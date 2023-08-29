Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur’s Lemon Garden is the ideal place for a memorable hotel buffet experience

For an elevated hotel buffet experience, look no further than Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur’s acclaimed Lemon Garden.

There’s truly nothing like waking up after a good night’s sleep at a hotel and heading to the buffet for breakfast in the morning. It’s part of the complete experience after all. The smiles on everyone’s faces as they greet you at the entrance, the aroma from the freshly cooked food and the early commotion that gets your engine going. What a way to kick-start your day, right? A place in Kuala Lumpur where you can be a part of that and more is none other than Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur’s iconic Lemon Garden.

Having been a core part of the city’s hospitality scene for a long time (many of our parents used to bring us there as kids; now we’re grown), Lemon Garden’s reputation is solid. The dining establishment at the Lobby Level of Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur is known for its glorious spread of International Seafood Buffet as well as both Asian and Western delights. Think wood-fired pizzas, chicken tikka, lamb ribs, dim sum and a plethora of artisanal cheeses. In addition, its renowned seafood bar is equally delectable — perfect for enthusiasts of sashimi, shellfish and oysters. Dining at Lemon Garden also means you will be enjoying bottomless servings of beverages such as coffee, tea and selected juices.

At Lemon Garden, sustainability plays an integral role. Ethically raised produce and sustainably sourced seafood take centre stage. Be entertained as you watch the talented chefs in action (your meal’s WIP, if you will) from the nine live kitchens. Whether it’s with loved ones or for a meeting, the all-day dining venue benefits from the beautiful combination of its massive open seating, lush green outdoor views and of course, natural light during the day. A major part of its aesthetics is a result of Bond Design Studio Inc’s efforts. The Japanese firm helped create the interior that can accommodate approximately 250 people.

On the weekends, families can bring their children for a vast array of kids’ treats specially created for them — including Chicken Meat Ball Lollipop with Tomato Coulis and Sweet & Chicken Congee. Four interactive live stations will also be available to keep the children engaged and occupied. There are Waffle Making & DIY Decorating, Onde-Onde Making & DIY Decorating, American Breakfast Making as well as Pancake Making & DIY Decorating.

The hotel also introduces a whole new concept that takes your breakfast up several notches — there’s now a premium breakfast menu! Crafted by Executive Chef Scott Brands, the special selection of dishes includes everything from Premium Wagyu Beef Mignon with Lobster Egg Benedict and DIY Caviar Waffles to Nasi Lemak with Wagyu Beef Rendang and Lobster Sambal, as well as Curry Laksa with Sabah Green Lobster.

French Toast aficionados also have the option of savouring a creation that comes with Seared Foie Gras. Alongside top-of-the-class smoothies, coffees and teas, the premium breakfast really ups the ante on the idea of “treat yourself”. Available at both Horizon Club Lounge and Lemon Garden, the elevated ensemble is priced from RM288 nett.

For the uninitiated, Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur is housed under the Shangri-La Group (established by Robert Kuok) and is its flagship brand. After launching its first-ever hotel in 1971, the international hotel brand now has its presence throughout the world — from Canada and France to Japan and Turkey. With more than 90 outposts, it goes without saying that guests can expect nothing but warmth and world-class service at Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, including Kuala Lumpur, of course.

With Lemon Garden, you’re in for a palatable journey. Let your day be filled with joy via carefully concocted dishes. Travelling to Kuala Lumpur or doing a staycation, let the all-day dining establishment and its enticing buffet spread be a highlight of your stay and day.

Lemon Garden opens daily for breakfast from 6.30AM to 10.30AM. Lunch and dinner are available (everyday except Monday) from 12.00PM to 2.30PM and 6.00PM to 10.00PM respectively. Learn more HERE.

(All photos by Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur)