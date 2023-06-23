Enjoy a unique dining experience at these themed restaurants and cafes in Hong Kong

While Hong Kong is brimming with Michelin-starred restaurants and fine dining options, sometimes everyone looks for a talking point with their amuse-bouches. Hongkongers are undoubtedly serious foodies but are game for anything that feels like a novelty. Particularly when these cafes and restaurants are inspired by their favourite TV shows, books and movie stars. We’ve rounded up the coolest themed cafes and restaurants in Hong Kong with kooky culinary concepts and oddball decor.

There’s a desperate need to stand out in an ever-growing Hong Kong food landscape. It’s something these quirky restaurants have done pretty niftily with their unusual menu and fun theme. They have found their comfortable little niche with their exclusive offerings. These themed eateries are permanent spaces, but you’d want to keep an eye out for the special pop-ups and seasonal menus. If a Harry Potter themed cafe, a restaurant modelled after an airline’s interior and a rustic cafe reminiscent of a school sound like a plan, you are in for a treat. Your hungry bellies and Instagram feeds will thank us!

Our list of quirky eateries will delight Korean food fans, retro lovers, and camping fans. Save this list of the coolest themed restaurants and cafes in Hong Kong for your next meal.

The best themed restaurants and cafes in Hong Kong