As lax as Malaysians can be, we take our food very seriously. Purists will tell you that char kuey teow has two important elements that can make or break the dish: the ubiquitous wok hei, and pork lard. We’re here to tell you that it doesn’t have to be that way. You can’t challenge wok hei, but you can always do without pork lard. After all, if this guy managed to swap lard for chicken skin in Hokkien mee and still produce a good plate of noodles, why can’t it be possible for char kuey teow too?

Traditionally, char kuey teow is a noodle dish stir-fried in pork lard for the fat element, tossed around in high heat with a delicious combination of dark soy sauce, chilli, blood cockles, shrimp, fish cake, bean sprouts, and coated with eggs. Want to take it up a notch? Ask for your eggs to be swapped with duck eggs for a richer flavour.

But when it comes to halal/pork-free char kuey teow, it’s a whole different ball game. Other than the dry-noodle style that most are familiar with, most Malay stalls have also invented “kuey teow basah”. Essentially, it’s a wet-style char kuey teow with large helpings of gravy. And depending on which place you head to, the additional ingredients in the dish will differ: RM4.30PMr – some like to add extra helpings of seafood, while others will have special versions where you can upgrade your shrimp to larger prawns, or even a small lobster.

Tempted yet? Get your fill of halal and pork-free char kuey teow in KL at these places below.

