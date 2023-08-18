Italian chocolatier Venchi to open first store in Malaysia at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur

A representative of the brand has recently announced that Venchi, the renowned Italian gourmet chocolatier and gelateria will soon arrive at the heart of Malaysia this November 2023 at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

All you need to know about Venchi and it’s debut in Kuala Lumpur

Venchi, Italian gourmet chocolate manufacturer whose century-old tradition in ensuring quality and freshness in its products is set to make its grand debut in Kuala Lumpur this November 2023, and it is definitely something to look forward to for anyone who appreciates fine food and confectionery.

The brand’s arrival at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur will mark a milestone in the world of confectionery, offering Malaysians an opportunity to experience the true essence of Italian chocolate and gelato.

Founded by Silviano Venchi in 1878, Venchi has been following the tradition of the Piedmont Master Chocolatiers for over 140 years, and has become synonymous with quality, craftsmanship, and passion. Their chocolates are created in a traditional Italian style, using only natural ingredients of the highest quality to ensure freshness and exquisite taste. One of their most popular flavours is Gianduja, a classic recipe that is made from pure chocolate and I.G.P Piedmont Hazelnuts paste, and is sure to delight anyone with a sweet tooth.

Venchi’s commitment to using only natural ingredients and their dedication to preserving the traditional Italian style of chocolatiering has earned them a well-deserved reputation as a producer of some of the finest chocolates in the world. Malaysians will soon have the opportunity to experience this firsthand with the opening of Venchi’s flagship store at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

More exciting updates regarding the opening date and other details are expected to be announced soon, so stay tuned for more information.

In the meantime, prepare your taste buds for a journey through the flavours and textures of authentic Italian chocolate and gelato, and get ready to indulge in the true essence of the Italian lifestyle with Venchi.

(All images used courtesy of Venchi)