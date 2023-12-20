The best new restaurants in KL & Selangor to visit for a hearty meal in January 2024

Are you a culinary explorer, always on the hunt for the next tantalising taste sensation? Then let us be your gastronomic compass and guide you towards the newest and most delectable restaurants in KL and Selangor in 2024.

If you’re always grappling with the delicious dilemma of deciding where to dine next, cast your worries aside! We’ve cooked up a smorgasbord of the freshest and most enticing eateries for you to sink your teeth into this coming year.

The cherry on top? We whisk this guide into a new blend each month, keeping the flavours fresh and exciting. So bookmark this page and let it be your secret ingredient to impressing your loved ones with the best new dining destinations in the city.

New restaurants in KL and Selangor 2024 – January edition

Sichuan Kitchen

Sichuan Kitchen, the city’s latest gastronomic gem, presents the finest expressions of Sichuan cuisine. Immerse yourself in the intoxicating allure of Eastern tastes, with the iconic hot pot dish and diverse Sichuan specialties taking center stage. The ambiance marries a warm, family-centric dining experience with chic, modern touches.

With an organically flavour-packed menu and an ingeniously curated bar scene featuring distinct beverage choices, the culinary journey at Sichuan Kitchen is truly unparalleled. Capable of welcoming up to 150 epicureans, this new dining destination promises an unrivaled sensory feast for its guests.

Address: Level 1, Four Points By Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, City Centre Corner of Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jalan Ampang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11.30 AM – 10.30 PM (weekdays), 11 AM – 11 PM (weekends)

Contact: +603-2706 9099

Liang’s Dining

The newly opened Liang’s Dining in Mont Kiara introduces a modern twist to traditional Chinese cuisine, infusing it with an air of sophistication and a vibrant, floral aesthetic. The menu offers a variety of shared appetizers, featuring unique delicacies like fresh crab served in its shell and paired with a rich crab sauce, crispy fried mantou perfect for dipping, and grilled dumplings filled with a blend of chicken meat and liver.

They also serve pork fritters layered with cubed yam and a mix of vegetables on a ‘bird’s nest’, along with a savory garum rice infused with the depth of chicken bones and kombu oil. Their main dishes are equally as exciting, offering a range of options from dry-aged duck breast served with taucu paste to a delicious combination of beer-caramelised pork belly served with lard and a fresh raw papaya salad.

Address: 163 Retail Park, Mont Kiara, Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11 AM – 10 PM

Contact: +6016-520 9026

Meriah

Meriah, a novel culinary jewel in The Exchange TRX, is a beacon of delight for patrons eager to explore innovative gastronomic adventures. This homebred Malaysian haunt takes your taste buds on an epicurean journey from the exotic flavours of Southern Thailand to the rich tapestry of the Indonesian Archipelago.

Duck aficionados will find themselves in a flavourful paradise with the Nasi Bebek dish, a symphony of delicately spiced fried duck paired with gulai telur itik. Not to forget the Roasted Duck Massaman Curry, a masterful medley of luscious meat, earthy potatoes, crunchy cashews, and aromatic shallots.

Meriah claims its spot as an oasis of tranquility amidst the mall’s bustle, extending a warm invitation with its exceptional service and soothing ambiance.

Address: Level 1, The Exchange TRX, Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Contact: +603-3051 3589

Warung Eropa

Introducing Warung Eropa, hailing originally from Kuta Utara in Bali. This culinary sensation has now made its first foray into Malaysia, nestling within the chic and charming confines of The Exchange TRX – a perfect backdrop for the enjoyment of their signature bebek.

Their pièce de résistance is the Bebek Goreng Set. This culinary masterpiece features a half duck that’s been expertly cooked to achieve a tantalisingly crispy exterior and a succulently juicy interior, delivering a symphony of flavours with every mouthful. The dish is beautifully complemented with sides of steamed rice, urap-urap, sambal merah, and sambal matah.

Not to be overshadowed, their Rawon Malam is an iconic offering. This rich, beef soup draws its intense flavour profile from the unique addition of buah keluak. Served with steamed rice, sambal, and a crunchy prawn cracker, it’s a hearty and savoury bowl of comfort.

To enhance the dining experience, Warung Eropa offers a selection of cocktails. Try the Nusa Dua, a tropical fusion of rum, coconut liqueur, triple sec, and jackfruit, or the Ubud, a refreshing blend of gin, kaffir leaf, lemongrass, and lime, both promising to transport your taste buds to an idyllic Balinese holiday.

Address: Level 2, 106, Lingkaran TRX, Imbi, 55188 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Contact: +603-3010 0213/ +6016-709 2998

Yakiniku Tenshin

Yakiniku Tenshin is a culinary constellation shining brightly in the city centre for aficionados of Japanese gastronomy. Nestled within the bustling heart of Avenue K, this eat-all-you-can gem is a sizzling sensation known for its top-grade Japanese A5 Miyazaki wagyu beef, grilled yakiniku-style to mouthwatering perfection.

Embark on an unforgettable gastronomic journey as you relish the spectrum of exquisite A5 cuts, each one meticulously seared to seal in a smoky, succulent taste. The lavish a la carte buffet is a treasure trove of wagyu wonders, including the likes of Wagyu Sirloin Nigiri, crispy-yet-tender Wagyu Croissants, flavourful Wagyu Sando, delectable Wagyu Cones, hearty Hamburg Steak, luxurious Noodles with Wagyu & Caviar, and the unique Wagyu Namaharumaki, among others.

Pescatarians are not left out of this pork-free bounty, with a stunning selection of seafood delicacies including the sizzling Hotate Teppanyaki, the cheesy King Prawn Cheese Yaki, the fresh Oyster Sashimi, the sophisticated Uni Tartare, and the comforting Snow Crab Nabe. To top off the dining experience, patrons can quench their thirst with an unlimited supply of sake, beer, and house speciality cocktails.

Adding a cherry on top, all wagyu beef served at Yakiniku Tenshin comes with a halal certification, making it a universal delight for all food lovers.

Address: L3-14C, Level 3, Avenue K, 156, Jalan Ampang, Kampung Baru, 50450 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10.30 AM – 10.30 PM

Contact: +6011-3331 9089

(Hero and feature images credit: Unsplash/ Edward Howell)