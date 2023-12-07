The best places in KL & Selangor that offer Christmas dinner deliveries to your doorstep

The festive crescendo is less than two weeks away, and if you find yourself a little short on time to whip up a Christmas dinner befitting of the occasion, here’s where you can have it delivered right to your doorstep in KL.
Between wrapping up presents, giving your home a good wipe-down, and hauling out the obligatory box of Christmas decorations come this festive season, the prospect of also having to prepare a meal befitting of the occasion can sound truly daunting. This is especially true when one takes into consideration the amount of fundamental building blocks that go into assembling an old-school Christmas dinner.
Depending on which iteration of Christmas dinners you subscribe to, the medley of dishes it involves can look somewhat different, but are otherwise grounded by largely the same staples. After all, the classic North American Christmas dinner harkens back to English tradition. As a rule, turkeys prepared with a stuffing of your choice should typically be served as the centrepiece, but can occasionally be substituted with other varieties of poultry or even roast beef in a pinch.
Accompaniments such as mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, and roasted vegetables (root vegetables in North America while parsnips, carrots, and broccoli are more typical in the United Kingdom) follow in kind. Desserts come by way of the highly divisive Christmas fruitcake, which can be spiced and aged in liquor for an extra boozy finish to cap your dinner.
Understandably, this can be a labour of love for even the most adroit home cook, which is why we’ve scoured across the Klang Valley for some of the city’s best restaurants to order from if you’re looking to take some of that Christmas dinner prep off your shoulders.
Feature and hero image credits: Nicole Michalou/Pexels, Karolina Grabowska/Pexels
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
What is the traditional Christmas dinner in Malaysia?
– Traditional Christmas dinners in Malaysia typically consist of one poultry or meat dish as a centrepiece, served with an assortment of accompaniments such as mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables.
How does Malaysia celebrate Christmas?
– Christians in Malaysia observe the Christmas holidays much in the same way as the rest of the world, by attending Christmas mass, hosting Christmas dinners and parties, as well as having gift exchanges.
– The top five Christmas dinner dishes include roast turkey, roast chicken, mashed potatoes, pigs in blankets, and fruitcake.
Best spots that deliver a scrumptious Christmas dinner to your door in KL & Selangor
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /10
View this post on Instagram
One of the most reliable names to order from where Christmas dinners are concerned is Table & Apron. This is especially considering how the restaurant has made the festive period a core component of their business every year. 2023 bodes no different, with staples such as their succulently juicy whole roast chicken (RM150) and crackling roast porchetta (RM198). Side dishes such as perfectly caramalised roasted carrots with white bean puree (RM33) and properly rich mashed potatoes (RM29) can also be added as ala carte options. Pre-order now, and your dishes will be ready for collection from December 15th onwards.
2 /10
View this post on Instagram
If it’s good enough for MICHELIN-starred chef Darren Chin’s family, then you know it’s good enough to feed your closest friends and family. come Christmas. Dave’s Deli, founded by David & Maureen Chin, was built upon the backbone of good old honest food. A big part of that comes courtesy of their signature roast chicken and ‘Magic Gravy’, which continues to be served to this day since 1989. For the festive season, the restaurant will be offering a family feast (RM168), which includes a whole roast chicken, mashed potatoes, roast vegetables, and mushroom chestnut stuffing, ensuring no detail is left to guesswork on the dining table. Be sure to order three days ahead prior to collection!
3 /10
View this post on Instagram
Where grocery empires are concerned, Ben’s Independent Grocer, otherwise more commonly abbreviated as B.I.G, often comes up as among one of the most prominent names. This is owing to the fact that the company has managed to create a truly curated retail experience that isn’t emulated elsewhere, in addition to offering a unique selection of imported produce and products from across the globe. For Christmas, B.I.G will continue in its tradition of offering cooked feasts to order, ranging from roast chicken (RM88) to decadent charbroiled tomahawk steaks (RM398), all of which come complete with sides. Be sure to order five days ahead of your pickup.
4 /10
View this post on Instagram
Casual dining restaurant Botanica + Co is often a frequent favourite for those who brunch across the Klang Valley, owing to their consistently solid menu selections coupled with a decidedly stylish ambiance in every outlet under their ownership. Naturally, this approach to consistent quality extends to their Christmas offerings as well, with the stuffed chicken roulade (RM240) cooked to golden perfection with minced chicken, mushrooms, and pistachios, being a key highlight. Bear in mind, you’ll have to place your orders 2 days in advance.
5 /10
View this post on Instagram
While roast poultry is typically par for the course where Christmas spreads are concerned, there’s no reason why you can’t make beef the centrepiece of your festive feast from home. If you’re looking to do just that, look no further beyond Maria’s Steak Cafe, which continues to hold an enviable reputation as one of the city’s most reliable steakhouses. While turkeys were initially offered on their Christmas menu, they have since sold out. But what remains are some of their most beloved steak cuts, including a 1.3kg serving of Angus Beef Wellington (RM930) and a tantalising 1.5kg serving of MB5 Wagyu Tomahawk (RM1,590). Each set comes with an accompanying selection of side dishes and a prune loaf dessert. Be sure to order one week ahead.
6 /10
View this post on Instagram
If value is of the greatest consideration, then Section 17’s Grub wins this competition hands down by quite a considerable margin. Renowned for their delectable steak selections that won’t break the bank, they have been a frequent favourite for many Klang Valley residents since opening their doors in 2018. The same could be said of their Christmas offerings, with this year’s feast available in your choice of turkey (RM525), or wagyu wellington (RM490), complete with the obligatory sides such as leafy salads, chunky fries, and Yorkshire puddings.
7 /10
View this post on Instagram
A well-regarded name in the SS2 neighbourhood for its pork dishes, The Butcher’s Table can often be identified for the line it attracts out front. Predictably, their Christmas spread shares in that popularity, and it isn’t hard to imagine why when one considers the generous portion sizes and tantalising varieties of poultry and pork available to order. Their feasts range from RM599 to RM1,088, depending on your budget, and feature everything from free-range roast chicken to whole turkeys and servings of crispy English pork. Order three days ahead to avoid any hiccups during collection.
8 /10
View this post on Instagram
With branches dotted across the Klang Valley, Huckleberry has become a familiar face for local denizens who frequent some of the city’s more popular shopping districts for its solid selection of casual dining fare. Their Christmas menu bodes no different, surpassing expectations with a host of Yultide-appropriate dishes that include staples such as roast turkeys cooked with sage and thyme (RM700 for 5kg), brown sugar-brined chicken (RM250), a flaky and succulently yielding beef wellington (RM380), among other classics. You are advised to pre-order your dishes 2 days in advance.
9 /10
View this post on Instagram
The notion of eating and living well has often felt to be more akin to an aspirational lifestyle benchmark that exists in the pages of glossy magazines. But local supermarket chain Qra has been hard at work to make that lifestyle attainable through their selection of health-forward groceries at reasonable price points. This extends to their in-house Christmas menu offerings too, striking a balance of both good flavour and good health. For RM590, the Qra x PichaEats Christmas Set will come with ample food to feed anywhere between 6 to 8 people, with dishes such as roast ribeye and mandi rice. You can also opt to order an ala carte roast turkey for RM480.
10 /10
View this post on Instagram
It should come as no surprise that The Social will be joining in the holiday cheer by offering their own Christmas spread, considering how often they tend to play host to all manner of celebrations throughout the year. Come this year, be prepared to savour a medley of seasonal staples that range from turkey rolls stuffed with sage and onion (RM290), to tenderly juicy roast chickens stuffed with chicken sausage meat (RM99). Order three days ahead to ensure timely preparation and collection.