with traditionally French delights. Available at the hotel’s THE LIBRARI, take the opportunity to savour the rich La Vanilla De Tahiti, the decadent Le Chocolat Fondant with homemade mango black pepper sorbet, La Rose with dark chocolate raspberry mousse as well as a Mille Feuille with asparagus and salmon.

Alongside a plethora of tea to choose from, you can also opt to add on a cocktail or mocktail. The former, named Pour Toi, is made with Sorgin Sauvignon Gin, Stolichnaya Vodka, Cointreau and Blue Curacao. Ce Soir, the mocktail, consists of grapefruit, rose, earl grey and lime. Interested? The afternoon tea menu is priced at RM158 nett person while the price for two is RM298 nett.

Date: 16 July to 27 August 2023 (2.00PM to 5.00PM every day)

Contact 03 2778 0763 to make your reservations or visit HERE for more information.

Feast on modern Malay cuisine with the ‘Eat & Cook at Atas’ menu

For two days only (21 and 22 July 2023), four acclaimed Malaysian chefs will come together for a one-of-a-kind eight hands dinner menu. Happening at The RuMa Hotel & Residences’ Atas, the menu — ‘Eat & Cook at Atas’ — will see Chefs Mandy Goh and Marcus Ooi team up with Chefs Lee Zhe Xi and Soh Yong Zhi from Eat & Cook. Showcasing the divine flavours of Malay cuisine, the collaboration is one you don’t want to miss. Priced at RM550 nett per person, expect the six-course meal to take you on a culinary adventure.

The degustation menu begins with snacks and bread in the form of Popiah Basah and Karipap Kentang as well as a very crispy concoction Roti Canai — served with Sambal Udang and Krim Mentega Milo. Yes, you read that right. After that, you will be able to savour a tantalising Ulam and Telur Ikan dish. Fish also features in the next course. Using Marble Goby, the chefs present the unique Ikan 3 Rasa. Look forward to the Kicap Hitam, Masam Manis and Masak Cuka. There’s also a surprise dish on the menu to look forward to. Displayed as emojis on the menu, it’s said that the chefs will be creating a dish based on ingredients they can source closer to date. During our preview, we had the opportunity to taste an unforgettable Gulai Lobster made with Borneo slipper lobster and finished with sea grapes.

Contemporary interpretations continue with Pai Ayam Mutiara Salai a la Perancis as well as Satay Sosej with Kuah Kacang. Of course, rice is involved too and this time to be paired with an indulgent Kambing Bakar. To end the meal on a delicious high, the chefs will prepare twists on two traditional Malay desserts — Wajik and Cekodo.

Date: 21 and 22 July 2023, 7.00PM

Contact 03 2778 0763 to make your reservations or visit HERE for more information.

Celebrate summer with Dioriviera at One&Only Desaru Coast

If you’re looking for a chic and stylish summer experience, then Dioriviera at One&Only Desaru Coast’s Ember Beach Club is an absolute must-visit. Dior has launched its capsule collection Dioriviera at Ember, featuring not only a pop-up café and boutique, but also beachfront activities that will leave you feeling like you’ve stepped into the French Riviera. This collaboration marks the first time that Dior and One&Only have worked together in Malaysia, and it is truly a celebration of the French art de vivre.

The exclusive pop-up Dior Café, curated by Dior’s Malaysian partner Chef Raymond Tham of Kuala Lumpur’s respected Skillet restaurant, is a culinary experience not to be missed. The menu showcases Mediterranean cuisine with a sophisticated French twist, using fresh and local produce that will tantalise your taste buds. The exquisite decor of the cafe draws on Dior’s latest toile de Jouy Sauvage print in dusky pink, adding a touch of glamour to your dining experience.

But Dioriviera at Ember Beach Club offers more than just a cafe and boutique. You can also enjoy a range of beachfront activities that are perfect for a day out with friends or family. From sun loungers to cabanas, umbrellas to deck chairs, all adorned with the Dior branding, you’ll feel like you’ve been transported to the French Riviera.

So don’t miss out on this exciting activation, running until 6 August 2023. Experience the French art de vivre in Malaysia and indulge in the exquisite cuisine, chic styling, and beachfront activities of Dioriviera at One&Only Desaru Coast’s Ember Beach Club.

Date: 13 June to 6 August 2023, 10 AM to 10 PM

For more information and reservations, visit their website here.

Indulge in modern Chinese cuisine with fusion twists at W Kuala Lumpur

YEN, the Cantonese restaurant located at W Kuala Lumpur, has introduced a new menu featuring modern Chinese cuisine with a fusion twist. The restaurant offers a unique dining experience that combines a convivial and elegant atmosphere with modern oriental elements. The design of the restaurant features dark oak flooring with contemporary lighting, and four private dining rooms decorated with royal elements that combine modern furnishings with delicate Chinese details.

YEN serves an array of avant-garde designs with a twist, as well as revamped traditional Cantonese dishes. Each dish is complemented with Chinese tea, and every dish is unique in its own manner. The executive Chinese chef, Tan Kim Weng, creates meticulously crafted dishes that incorporate ingredients such as mushrooms, curry leaves, and seasonal vegetables.

The new menu includes dishes such as the Braised Premium Fish Maw with Chicken Sauce and Air Dried Caviar, Pan-fried Japan Miyazaki Beef with Asparagus, Tomatoes and Oyster Mushroom, and Pan Fried Foie Gras with Silky Bean Curd, Vintage Vinegar Pearl, and Lemon Foam. The restaurant also offers an array of dim sum specialties, including pan-seared lamb and cabbage dumplings with vinegar sauce, fish-shaped prawn dumplings, and lobster ball and bird’s nest with organic vegetable sauce.

For dessert, YEN offers Snowflake Chinese Pancakes filled with avocado paste and sprinkled with fluffy icing sugar, crispy white-swan-shaped puffs stuffed with juicy durian flesh, and milk pudding paired with hints of truffles and chilled aloe vera.

Date: 13 July onwards, 12 PM to 2.30 PM | 6 PM to 10 PM (closed on Mondays)

For more information and reservations, email bf.wkualalumpur@whotels.com or WhatsApp +6012 357 4788

Enjoy a delectable French-Italian Riviera culinary experience at Sofitel Kuala Lumpur

If you’re a food enthusiast looking for a unique culinary experience in Kuala Lumpur, you won’t want to miss out on the French-Italian Riviera culinary experience at Nizza, located in Sofitel Kuala Lumpur. Starting from 3 July 2023, Nizza will offer lunch service, allowing diners to indulge in the tantalising flavours of the French-Italian Riviera region in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

Under the guidance of the Director of Culinary, Roland Hamidouche, the Chef de Cuisine Faizal Zainal Abidin has crafted a set lunch menu that combines traditional and contemporary flavours to showcase the finest ingredients. This newly curated lunch menu promises to captivate the palates of discerning diners.

Nizza is known for its elegant ambiance and exceptional cuisine, and the addition of lunch service further elevates the culinary offerings at Sofitel Kuala Lumpur, establishing it as a premier dining destination in the city. The lunch menu includes flavourful starters, tantalising main courses, and delightful desserts, catering to both adventurous food enthusiasts and those seeking classic favourites.

Date: 3 July onwards, 12 PM to 3 PM (closed on Tuesdays)

The two-course menu is priced at RM78+ while the three-course menu at RM98+

For more information and reservations, call +603 2720 6628 or WhatsApp +6012 342 6388

List of best restaurants in KL to try for June 2023:

A French Afternoon Tea experience at Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur

At the Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur, guests can indulge in a classic French Afternoon Tea experience called Le Petit Goûter À La Française, available from 1 June to 31 August 2023, at the Lounge on the Park. This tea set is inspired by the timeless elegance of patisseries from around various French cities, such as Alsace, Nice, Normandy, and Paris, bringing a delightful and authentic taste of France to the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

The French Afternoon Tea menu is an impressive selection of delectable pastries, sandwiches, and desserts, all created with the finest ingredients by the executive pastry chef, Kevin Pannier. Guests can indulge in classic French favorites such as madeleines, quiches, croissants, and macarons, as well as delicate finger sandwiches with a modern twist, such as duck rillette, salmon, and more. Guests can also choose French-inspired cocktails for a more encapsulating experience that will undoubtedly enhance their afternoon tea experience.

If you are in the mood for a sweet and savoury French-inspired treat, the French Afternoon Tea experience at the Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur’s Lounge on the Park is a must-try. With its authentic taste of France, delectable treats, and elegantly cozy ambiance, you are sure to have an unforgettable experience.

Date: 1 June to 31 August 2023, 2.30 PM to 6 PM

RM188 nett per adult

For more information and reservations, call +603 2380 8888 or email mokul-reservations@mohg.com.

List of restaurants in KL to try for May 2023:

An evening of Inventive Gastronomy at One&Only Desaru Coast

Scheduled for May 27, 2023, One&Only Desaru Coast is set to host a remarkable evening of inventive gastronomy. This culinary exploration will be a collaboration between Michelin-starred chef Andrew Walsh and MasterChef Singapore judge Bjorn Shen. The dinner event will take place at the Ember Beach Club, a luxurious beachfront retreat situated on Malaysia’s southeast coast. The two renowned chefs will combine their unique culinary styles to create an exceptional menu that features Middle Eastern highlights from Shen’s Artichoke Restaurant and seafood-inspired flavors from Walsh’s Catfish Izakaya.

This exclusive one-night-only dinner event promises to deliver an unforgettable dining experience in an idyllic setting. Guests can expect to indulge in the finest culinary offerings prepared with the freshest regional and seasonal ingredients. With the chefs’ distinct take on the art of barbecue, elevated and infused with Asian flavours, guests will experience a culinary delight that will tantalise their taste buds and leave them with a lasting impression.

Mark your calendars, and don’t miss out on this exceptional dining experience, set against the backdrop of Malaysia’s tropical south-east coast. Join Andrew Walsh and Bjorn Shen, as they showcase their culinary prowess and take you on an unforgettable gastronomic journey.

Date: 27 May 2023, 7 PM onwards

RM750 per person

Make your reservation here.

List of restaurants in KL to try for April 2023:

St. Regis’s Easter offerings

From a luxurious Easter Brunch at The Brasserie, to exciting Easter-themed Family Traditions activities for children, join in for an unforgettable Sunday with your family and loved ones at St. Regis KL.

Hop on over to The Brasserie this Easter Sunday for an exquisite brunch experience. Exclusively prepared by their team of talented chefs, the Easter Sunday Brunch features a special highlight of a mouth-watering Foie Gras or Lobster Eggs Benedict, Spring Truffle or Caviar Scrambled Eggs on Sourdough, a hearty carving station of Australian Prime Rib, Australian Lamb Rack, Fresh Seafood on Ice, and more.

Not only that, you can create unforgettable memories with your family this Easter for a Sunday filled with scrumptious Afternoon Tea at Crystal, their elegant rooftop lounge, while the little ones enjoy an exciting activity of Easter cookie decorating at Sunken Cabana.

The Brasserie’s Easter Sunday Brunch

Date: 9 April 2023, 12 PM to 3 PM

RM388 nett per adult | RM568 nett per adult (free-flow sparkling wine, white & red wine child, and selected cocktails) | RM194 nett per child (6-12 years old)

Ticket is inclusive of entry to Easter Children Activities by the Pool at Crystal

Easter Afternoon Tea with Cookie Decorating Activity at Crystal & Sunken Cabana

Date: 9 April 2023, 11 AM to 2 PM | 3 PM to 6 PM

RM228 nett per adult | RM178 nett per child (6-12 years old)

Each child ticket is entitled to one seat in the Cookie Decorating Activity at Sunken Cabana and is inclusive of entry to Easter Children Activities by the Pool at Crystal

For more information, call +603 2727 6696, WhatsApp +6012 280 1303, or email them at dining.kualalumpur@stregis.com

Monroe KL’s Easter Bubbly Brunch

If you’re looking for a great brunch spot in KL during the Easter season, Monroe KL has got you covered. Known for its great food, drinks, and ambience, the restaurant’s Easter Bubbly Brunch is a great opportunity to experience all that Monroe KL has to offer.

What’s unique about this brunch is that it’s not just any ordinary brunch – it’s an Easter-themed brunch. Participants of KLoe hotel’s Easter Egg Hunt from 11 AM to 3 PM can exchange their plastic eggs for sweet treats and mystery gifts at Monroe. It’s a great way to make the most out of your Easter Sunday with family and friends.

But even if you’re not participating in the Easter Egg Hunt, don’t worry – you can still enjoy the weekend Bubbly Brunch at Monroe KL. The brunch includes Hot Cross Buns on offer, so you can still enjoy a taste of Easter.

Easter Bubbly Brunch

Date: 9 April 2023, 11 AM to 3 PM

RM290+ for two adults | RM150 for an additional bottle of bubbly

Make your reservation here

Egg-citing Sunday at Sheraton Petaling Jaya

Hop into the festivities with an Easter brunch buffet at Feast. Curated by Executive Chef Brian Bennet Chong, find delight in an egg-cellent spread of Easter flavours that promise to excite. Highlighting a variety of savouries, guests can tuck into a good ol’ fashioned Black Pepper and Honey Glazed Australian Ribe-eye Roast with roasted potatoes and vegetables. Aside from that, the Devilled Egg Salad is an excellent complement to their selection of roasts. No Easter spread would be complete without an ensemble of sweet treats. Satisfy your sweet tooth with their selection of Paris-Brest filled with Hazelnut Praline and Miniature Spiced Carrot Cakes with Cream Cheese Frosting.

Egg-citing Sunday Brunch Buffet

Date: 9 April 2023, 12 PM to 3 PM

RM118 nett per adult | RM59 per child

Make your reservation here

List of restaurants in KL to try for March 2023:

Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur – The Evolution

Introducing The Evolution – Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur presents an exciting new menu at the award-winning Mandarin Grill. Curated by Chef Marco Caverni, the launch of its latest spread is a way to elevate dishes and further enhance the establishment’s atmosphere. Highlights from the menu include the 45-day Aged Angus Florentine T-Bone Steak, Char-Grilled Octopus, Angus Beef Tartare with Transmontanus Caviar, Argentinian Beef Wellington and Australian Lobster Thermidor with Fresh Truffle and Cream Cognac Sauce.

The Evolution begins now. For reservations or more information, please email mokul-fb@mohg.com or call/WhatsApp +60 (3) 2380 8888.

Maria’s SteakCafe Raya special

Steak lovers, you’ll love Maria’s SteakCafe’s exciting offerings for Raya featuring its limited edition Percik Sauce. From 21 March to 30 April, diners can indulge in its curated Beef and Non-Beef set, starting from RM290++.

Priced at RM315++, the Beef set (two pax) includes New Zealand Spicy Mussels with Garlic Bread and Mushroom Soup as appetisers, two Australian Grain-fed Ribeye and two Wagyu Flavoured Rice and two servings of their signature Moist Chocolate Cake.

For two pax, the Non-Beef set (RM290++) includes New Zealand Spicy Mussels with Garlic Bread and Mushroom Soup as appetisers, one New Zealand Lamb Cutlet, one Atlantic White Cod (served with tangerine sauce) and two fragrant rice. For dessert, two plates of their signature Moist Chocolate Cake.

Throughout Ramadan, the restaurant will serve their special Rose and Honey Lemon drink for all customers.

For more info, head over to the website and make a reservation here.

Shhhbuuuleee Does Jisake

Available one night only – Shhhbuuuleee invites sommelier and Master of Sake Thomas Ling to a special sake pairing night featuring 10 delicious contemporary east Asian dishes. Priced at RM298++ per pax, the menu comprises appetising bites like Sea Bream, Cold Somen, Monk Fish Liver, Stuffed Chicken Wing, Fried Quail, Smoked Chitose Tomatoes, Berkcious Pork Jowl, Slow Roasted Turnips and Beetroots, Beef Tendon and Tripe and lastly, Red Koji Ice Cream. Five types of curated Jisake will be paired with your appetising meals to complete the evening.

Date: 12 March 2023

Address: 80, Jalan Sultan, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Make a reservation here.

Hero & featured image credit: Atas/The RuMa Hotel & Residences