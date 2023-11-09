Flour to Nadodi: 10 best Indian food restaurants you need to try in KL & Selangor

Craving Indian food? You’re in luck. Our curated guide offers the best Indian food restaurants in the city, and trust us, you won’t be disappointed.
If your knowledge of Indian food is simply between Northern and Southern cooking styles, you’ve barely scratched the surface of the diversity of this cuisine. Indian cuisine is steeped in culture and heritage passed down from one generation to another. What makes it amusing, though, is that there is a friendly rivalry between these two regions — who has better food?
Let’s not forget about Western India (with cities like Goa and Gujarat) and Eastern India (West Bengal and Chennai) — they all have their own distinct and rich cuisines, too. What you will find intriguing is that they all have similar food but are cooked with different methods and ingredients. Some are even influenced by different cultures along the way especially during colonisation and spice trades. Of course, when this heritage cuisine travels out of India, the flavours and its authenticity change according to its geographical base.
Let’s break it down: Northern-style dishes centre around breads and curries, which include the usual suspects like naan, roti, and samosa as well as curries like palak paneer (spinach and cheese), makhani (butter sauce) and aloo gobi (potato and cauliflower). Garam masala is a predominant spice and you finish off your meal with tea or chai.
Southern Indian cooking, however, is based around rice, lentils and stews. This includes everything from thosai (lentil and rice crepe), idli (steamed lentil rice cakes), sambar (spicy lentil and vegetable stew), banana leaf rice, and rasam (tomato, tamarind and lentil soup). At the heart of all Indian cuisine, it is a harmonious concoction of spices, textures and tanginess that makes its dishes more agreeable to the Malaysian palate.
As for street food, you can expect everything from addictive morsels of puffed rice bhelpuri, to decadently sweet tangerine curls of jalebi, as well as staples such as crisp samosas with a savoury filling and egg burji pav.
We don’t have to tell you where to have the best banana leaf rice in town — you have that figured out by now. Instead, are asking you to up the ante with these five progressive and modern Indian food restaurants that specialises in authentic yet inspired Indian cooking.
Here’s our take on the best Indian food restaurants in KL & Selangor:
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /10
View this post on Instagram
Established all the way back in 1993, Passage Thru India is arguably one of the most distinguished grand dames in the realm of fine Indian cuisine in Kuala Lumpur. As their name would suggest, the premise when dining here is relatively simple: to be whisked away across India’s culinary landscape.
Entering the restaurant, you will find a buffet counter designed to represent old brick-and-concrete cooking stoves completed with old pots and pans sourced from India to set the tone. Naturally, you can sample a vast spectrum of Indian dishes here that hail from all across the South Asian region, whether it be Northern, Southern, or anything in between. In fact, the food has proven so good, it has even earned the restaurant a nod from the people at MICHELIN.
Operating hours: 11.30AM – 3PM, 6.30PM – 10PM (Mondays), 11.30AM – 3PM, 6PM – 10PM (Tuesdays), 11.30AM – 4PM, 6PM – 10PM (Wednesdays), 11.30AM – 10PM (Thursdays), 11.30AM – 3PM, 6PM – 10PM (Fridays), 11.30AM – 10PM (Saturdays and Sundays)
2 /10
View this post on Instagram
The Qureshi family has a legacy of over two centuries as a family of chefs in the royal kitchens of Nawabs of Awadh for 10 generations. Over the years, they have developed, even researched manuscripts, and single-handedly brought alive once again age-old recipes like ‘tandoor’ and ‘dum’ — two internationally recognised cooking styles that define Indian heritage cuisine.
Understandably in their namesake restaurant, legacy takes precedence. The menu features a range of curries, biryanis, and an array of reinterpreted classics. These are packed with powerful spice blends and fresh ingredients. Recommended dishes include Hyderabadi Nehari (slow-cooked lamb shank with caramelised onions and spices) as well as Dal Oureshi (stewed black lentils with tomatoes, butter, and cream).
Operating hours: 11.30AM – 10.30PM (opens daily)
3 /10
View this post on Instagram
Helmed by Chef Yogi, FLOUR is a tribute to his father’s legacy, expressed by the restaurant’s tagline – dip and eat, which in spite of its simplicity, represents the most fundamental way to savour Indian cuisine. With that said, ‘simple’ would be the furthest adjective used to describe the methods he uses to interpret heritage recipes.
FLOUR is an expression of a new culinary niche in Indian cuisine, with a heavy emphasis on French-Indian influences. So much more than your average Indian restaurant, the culinary team here is not afraid to push the envelope and offer unique dining experiences. This includes curiosities such as the portobello mushroom kebab served with bright tangerine dollops of chutney.
Operating hours: 6.30AM – 10.30PM (Mondays to Thursdays, closed on Tuesdays), 12PM – 2.30PM, 6.30PM – 10.30PM (Fridays to Sundays)
4 /10
View this post on Instagram
While the focus is on Indian restaurants in this article, we had to include Nadodi for their efforts in spotlighting Sri Lankan and South Indian cuisine. At Nadodi, you get a balance of both tradition and modernity. This Sri Lankan and South Indian restaurant incorporates creative use of ingredients, in addition to updating traditional recipes for the modern palate using contemporary techniques — resulting in a delightfully unexpected dining experience.
Its menu offerings chart a voyage that leads diners from the regions of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and all the way to Sri Lanka. Here, you’ll savour and experience unique Sri Lankan and Indian flavors and spices through special tasting menus that are adaptable to both vegetarians and non-vegetarians.
Operating hours: 6PM – 10PM (closed on Sundays)
5 /10
View this post on Instagram
Setting a benchmark in the Bukit Damansara area for sophistication, Frangipaani has earned a reputation among local diners for occupying a truly enviable space at The Republik that combines the warmth of its dark wood interior with the lush greenery of a tastefully appointed al fresco dining area.
This elegant Indian restaurant by The Olive Tree Group offers authentic Indian dishes and desserts with a twist, from cheese naan pizza to homemade kulfi. Additionally, diners will also be able to savour authentic Anglo-Indian recipes hailing from the island of Goa that feature pescatarian sensibilities, which is in itself a rarity that is truly hard to come by.
Operating hours: 11.30AM – 3PM, 6PM – 11PM (Mondays to Thursdays), 11.30AM – 3.30PM, 6PM – 11.30PM (Fridays to Sundays)
6 /10
View this post on Instagram
Previously located in Plaza Damansara, Gin Rik Sha has since nestled into its new location along Jalan Kasah Medan Damansara. While their furnishings may be updated, their menu will remain no less familiar to frequent diners, with their expertise in reinventing age-old recipes through a play on spices remaining the cornerstone of their dishes.
From Roasted Pumpkin with Makhani Sauce and Hazelnut Crumble to the spicy Lamb Burger, there’s something for everyone here with a good selection of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. What’s more, they also offer a panoply of brunch-appropriate selections such as a non-vegetarian thali and banana pancakes, making it a suitable choice for those looking for their next weekend stop during that golden hour before noon.
Operating hours: 4PM – 12AM (Tuesdays to Fridays, closed on Mondays), 8.30AM – 12AM (Saturdays), 8.30AM – 6PM (Sundays)
View this post on Instagram
For those with generous appetites who may find modest portions a little too small, mark down Kayra Authentic Kerala Cuisine for your next stop. This modern and upscale Indian restaurant in Bangsar Village specialises in authentic Kerala fare, with decadent dishes served in large servings that are perfect for sharing with family and friends.
The menu is fused with new and bold flavours inspired by the owner’s Kerala travels while staying true to carefully curated family recipes passed down over generations. From Fish Molee Briyani to Prawn Mango Curry, everything here is perfectly flavourful and well-crafted to perfection.
Operating hours:
8 /10
View this post on Instagram
A new addition to the Indian food scene, Le Mirch is poised to offer both a feast for the eyes and the belly. Setting up shop on Avenue K’s top floor, diners are immediately afforded a truly spectacular vantage of the general KLCC vicinity from the restaurant’s interior, which has been designed to maximise the surrounding views with floor-to-ceiling windows, further complemented by its tasteful al fresco dining area.
Menu-wise, Le Mirch serves up a sumptuous selection that not only reveres Indian culinary heritage, but also offers considered tweaks on recipes for modern tastebuds. Key highlights, such as their chaat trolley that offers a wide assortment of Indian street food delights, and claypots laden with piping-hot briyani, are must-tries.
Operating hours: 12PM – 1AM (opens daily)
9 /10
View this post on Instagram
Another fabulous entry that would whet the appetites of those who are looking for Keralan cuisine is Gajaa at 8. Taking its name from the Sanskrit word for ‘elephant’, the restaurant’s menu is built upon a few core tenets that the majestic animal represents, namely: abundance, richness, boldness, and of course, royalty.
As is expected from their menu, much of the food here is generous in its use of spices, resulting in layered and complex flavours that are befitting to its region of choice. After all, Kerala has always been historically known as the ‘Land of Spice’. Key highlights include their decadently tender boneless dum lamb biryani rice, cooked in saffron water.
10 /10
View this post on Instagram
Lastly, we end our list on yet another venerated name in local Indian cuisine that has been around since the early 1990s: Bombay Palace. Dubbing itself ‘India’s Culinary Ambassador’, the restaurant has made a point to replicate Northern Indian flavours to an almost meticulous degree, ensuring that diners are truly able to relish the region’s best culinary treasures.
With outposts in India, the United States, and even Canada, there’s no doubting the restaurant’s ability to command an ardent and loyal legion of fans. Its Kuala Lumpur outlet remains suitably dressy with old-school opulence, while menu offerings such as Shakahari thali and tandoori pomfret fish will keep tongues waggling.
Operating hours: 12PM – 2.30PM, 6.30PM – 10.30PM (opens daily)