10 Underrated Korean instant noodles you should try in Malaysia

Ever felt hungry for Korean instant noodles when binging on an entire Korean drama series, especially when the show’s protagonist devours a piping hot bowl of ramyeon (or ramyun) in an eating scene. I’m sure we’ve all experienced this phenomenon before. Indeed, this convenient staple plays a crucial role in promoting Korean popular culture and soft power. This widespread food also offers a gastronomic insight into the Korean general public’s culinary tastes.

Most Korean instant noodles have a spicy profile due to the country’s love for chilli peppers. However, they are also available in non-spicy flavours like black bean sauce and beef bone-based soup.

The appeal of Korean ramyeon

Known as ‘ra-myeon‘ or ‘ra-myun‘ in Korean phonetics, Korean instant noodles have ties with Japanese instant ramen. But the origins of ramyeon and ramen come from China’s ‘la-mian‘, a term directly translated from hand-pulled noodles.

Korean instant noodles first emerged in South Korea in 1963 to alleviate poverty during the post-Korean war. Developed by Samyang Ramyun as an instant food, ramyeon gained recognition with the help of Jung Yun Jeon, a founder of Samyang Food Company that introduced the technology of making ramen from Japan to Korea. Since then, Korean ramyeon has become a mainstay on menus in casual eateries and a quick-fix meal in many Korean and even global households.

The quintessential Korean ramyeon has thicker strands and a chewier noodle texture than its counterparts. In addition, these noodles will come in a beef-based spicy red broth, coloured from chilli pepper powder. Korean palates typically favour spicy and salty, thus becoming the flavour best synonymous with Korean instant noodles.

With changing times and fickle tastebuds, Korean ramyeon seasonings have expanded to keep pace and tantalise diners. From jjajang (black bean sauce) and savoury cheese carbonara to sweet-spicy toppoki (Korean rice cake sauce), there’s bound to be a flavour that’ll satisfy cravings.

(Hero and feature image credit: Samyang Foods)

Here are the 10 best Korean instant noodles/ramyeon you can buy in Singapore: