Enjoy a unique dining experience at these themed restaurants and cafes in Hong Kong

While Hong Kong is brimming with Michelin-starred restaurants and fine dining options, sometimes everyone looks for a talking point with their amuse-bouches. Hongkongers are undoubtedly serious foodies but are game for anything that feels like a novelty. Particularly when these cafes and restaurants are inspired by their favourite TV shows, books and movie stars. We’ve rounded up the coolest themed cafes and restaurants in Hong Kong with kooky culinary concepts and oddball decor.
There’s a desperate need to stand out in an ever-growing Hong Kong food landscape. It’s something these quirky restaurants have done pretty niftily with their unusual menu and fun theme. They have found their comfortable little niche with their exclusive offerings. These themed eateries are permanent spaces, but you’d want to keep an eye out for the special pop-ups and seasonal menus. If a Harry Potter themed cafe, a restaurant modelled after an airline’s interior and a rustic cafe reminiscent of a school sound like a plan, you are in for a treat. Your hungry bellies and Instagram feeds will thank us!
Our list of quirky eateries will delight Korean food fans, retro lovers, and camping fans. Save this list of the coolest themed restaurants and cafes in Hong Kong for your next meal.
The best themed restaurants and cafes in Hong Kong
Autobots, assemble! The world’s first immersive Transformers-themed restaurant is right here in Hong Kong. For a truly unique dining experience, the restaurant partnered with Hasbro to use 3D technology in the spaceship design. The facade features 3D rear thrusters of The Ark ship and a massive LED screen to welcome diners in. Inside, admire the three-metre-tall Optimus Prime statue that travels to various “Decks” in the restaurant.
Meanwhile, the upper seating has a control room, playing live views of outer space. When it comes to food, the restaurant serves “Cybertronian” cuisine, which is essentially comfort food. Think burgers, chicken, and more. The Autobots make the food via 3D screens and then deliver it to diners through virtual conveyor belts.
Image credit: TheArk.TF/Facebook
Calling all Potterheads! Didn’t you get your acceptance letter to Hogwarts? The next big thing is to head over to 9 ¾, a Harry Potter-themed cafe in Mong Kok. It’s what every Harry Potter fan could probably dream of—no acceptance letters or running into a brick wall required to enter. As you can expect, the cafe is decorated with Harry Potter merchandise, including the owner’s collection. From broomsticks to spell books, wands, and even the Sorting Hat, you have all that here. The menu includes Western-style dishes like burgers and pasta, but drinks are available in potion-like bottles. Don’t forget to snap photos with the Harry Potter-style glasses and the iconic half-disappearing trolley.
Image credit: nineandthreequarterscafe/Instagram
Take a trip down memory lane at Cafe Match Box. This 1980s Hong Kong-themed cafe is a nostalgic mix of a retro diner and an old cha chaan teng. The seating is reminiscent of Hong Kong minibuses, complete with Formica tables. Munch on classic dishes like French toast, barbecue pork, and baked rice. The cafe is not only family-friendly, with a small area for kids, but it’s also pet-friendly! Be sure to bring the whole family—pets included!
Let out your inner child at Bite by Bite, a playground and Hong Kong-themed cafe in Mong Kok. It’s not surprising that the menu is an interesting mix of classic snacks and street food, given that Mong Kok is home to plenty of street food stalls. Bite by Bite offers an innovative blend of traditional flavours and contemporary presentation. As such, you get dishes like dish ball skewers served with masala curry and paratha or egg waffles on a painter’s palette, complete with different dipping sauces. It’s all about having fun while eating good food. The cafe is adorned with playground-inspired aesthetics, like the tables with monkey bar handles that perfectly complement the theme.
Image credit: bitebybite.hk/Instagram
Missing South Korea? Head over to Hoo and experience the next best thing. Hoo is a Korean-style dai pai dong (open-air food stall) or street-side eatery. It is similar to a pocha (tent bar) minus the tent, as the restaurant is indoors. But you still have all the aesthetics that remind you of South Korea. The neon lighting is also an extra touch! Dig into favourites like seafood pancakes, fried chicken, kimbap, rice balls, and kimchi stew. It’s the perfect place to hang out after work! Bottoms up!
Image credit: hoo.pocha/Instagram
Take a trip down Wonderland at Wonder Garden Cafe. Join Alice down the rabbit hole for a tea party featuring Western-style dishes. Some standouts include the Smoked Carvair Risotto and Apple Caramel Mousse Cake. Take the time to admire the Alice in Wonderland-themed decorations, whether the black-and-white checkered floors or the little Alice figurines. Order drinks served in pill-like bottles, just like in the classic tale.
Image credit: wondergardencafe/Facebook
Relieve memories of the good old days at Hibi Cafe, tucked away in an unassuming industrial building in Kwun Tong. As you may guess from its name, the cafe is a school-themed retro-styled Japanese cafe. A feeling of nostalgia will hit you as soon as you enter the cafe. The wooden desks and chairs will remind you of your first day in school. Unsurprisingly, the menu is filled with classic Japanese comfort food such as okonomiyaki and udon.
Image credit: coffeelovenat/Instagram
You may have never thought it was possible, but you can dine at a bathhouse. It’s not just any bathhouse but a Korean-style bathhouse or jjimjilbang—just like in Korean dramas. While the space is not as spacious, there’s still plenty to love about Sinsa-dong Bathhouse. Whether it’s the shower, the bathtub or the black-tiled walls, it’s truly a different dining experience. Befitting its atmosphere, the menu serves Korean comfort food like chicken, bulgogi, bibimbap, and more.
Image credit: sinsadong.bathhouse.hk/Instagram
Feel like you’re in the skies, thanks to Cabin Crew Coffee by Holly Brown, an airline-themed restaurant in Tsim Sha Tsui. Airline food might not always be the best unless you’re travelling business class. But here, you can try pizza, burgers, steak, and more. The restaurant comes with a window seat wall, complete with stunning views. Over at the entrance, you even have the boarding gate display panel as an extra added touch. But the bestseller at this restaurant is the coffee since it’s by Holly Brown, so be sure to take a sip of premium coffee!
Image credit: hollybrowncoffee/Facebook
If you have always liked the idea of camping, head to Campsite, camping (or glamping)-themed restaurant. The menu is a mix of Western and Japanese, presented in the style of quintessential camping staples. In addition, savour delicious delights ranging from trail snacks to wagyu and sizzling s’mores.
Image credit: campsite_hk/Instagram
Featured image credit: hoo.pocha/Instagram
