facebook
Home > Dining > Food > Enjoy a unique dining experience at these themed restaurants and cafes in Hong Kong
Enjoy a unique dining experience at these themed restaurants and cafes in Hong Kong
Dining
23 Jun 2023 12:00 PM

Enjoy a unique dining experience at these themed restaurants and cafes in Hong Kong

Jianne Soriano
Enjoy a unique dining experience at these themed restaurants and cafes in Hong Kong
Dining
Enjoy a unique dining experience at these themed restaurants and cafes in Hong Kong

While Hong Kong is brimming with Michelin-starred restaurants and fine dining options, sometimes everyone looks for a talking point with their amuse-bouches. Hongkongers are undoubtedly serious foodies but are game for anything that feels like a novelty. Particularly when these cafes and restaurants are inspired by their favourite TV shows, books and movie stars. We’ve rounded up the coolest themed cafes and restaurants in Hong Kong with kooky culinary concepts and oddball decor. 

There’s a desperate need to stand out in an ever-growing Hong Kong food landscape. It’s something these quirky restaurants have done pretty niftily with their unusual menu and fun theme. They have found their comfortable little niche with their exclusive offerings. These themed eateries are permanent spaces, but you’d want to keep an eye out for the special pop-ups and seasonal menus. If a Harry Potter themed cafe, a restaurant modelled after an airline’s interior and a rustic cafe reminiscent of a school sound like a plan, you are in for a treat. Your hungry bellies and Instagram feeds will thank us!

Our list of quirky eateries will delight Korean food fans, retro lovers, and camping fans. Save this list of the coolest themed restaurants and cafes in Hong Kong for your next meal.

The best themed restaurants and cafes in Hong Kong

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /10

Transformers: The Ark
Transformers: The Ark

Autobots, assemble! The world’s first immersive Transformers-themed restaurant is right here in Hong Kong. For a truly unique dining experience, the restaurant partnered with Hasbro to use 3D technology in the spaceship design. The facade features 3D rear thrusters of The Ark ship and a massive LED screen to welcome diners in. Inside, admire the three-metre-tall Optimus Prime statue that travels to various “Decks” in the restaurant.

Meanwhile, the upper seating has a control room, playing live views of outer space. When it comes to food, the restaurant serves “Cybertronian” cuisine, which is essentially comfort food. Think burgers, chicken, and more. The Autobots make the food via 3D screens and then deliver it to diners through virtual conveyor belts.

Image credit: TheArk.TF/Facebook

Address
G/F, 38 Russell Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
Website
Book here
Price range
HKD 100-200

2 /10

9 ¾
9 ¾

Calling all Potterheads! Didn’t you get your acceptance letter to Hogwarts? The next big thing is to head over to 9 ¾, a Harry Potter-themed cafe in Mong Kok. It’s what every Harry Potter fan could probably dream of—no acceptance letters or running into a brick wall required to enter. As you can expect, the cafe is decorated with Harry Potter merchandise, including the owner’s collection. From broomsticks to spell books, wands, and even the Sorting Hat, you have all that here. The menu includes Western-style dishes like burgers and pasta, but drinks are available in potion-like bottles. Don’t forget to snap photos with the Harry Potter-style glasses and the iconic half-disappearing trolley.

Image credit: nineandthreequarterscafe/Instagram

Address
4/F, Prosper Commercial Building, 9 Yin Chong Street, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Website
Book here
Phone
+852 9432 6555
Price range
HKD 50-100

3 /10

Cafe Match Box
Cafe Match Box

Take a trip down memory lane at Cafe Match Box. This 1980s Hong Kong-themed cafe is a nostalgic mix of a retro diner and an old cha chaan teng. The seating is reminiscent of Hong Kong minibuses, complete with Formica tables. Munch on classic dishes like French toast, barbecue pork, and baked rice. The cafe is not only family-friendly, with a small area for kids, but it’s also pet-friendly! Be sure to bring the whole family—pets included!

Address
Shop C and D, G/F, Fashion Walk, 57 Paterson Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
Website
Book here
Phone
+852 2868 0363
Price range
HKD 51-100

4 /10

Bite by Bite
Bite by Bite

Let out your inner child at Bite by Bite, a playground and Hong Kong-themed cafe in Mong Kok. It’s not surprising that the menu is an interesting mix of classic snacks and street food, given that Mong Kok is home to plenty of street food stalls. Bite by Bite offers an innovative blend of traditional flavours and contemporary presentation. As such, you get dishes like dish ball skewers served with masala curry and paratha or egg waffles on a painter’s palette, complete with different dipping sauces. It’s all about having fun while eating good food. The cafe is adorned with playground-inspired aesthetics, like the tables with monkey bar handles that perfectly complement the theme.

Image credit: bitebybite.hk/Instagram

Address
Shop 4, G/F, Ngai Hing Mansion, 2-24 Pak Po Street, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Website
Book here
Phone
+852 2709 8250
Price range
HKD 50-100

5 /10

Hoo
Hoo

Missing South Korea? Head over to Hoo and experience the next best thing. Hoo is a Korean-style dai pai dong (open-air food stall) or street-side eatery. It is similar to a pocha (tent bar) minus the tent, as the restaurant is indoors. But you still have all the aesthetics that remind you of South Korea. The neon lighting is also an extra touch! Dig into favourites like seafood pancakes, fried chicken, kimbap, rice balls, and kimchi stew. It’s the perfect place to hang out after work! Bottoms up!

Image credit: hoo.pocha/Instagram

Address
22/F, The Lamma Tower, 12-12A Hau Fook Street, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Website
Book here
Price range
HKD 100-200

6 /10

Wonder Garden Cafe
Wonder Garden Cafe

Take a trip down Wonderland at Wonder Garden Cafe. Join Alice down the rabbit hole for a tea party featuring Western-style dishes. Some standouts include the Smoked Carvair Risotto and Apple Caramel Mousse Cake. Take the time to admire the Alice in Wonderland-themed decorations, whether the black-and-white checkered floors or the little Alice figurines. Order drinks served in pill-like bottles, just like in the classic tale.

Image credit: wondergardencafe/Facebook

Address
Shop 6B, Ko’s House, 577 Nathan Road, Yau Ma Tei, Hong Kong
Website
Book here
Phone
+852 6595 1177
Price range
HKD 100-200

7 /10

Hibi Cafe
Hibi Cafe

Relieve memories of the good old days at Hibi Cafe, tucked away in an unassuming industrial building in Kwun Tong. As you may guess from its name, the cafe is a school-themed retro-styled Japanese cafe. A feeling of nostalgia will hit you as soon as you enter the cafe. The wooden desks and chairs will remind you of your first day in school. Unsurprisingly, the menu is filled with classic Japanese comfort food such as okonomiyaki and udon.

Image credit: coffeelovenat/Instagram

Address
G/F, Lucky Factory, 63-65 Hung To Road, Kwun Tong, Hong Kong
Website
Book here
Phone
+852 2865 3233
Price range
HKD 100-200

8 /10

Sinsa-dong Bathhouse
Sinsa-dong Bathhouse

You may have never thought it was possible, but you can dine at a bathhouse. It’s not just any bathhouse but a Korean-style bathhouse or jjimjilbang—just like in Korean dramas. While the space is not as spacious, there’s still plenty to love about Sinsa-dong Bathhouse. Whether it’s the shower, the bathtub or the black-tiled walls, it’s truly a different dining experience. Befitting its atmosphere, the menu serves Korean comfort food like chicken, bulgogi, bibimbap, and more.

Image credit: sinsadong.bathhouse.hk/Instagram

Address
Shop A1, G/F, Wing Fat Court, 506-510 Fuk Wing Street, Cheung Sha Wan, Hong Kong
Website
Book here
Phone
+852 2666 6881
Price range
HKD 100-200

9 /10

Cabin Crew Coffee by Holly Brown
Cabin Crew Coffee by Holly Brown

Feel like you’re in the skies, thanks to Cabin Crew Coffee by Holly Brown, an airline-themed restaurant in Tsim Sha Tsui. Airline food might not always be the best unless you’re travelling business class. But here, you can try pizza, burgers, steak, and more. The restaurant comes with a window seat wall, complete with stunning views. Over at the entrance, you even have the boarding gate display panel as an extra added touch. But the bestseller at this restaurant is the coffee since it’s by Holly Brown, so be sure to take a sip of premium coffee!

Image credit: hollybrowncoffee/Facebook

Address
Shop 228, 2/F, Mira Place 1, 132 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Website
Book here
Phone
+852 2618 6191
Price range
HKD 100-200

10 /10

Campsite
Campsite

If you have always liked the idea of camping, head to Campsite, camping (or glamping)-themed restaurant. The menu is a mix of Western and Japanese, presented in the style of quintessential camping staples. In addition, savour delicious delights ranging from trail snacks to wagyu and sizzling s’mores.

Image credit: campsite_hk/Instagram

Address
Shop 15-17, Level 4A, Langham Place, 8 Argyle Street, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Website
Book here
Phone
+852 2111 0480
Price range
HKD 200-400

Featured image credit: hoo.pocha/Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What is the most iconic Hong Kong food?

Answer: There are many iconic Hong Kong food like barbecued meats, egg tarts, dim sum, and more.

Question: What is HK style food?

Answer: Hong Kong-style food are dishes made in Hong Kong. This includes cart noodles, claypot rice, and sinky tofu.

Dining Hong Kong Dining Hong Kong Food
Enjoy a unique dining experience at these themed restaurants and cafes in Hong Kong

Jianne Soriano

An introvert at heart, Jianne expresses herself best through her writing. This Filipino, Hong Kong-born native loves to cover food, entertainment, and culture. When she's not writing, you can find looking for the best eats in town, watching movies or Korean dramas, or travelling solo.

 

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.