The best bakeries in Hong Kong for European-style breads and pastries

From sourdough to cookies to banana bread, by now, we’ve probably realised that nailing the perfect crumb and crust is a lot harder than how expert bakeries and baking blogs make it look. Craving those carbs? Thankfully, with these Western-style bakeries in Hong Kong continuing to dish up fresh hot bread and pastries daily, you won’t have to pore over another cookbook just to get your hands on the goods.

It felt like a lifetime ago, but the pandemic gave rise to the art of homemade bread. After all, we were busy quarantining and social distancing, so it became a “hobby” to pass the time. But most homes in Hong Kong don’t have the luxury to even fit an oven. So, it is always a better idea to leave it to the experts. Luckily in Hong Kong, we have more Western bakeries popping up. Who can deny the delicious sourdough egg tarts from Bakehouse? Or the British delights from The Baker and the Bottleman?

These places join the endless list of local-style bakeries, producing high-quality bread and pastry for our daily needs and satisfaction. From delicious and satisfying baked goods from former hotel pâtissiers to family-run sourdough specialist stores, you’ll never run out of options. See our top picks of the best bakeries in Hong Kong to get your fix of artisanal bread and desserts.

The best bakeries in Hong Kong for your fix of bread and pastry