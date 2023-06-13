Thai flavours take centre stage at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur

Craving Thai food or looking forward to your next trip to Thailand? PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur has got you sorted.

Since PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur’s launch last year, the hotel has been making waves in more ways than one. In addition to hosting events at its many available spaces (including our inaugural LSA100 Year End Party), its F&B establishments — such as Thyme and The Botanist Lounge & Bar — have also been very exciting. Now, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur is upping the ante with ‘A Taste of Thailand’.

Without leaving the city, you get to immerse in the multi-dimensional flavours of Thai cuisine. How, you asked? Well, Celadon’s (part of The Sukhothai Bangkok) Chef Rosarin Sriprathum is here in Malaysia herself to take you on a delicious journey via a plethora of special gastronomic offerings; running from now till 18 June 2023. Keep scrolling to find out what’s available!

Let’s begin with the hotel’s all-day dining spot, Thyme. Here, there are three interesting options to go for. They include Thai meets Thyme (available everyday from 12.00PM to 2.30PM) featuring lunch set menus (RM60 nett per set) comprising authentic Thai creations. There’s also a buffet dinner priced at RM178 nett per person called Bangkok Night at Thyme. The scrumptious spread filled with delectable Thai dishes are available only from Monday to Thursday as well as Sunday (6.30PM to 10.30PM).

If you’re wondering why Friday and Saturday are not included above, here’s why. Both days are chosen to serve a seafood buffet dinner instead. Priced at RM238 nett per person, check out Thale Seafood Buffet Dinner for lobsters, oysters and more — prepared by Chef Rin and her team with Thai cooking flair. For something truly unique, opt for the Wine & Dine with Chef Rin experience on 15 June! From RM450 nett per person, Chef’s Table at Thyme is the place to be for a decadent adventure like no other.

Afternoon tea aficionados can head to The Botanist Lounge & Bar for the one-of-a-kind Sawa-Tea Set (RM198 nett per set). Available from 3.00PM to 5.00PM everyday, expect to relish in both classic concoctions and traditional Thai treats. Last but not least, you can also learn a thing or two from Chef Rin herself with a cooking class on 18 June (Sunday). With lunch included, Aroi with Chef Rin is available at RM158 nett per person and runs from 12.00PM to 2.30PM.

For reservations, contact 03 2782 8388. Learn more about PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur HERE.

(Photos provided by PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur)