The UK’s first air fryer restaurant to open in London this month

A must-have for all kitchen dummies, the air fryer will play centre stage for a restaurant in London this month. The AIR popup restaurant is operating for one meal service only on 27 September 2023.

We all got lured in by the magic of this speedy kitchen appliance during Covid-19 time, when there was nothing else to do beyond entertaining yourself inside your own house. The air fryer is not only super easy to use but also promotes a healthier cooking method from traditionally frying in a pan or even in the oven.

Don’t mistake this convenience for a below-the-bar quality, though. Nathan Anthony, TV chef and the author of Bored of Lunch: The Healthy Air Fryer Book, has joined hands with eBay to launch this air fryer pop-up restaurant in Shoreditch, London. The dinner will boast 12 small dishes – three starters, four mains, three desserts – all made in the air fryer. Dishes will include steak tacos with avocado cream, aglio e olio chicken wings, and pistachio and Creme Egg croissant balls.

This dinner is a cosy celebration of air fryers, with the ‘Air Fryer King’ Anthony showing diners how they can recreate sumptuous simplicities in their own homes. We hope Bangkok follows suit soon.

For more information and reservations, visit the website.

[Hero and featured image credit: eBay]