6 reasons why you should head back to Ayutthaya

The city may be known for the nation’s grand historic battle, elephant rides, and picturesque sceneries, but when it comes to food, Ayutthaya promises a gastronomic journey that is equally tasteful and wholesome to any other food destinations in Thailand. Here’s what to eat in Ayutthaya’s at the city’s best and coolest spots.

You may think that Ayutthaya’s charm is only limited to seeing temple ruins and witnessing historical buildings. But in reality, the place has seen a more vibrant scene of new cafes, restaurants, and bars. Bookmark these spots for dining out after your temple trips.

What to eat in Ayutthaya: Cool spots to check out in Ayutthaya right now

Ayutthaya has become synonymous with river prawns for good reason, and one of the places that excel at this with the added benefits of great view is Grand Chaophraya Ayutthaya Restaurant. Following the recipes passed down by the owner’s mother, the restaurant promises a variety of Thai classic dishes done right with the proper amount of love. Don’t forget to order the pineapple curry with grilled fish and fresh prawns.

42/1 Ban Run, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Open daily 11am-10pm. Tel. 081-942-1666.

There’s a stunning wine house in Ayutthaya that may escape your radar. Famous for its massive river prawn offerings, the local favourite restaurant Grand Chaophraya Ayutthaya has extended its repertoire into wine. With its stunning design and five spiral staircases, the place could be a perfect drinking spot for your after-temple trip.

Tucked away beneath a sleek Thai home, there’s a cozy bar that fuses Thai traditional desserts with modern twists. Aiming to revitalise the Thai traditional pastries to cater to younger people’s tastes, this dessert bar reimagines some of the most popular and lesser known treats into five unique desserts, each of which tell a story of the intricate, vibrant culture of Ayutthaya. The khanom krok, for example, is reinterpreted into French canele, swapping the usual sugar with coconut sugar; while the acidity from tamarind sauce and kaffir lime leaves helps balance the sweetness.

56/2, U Thong Rd, Tha Wasukri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya District. Open Mon-Fri 10.30am-8.30pm; Sat-Sun 9am-8.3opm.

Along the bustling Highway No. 32 between Bang Pa-In and Ayutthaya is a haven for French pastry lovers. The French patisserie combines the art of Parisian baking with local taste. Try their L’amour Rose, the rose-shaped raspberry mousse cake with raspberry compote topped with raspberry cream.

7, Asia Road, Ban Wa, Bang Pa-in District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya. Open daily 8am-7pm. 093-119-8319.

Looking for another cozy space to hide from the harsh sun and rain while traveling here? Head to this quaint cafe called The Lovely Table. Here, they whip up some of the most crowd favourite ice cream flavours paired with Thai traditional dessert.

41/1 Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya. Open Mon-Fri 9am-6pm; Sat-Sun 8.30pm-7pm. Tel. 083 086 3899

Named after the large, shady pine tree at the back, this old-school institution provides food delicacies that extend beyond river prawns. The freshly caught river croaker in spicy tom yum soup is a must-try dish, with its fresh sweet fish meat and a strong, aromatic heap of herbs.

49, Tambon Pratuchai, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya. Open daily 9am-4pm. Tel.035-323-969