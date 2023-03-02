The best new cafes in KL to add to your list in March 2023

lisIn the mood to explore the city’s latest eateries? Head over to these new cafes in KL and Selangor in March 2023.

Start the new year with a brand new list of the latest must-visit cafes and stalls in KL. Here we bring you the best of the best that you need on your radar for 2023. From the newest brunch spots to coffee spaces worth exploring this month, it’s guaranteed to be another exciting year filled with the most delicious cuisines and decadent treats. Be sure to bookmark our guide as we update monthly with the ins and outs of the dining scene in KL and Selangor.

New cafes in KL and Selangor to explore – March edition:

Overtime Cafe

In a bustling city like Kuala Lumpur, a quiet and monochromatic cafe like this is always welcomed. This sleek and cosy hideout is decorated in shades of grey and black, from the walls to the furniture ‒ creating a more serene and relaxing environment, which is just what we need in a city that never sleeps. Other than its interior, Overtime Cafe offers an array of hearty mains and toothsome treats like its Strawberry Croffle and Biscoff Croffle that will complement your cup of coffee.

Address: A1-1, Sentul Point, Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12 PM – 12/2 AM (closed on Mondays)

Ode to the Beans

If you’re up for a little adventure, visit one of Petaling Jaya’s most well-hidden cafes. Situated in SS7’s Parklane Commercial Hub, Ode to the Beans stays true to its name by making a mean cuppa. Other than their caffeinated drinks, they specialise in artisanal sourdough sandwiches, decadent pastries and cakes. If you’re looking for an evening of pure comedy and caffeine, they have open-mic sessions every Thursday, featuring some of the funniest comedians in town.

Not sure where to find this hidden gem? Look for the back-alley entrance, and take the elevator to the fifth floor, where you’ll see a flight of stairs that will lead you up to Ode to the Beans.

Address: Parklane Commercial Hub, Kelana Jaya

Operating hours: 11 AM – 7 PM on weekdays, 12 PM – 10 PM on weekends (closed on Wednesdays)

Bijou Ara Damansara

Hidden in a sleepy residential street in Ara Damansara, Bijou is a white-themed cafe with modern and tasteful decor offering an array of buttery pastries to pair with your choice of cuppa joe. With an adequate amount of sunlight streaming through the glass windows, this cafe is the ideal hangout spot for you and your friends – plus it’ll look good on the ‘Gram.

Address: 78, Jalan PJU1a/42b, Ara Permata, Ara Damansara, PJ

Operating hours: 11 AM – 6 PM (closed on Tuesdays)

Honey Flour

Adding to the list of best cafes to explore in KL throughout 2023 is Honey Flour, which previously began its journey as a home bakery. Honey Flour is a minimalistic pâtisserie that’s lightly adorned with potted plants and chic-looking track lights hanging from the ceiling. Tucked in Mont Kiara, this bakeshop offers a selection of cakes such as Hojicha Black Sesame, Honey Yuzu, Rosé Taro, and Cointreau Caramel which are all bake by their in-house artisanal pastry team – we feel it in our guts that it will not disappoint.

Address: 01-09, Suria@North Kiara Jalan 30/38a Taman Sri Sinar, Segambut, 51200 Kuala Lumpur.

Operating hours: 12 PM – 8 PM (closed on Tuesdays)

New cafes in KL and Selangor to explore – February edition:

Oddday

On the hunt for a quick pick-me-up? For those living in Petaling Jaya, head over to Oddday for a cuppa. Located beside Atria Shopping Gallery, the quaint space is situated in Stall 18 at Damansara Jaya’s MBPJ Hawker Center. Yes, you can order a hearty plate of roti canai or vegetarian dishes from other stalls to go with your Oddday coffee. Here you will find aromatic brews and non-coffee options such as the signature espresso, latte, cappuccino, matcha latte, houjicha latte and more.

Address: Pusat Penjaja MBPJ, Jalan SS 22/23, Damansara Jaya, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 8 AM – 4.30 PM (Monday – Saturday)

Sundaze Coffee

If you’re heading to Klang this weekend, make a pit stop at Sundaze Coffee. Previously known as Nom Nom Cafe, the establishment boasts delicious brunch options with hearty mains. Step inside, and be prepared to be awestruck with the calming wooden and rattan interior amidst a refreshing touch of greenery. For those planning to drop by for brunch, we recommend the Bacon, Avocado & Egg, Wild Shrooms & Eggs Toast, and The Honey Butter French Toast. Not forgetting the rice lovers, the cafe also offers hearty rice bowls such as salmon rice bowl, honey-glazed chicken rice bowl and braised pork rice bowl. In the drinks section, you can find cold-pressed juices, non-coffee options, teas and coffees to order. Try the Salted Caramel Matcha.

Address: 18, Jalan Ramin 3/KS7, Bandar Botanik, 41200 Klang, Selangor

Operating hours: 9 AM – 5 PM (Tuesday – Sunday)

Contact: 017-318-1891

Folk Kofii

Nasi lemak and a satisfying cuppa in the morning? Count us in. Situated in Taman Melawati, Folk Kofii is the latest It spot in the neighbourhood to enjoy the best of both worlds. As you enter, you will be thrilled to see ample space to enjoy your morning cuppa indoors and outdoors. However, if you’re not into nasi lemak, don’t worry about it, as the cafe also offers buttery pastries from savoury to sweet. Apart from the signature nasi lemak, you can find other dishes like the Folk’s Croissants with a choice of tuna, chicken ham, beef strips or scrambled eggs. To accompany your meals, the drinks menu comprises an array of espresso drinks, non-espresso options, mocktails, teas and more. You can even request to try out their bean of the month – don’t be shy to ask the barista.

Address: 9170, Jalan Negara, Taman Melawati, 53100 Kuala Lumpur.

Operating hours: 8 AM – 6 PM (Tuesdays – Sundays)

New cafes in KL and Selangor 2023 – January edition

Duwa

Whether you’re visiting Melawati or are living in the neighbourhood, add Duwa to your wishlist soon. To spot the cafe, keep a lookout for the signature blue-and-white striped roof above the entrance. Specialising in buttery pastries and artisanal sourdough pizzas, Duwa also offers hearty mains, such as grilled cheeses and toasts. From 12 PM onwards, you can order their pizzas consisting of five delicious flavours: Margherita pizza, cheese pizza, chicken or beef pepperoni pizza, ‘Bianca’ pizza and beef bacon pizza. Ideal for sharing, order the bruschetta or truffle fries to go with your heavenly slices. In the drinks section, coffees and teas are available.

Address: No 7-0, Jalan 3/4c, Desa Melawati, 53100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operation hours: 8.30 AM – 8 PM (Monday to Saturday)

Limone

Adding to our ‘Best new cafes in KL’ list in 2023 is Limone. Taking inspiration from the beauty of an Italian garden, Limone is a European-inspired cafe located in Plaza Zurich, Bukit Damansara. Splashed in vivid yellow tones with earthy green touches, the cafe offers a lovely setting for that perfect Instagram-worthy shot, thanks to its lush greenery and beautiful lemon tree as the eatery’s centrepiece. Baked with love by co-founder/head chef Tee Jiunn Hoong, the menu offers artisanal french desserts ranging from petit gateau cakes to appetising pastries. Highlights include the signature Tokyo Garden (yuzu tart), Daisy Cake (lychee raspberry cake) and Fromage Frais (cheesecake with fresh berries). Remember to order their aromatic brews on the side to go with their heavenly treats. For mains, the cafe also serves delicious brunch favourites and hot foods, like smoked salmon eggs benedict, chicken percik poke bowl and a spicy Aglio olio pasta.

Address: Lot G01-03, Plaza Zúrich, Bukit Damansara

Operation hours: 9 AM – 6 PM (closed on Mondays)

Ra Ra Coffee

For those who are craving a coffee fix in Bandar Utama, head to Ra Ra Coffee. Upon entering, the cafe offers a relaxed atmosphere with ample natural light peeping through the window walls. Thanks to its spacious outdoor and indoor seating areas, you will have plenty of space with your loved ones to enjoy a slow afternoon while unwinding with a good cuppa. Their signature dishes include the salmon blu blu burger, crispy chicken burger and waffle chicken sandwich. On the side, order the truffle fries and mentai fries. Brews such as classic lattes, cappuccinos and flat whites are available. However, if you’re feeling adventurous, try their trio latte (matcha, chocolate and espresso with milk) and vit-c espresso (orange and espresso with milk).

Address: 1-1, BU4 Oasis, Jalan Changkat Bandar Utama, Bandar Utama, 47800 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operation hours: 11 AM – 10 PM (closed on Mondays)

