The best new cafes in KL & Selangor to get your coffee fix this January 2024

Are you ready to embark on a gastronomic adventure? Let 2024 be the year you explore the vibrant cafe scene in KL and Selangor.

We’ve ventured into every nook and cranny to curate the ultimate list of newly opened cafes and stalls that are a must-visit this year. Whether you’re craving for a tranquil spot for brunch or a whimsical coffee nook to relax in, we’ve got it all mapped out for you.

This year is set to be a thrilling roller-coaster ride of diverse cuisines and tantalising treats. So, make sure to bookmark our guide which we spruce up every month, ensuring you stay up-to-date with the ever-evolving food landscape in KL and Selangor.

New cafes in KL and Selangor to explore – January edition:

Chloe.co Cafe

The renowned Chloe.co, an enchanting bakery-cafe straight out of Ipoh, has now woven its spell in the Klang Valley with its brand-new establishment in SS2, Petaling Jaya.

This snug and appealing alcove is nothing short of a treasure trove for those who relish pastries. It houses a broad assortment of delicacies such as kaya butter croissants, matcha strawberry eclairs, hojicha bombolini, lemon pound cakes, kouign-amann, caneles, madeleines, and macarons, amongst a plethora of other choices.

Their pièce de résistance is the peach strudel, a symphony of textures that harmonise beautifully. The strudel sports crisp layers of pastry coupled with a cloud-like cream, all of which are accentuated by slices of succulent peaches.

Address: 151, Jalan SS 2/24, SS 2, 47300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Butter & Scotch

Discover the magic of day-to-night dining at Butter & Scotch, the fresh face on Bukit Damansara’s culinary scene. This charming spot is more than meets the eye, metamorphosing from a cosy daytime cafe into a lively restobar as the sun sets, making it a hit with local patrons.

For those who find comfort in the familiar yet seek a twist, their breakfast menu is a must-try. Imagine biting into a perfectly toasted slice generously smeared with your choice of unique flavored butters – the sweet allure of maple, the smooth subtlety of pumpkin, the comforting taste of honey, or the pungent kick of garlic. Complement this delightful breakfast with a lusciously robust butterscotch latte or a revitalising iced coffee shake, and you’ve got the recipe for an impeccable day-starter.

Address: 44G, Jalan Medan Setia 2, Bukit Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 12 AM (closed on Mondays)

The Foam Coffee

Experience the ingenious blend of caffeine and cleanliness at The Foam Coffee, the latest addition to Damansara Jaya’s cafe scene. This avant-garde establishment masterfully merges the world of a coffee house with a laundromat, creating a unique ambiance where you can savour your coffee and manage your laundry chores in one go.

Imagine sipping a frothy latte while your clothes spin and rinse, adding a whole new dimension to multitasking!

Address: 6, Jalan SS 22/21, Damansara Jaya, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 8.30 AM – 6.30 PM (closed on Mondays)

Brew by Cobnb

At Trion KL, Brew by Cobnb crafts a distinctive experience that goes beyond your usual coffee house visit. Imagine savouring your preferred Americanos or velvety flat whites, all while revelling in the sight of a festively decorated Christmas tree.

But this cafe doesn’t stop at just enriching your coffee journey. Brew by Cobnb, managed by a homestay company, also serves a gastronomic delight from its kitchen, presenting delectable rice bowls and pasta dishes that are sure to satiate your cravings.

Address: G-11, Residensi Trofi 1, Trion KL, Jalan Dua, Sungai Besi, 55200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8.30 AM – 6 PM (closed on Tuesdays)

Kakao Origin

Kakao Origin, a novel entrant in the Central Market, is a haven for chocolate enthusiasts, bringing a unique spin to their beverage offerings. This innovative cafe takes pride in using locally-grown chocolates in their delectable drink creations. Patrons are given the liberty to choose from an array of dark, milk, or white chocolates, that are proudly harvested from Malaysian regions such as Pahang, Perak, Kelantan, and Sabah.

What sets their concoctions further apart is the subtle infusion of various herbs, spices, and fruits like turmeric, star anise, rosemary, lavender, thyme, ginger, banana, mango, and coconut, enhancing the chocolate’s inherent flavours and providing a sensory delight unlike any other.

Address: Central Market, Jalan Hang Kasturi, City Centre, 50050 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 9 PM

(Hero and feature images credit: Unsplash/ Nathan Dumlao)