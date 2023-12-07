The best places in KL & Selangor that offer Christmas dinner deliveries to your doorstep

The festive crescendo is less than two weeks away, and if you find yourself a little short on time to whip up a Christmas dinner befitting of the occasion, here’s where you can have it delivered right to your doorstep in KL.

Between wrapping up presents, giving your home a good wipe-down, and hauling out the obligatory box of Christmas decorations come this festive season, the prospect of also having to prepare a meal befitting of the occasion can sound truly daunting. This is especially true when one takes into consideration the amount of fundamental building blocks that go into assembling an old-school Christmas dinner.

Depending on which iteration of Christmas dinners you subscribe to, the medley of dishes it involves can look somewhat different, but are otherwise grounded by largely the same staples. After all, the classic North American Christmas dinner harkens back to English tradition. As a rule, turkeys prepared with a stuffing of your choice should typically be served as the centrepiece, but can occasionally be substituted with other varieties of poultry or even roast beef in a pinch.

Accompaniments such as mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, and roasted vegetables (root vegetables in North America while parsnips, carrots, and broccoli are more typical in the United Kingdom) follow in kind. Desserts come by way of the highly divisive Christmas fruitcake, which can be spiced and aged in liquor for an extra boozy finish to cap your dinner.

Understandably, this can be a labour of love for even the most adroit home cook, which is why we’ve scoured across the Klang Valley for some of the city’s best restaurants to order from if you’re looking to take some of that Christmas dinner prep off your shoulders.

Feature and hero image credits: Nicole Michalou/Pexels, Karolina Grabowska/Pexels

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the traditional Christmas dinner in Malaysia?

– Traditional Christmas dinners in Malaysia typically consist of one poultry or meat dish as a centrepiece, served with an assortment of accompaniments such as mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables.

How does Malaysia celebrate Christmas?

– Christians in Malaysia observe the Christmas holidays much in the same way as the rest of the world, by attending Christmas mass, hosting Christmas dinners and parties, as well as having gift exchanges.

What are the top five Christmas dinner dishes?

– The top five Christmas dinner dishes include roast turkey, roast chicken, mashed potatoes, pigs in blankets, and fruitcake.

Best spots that deliver a scrumptious Christmas dinner to your door in KL & Selangor