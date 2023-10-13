10 Must-try Japanese sushi restaurants in KL to satisfy your cravings

Japanese cuisine holds a special place in the hearts of Malaysians, particularly in the vibrant city of KL. With a wide array of sushi bars and izakayas popping up all over the country, satisfying your Japanese food cravings has never been easier.

KL boasts an impressive selection of Japanese culinary delights, ranging from top-notch ramen joints and fantastic izakayas to bustling food courts. Among these options, sushi stands out as a popular choice, capturing the essence of traditional Japanese cuisine with its delicate flavours, fresh ingredients, and artistic presentation.

When it comes to sushi, Malaysia offers a plethora of options to suit every taste and occasion. From high-end establishments perfect for special celebrations to laid-back spots ideal for casual dining, the city is a haven for sushi enthusiasts. Whether you prefer classic nigiri sushi, creative maki rolls, or indulgent sashimi platters, you’ll find a diverse range of sushi destinations that cater to your cravings.

In this comprehensive guide, we have carefully curated a collection of our favourite sushi destinations in KL. We’ve taken into account factors like ambiance, quality of ingredients, and overall dining experience to ensure that each recommendation guarantees an unforgettable sushi journey. Whether you’re a sushi connoisseur or a curious beginner, this guide will help you navigate the vibrant sushi scene and discover the best that the city has to offer.

Here’s where to find to best Japanese sushi spots in KL

Sushi Ryu

Located in the heart of KL, Sushi Ryu is a renowned sushiya that has garnered a reputation for its exceptional Japanese omakase experience. With a strong emphasis on quality and craftsmanship, Sushi Ryu takes pride in offering sushi platters that are truly a work of art.

One of the highlights of Sushi Ryu is their nigiri sushi, which showcases a perfect balance between the delicate fish and the seasoned rice. Using only the freshest ingredients, such as aji, red tuna, and seasonal catches sourced directly from Japan, each bite of nigiri sushi is a burst of flavours that will transport you to the shores of Japan.

For a truly memorable dining experience, indulge in the Ryu Signature Aburi Sushi Platter. This exquisite selection of sushi celebrates the essence of the sea, with each piece expertly prepared and enhanced with Nikiri, a sweet soy sauce that adds a savory umami taste to every bite. Each sushi in this platter is a harmonious blend of textures and flavors, showcasing the culinary mastery of Sushi Ryu.

Immerse yourself in the elegant ambiance, savour the exquisite flavours, and let Sushi Ryu take you on a gastronomic adventure through the art of Japanese sushi.

Address: 1, Platinum Park Tower, Unit 3.3, Level 2, 11, Persiaran KLCC, Kuala Lumpur, 50088

Operating hours: 12 PM – 3 PM, 6 PM – 10.30 PM (closed on Sundays)

Sushi Oribe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushi Oribe (@oribesushi)

Situated in the prestigious Vipod Residence, Sushi Oribe is a highly recommended sushi destination that guarantees a remarkable dining experience. Whether you’re planning a memorable evening with friends or a romantic dinner with your loved one, this upscale restaurant offers the perfect setting for a truly special occasion.

At Sushi Oribe, you’ll have the opportunity to indulge in a menu that showcases an impressive selection of seasonal fish. Each dish is carefully crafted to highlight the distinct flavours that each season brings, allowing you to embark on a culinary journey that celebrates the essence of nature’s bounty. From the delicate flavours of spring to the rich and hearty tastes of winter, the sushi offerings at Sushi Oribe capture the essence of each season, providing a truly immersive dining experience.

What sets Sushi Oribe apart is the unique practice of enjoying your sushi by hand. This adds an extra layer of connection to the culinary journey, allowing you to truly engage with each piece and appreciate the craftsmanship that goes into its creation.

Address: Vipod Residences, Ground Floor Block C-1, No 6, Jalan Kia Peng, 50450 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12 PM – 3 PM, 6 PM – 10 PM (Tuesdays to Thursdays), 12 PM – 3 PM, 6 PM – 8 PM, 8.30 PM – 10.30 PM (Fridays and Saturdays), 12 PM – 3 PM, 6 PM – 10.30 PM (Sundays)

Ishin Japanese Dining

Ishin Japanese Dining is an excellent option for sushi enthusiasts who are looking for a remarkable dining experience filled with fresh and authentic Japanese cuisine. What sets them apart is their commitment to sourcing ingredients directly from Japan’s renowned Toyosu market, guaranteeing that only the finest and seasonal ingredients are used in their dishes. This dedication to quality ensures that every bite of sushi at Ishin Japanese Dining is a true delight for the taste buds.

Additionally, this establishment offers an affordable price range, making it accessible for everyone to indulge in the flavours of traditional Japanese sushi without breaking the bank. So, if you’re in search of an unforgettable sushi experience that is both authentic and reasonably priced, Ishin Japanese Dining is the perfect choice.

Address: 4 off, Persiaran Klang, Batu 3 3, 202, Old Klang Rd, Taman Shanghai, 58000 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12 PM – 3 PM, 6 PM – 10 PM

Ed.ju Omakase

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ed.ju omakase & lounge (@ed.ju_omakase)

Ed.Ju Omakase has truly mastered the art of enhancing flavours and textures, just like the process of ageing high-quality beef. Their expertise lies in ageing fish, a technique that intensifies the taste and improves the tenderness of the meat. By carefully ageing the fish, Ed.Ju achieves a perfect balance of firmness and buttery softness, resulting in sushi that bursts with pronounced flavours. In fact, the aged fish used in their sushi is so incredibly flavourful that the need for soy sauce becomes almost unnecessary.

But Ed.Ju Omakase offers more than just exceptional sushi. Their menu includes a variety of other delightful dishes that showcase the culinary expertise of the establishment. For instance, their chawanmushi is made from a Japanese white corn puree combined with soybean, resulting in a smooth and delicate texture that tantalises the palate. Additionally, their warabi mochi is a chewy treat made from bracken starch coated in kinako, a sweet and toasted soybean flour. These dishes not only demonstrate the creativity of Ed.Ju, but also provide a unique and unforgettable dining experience.

Embark on a one-of-a-kind journey of flavors at Ed.Ju Omakase and discover the remarkable culinary creations that await you.

Address: G-19 Ground Floor, Damansara City Mall, 6, Jalan Damanlela, Damansara City, 50490 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12 PM – 12 AM (closed on Sundays)

Sushi Azabu

Sushi Azabu is an excellent choice for those seeking a remarkable dining experience with high-quality Japanese sushi at an affordable price. Whether you’re a seasoned sushi enthusiast or a first-timer eager to explore the flavours of Japan, Sushi Azabu offers a delightful culinary journey.

The chef at Sushi Azabu goes above and beyond by not only serving delicious sushi but also taking the time to explain each dish and share the historical background of the ingredients used. This immersive experience allows diners to truly appreciate the artistry and authenticity of their meal.

With each bite, you’ll be transported to the vibrant streets of Japan, as the flavours and textures of the sushi evoke a sense of culinary adventure. The restaurant’s commitment to quality and affordability makes it an ideal choice for anyone looking to indulge in the world of Japanese cuisine without breaking the bank.

However, Sushi Azabu is currently undergoing a transition as they bid farewell to their current location at Lot 10 in November. But fret not, as they embark on this new chapter, you can expect the same dedication to excellence and unforgettable dining experiences at their new restaurant located in KLCC.

Address: 4F Lot 10 Shopping Centre, 50, Jln Sultan Ismail, 50250 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12 PM – 3 PM, 6 PM – 10 PM(Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays), 6 PM – 10 PM(Mondays and Thursdays), 12 PM – 3 PM, 6 PM – 11 PM(Fridays and Saturdays)

Kazu KL

Kazu KL, formerly known as Sushi Kazu, is a highly regarded sushi restaurant located in the city. Under the leadership of renowned sushi master Norikazu Shibata, Kazu KL has gained a loyal following for its exceptional omakase dining experience. What sets them apart is its commitment to providing affordable yet high-quality sushi that is expertly presented and bursting with flavour.

At Kazu KL, the emphasis is placed on using the freshest seasonal ingredients to create a culinary experience that is both elegant and memorable. Each piece of sushi is meticulously crafted with finesse, showcasing the skill and expertise of the sushi chefs. From delicate nigiri to creative maki rolls, every bite at Kazu KL is a testament to the restaurant’s dedication to culinary excellence.

For an immersive dining experience, it is highly recommended to secure a seat at the sushi counter, which is known for being the longest in the city. This allows diners to witness firsthand the artistry and precision that goes into each sushi creation.

Address: Jalan Gelenggang, Bukit Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12 PM – 3 PM, 7 PM – 10.30 PM (closed on Mondays)

Hanare Japanese Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hanare (@hanare_kl)

If you’re in search of a sushi date spot that exudes a cosy and traditional Japanese atmosphere, look no further than Hanare Japanese Restaurant. This establishment is known for its warm and friendly staff, who go above and beyond to ensure that every guest feels welcome and well taken care of. And when it comes to the sushi itself, Hanare is widely regarded as one of the best in KL.

Prepare yourself for a truly delightful dining experience at Hanare, where you’ll be treated to an extensive menu featuring a wide variety of sushi options that are sure to satisfy even the most discerning taste buds. From classic nigiri sushi to creative maki rolls, every bite is a testament to the restaurant’s commitment to culinary excellence.

But it’s not just the sushi that makes Hanare a must-visit. The cosy and traditional Japanese ambiance adds an extra layer of charm to your dining experience, transporting you to a different world as soon as you step through the doors.

Whether you’re planning a romantic date night or simply looking to indulge in some mouthwatering sushi, Hanare Japanese Restaurant is the perfect choice.

Address: Vista Tower, 182, Jln Tun Razak, Kampung Datuk Keramat, 50400 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12 PM – 2.30 PM, 6 PM – 10 PM

Sushi Hara

Step into the elegant ambiance of Sushi Hara, where attention to detail is paramount. From the beautifully presented dishes to the warm and inviting atmosphere, every aspect of the dining experience is designed to transport you to a world of culinary bliss.

Located on the second floor of The Linc KL’s multi-concept mall, Sushi Hara is a dining destination that promises an exceptional omakase experience, blending traditional flavours with adventurous culinary creations. Immerse yourself in the Hara Dinner Omakase, a culinary journey that showcases a meticulously curated selection of dishes, each thoughtfully prepared and presented to delight your senses.

Indulge in a variety of exquisitely crafted dishes, each one a work of art that combines a harmonious blend of textures, flavours, and temperatures. From the perfectly flame-seared aburi eel, which offers a sublime melt-in-your-mouth sensation, to the luxurious foie gras chawanmushi, a delectable dish that entices with its richness and depth of flavour, every bite at Sushi Hara is an exploration of culinary perfection.

The knowledgeable staff at Sushi Hara is dedicated to providing a memorable dining experience, ensuring that you are well-informed about each course and guiding you through the intricacies of the omakase menu. Prepare to be amazed as they share their expertise and passion for the culinary arts, elevating your dining experience to new heights.

Address: No. 360, Level 2-12 & 13, The Linc, Jln Tun Razak, 50400 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12 PM – 2.30 PM, 6 PM – 10.30 PM

Edo Ichi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edo Ichi Japanese Restaurant (@edoichimalaysia)

With two outlets located in KL, Edo Ichi stands out as a renowned and highly regarded restaurant that specialises in serving authentic Edo period style cuisine. With its commitment to preserving the culinary traditions of Japan’s historical era, Edo Ichi has gained a well-deserved reputation for offering a truly immersive dining experience.

One of the highlights of Edo Ichi is its generous portions of sushi, which are known to leave diners both satisfied and craving for more. Each piece of sushi is meticulously prepared with the utmost care and attention to detail, ensuring that every bite is a burst of flavour and a delightful journey for the taste buds. From traditional nigiri sushi to creative maki rolls, Edo Ichi’s sushi offerings are a true testament to the culinary mastery of the restaurant.

Beyond its sushi offerings, they also boast a diverse menu of other delectable Japanese dishes that are sure to please even the most discerning palate. From savoury tempura to flavourful teriyaki, every dish at Edo Ichi is crafted with the finest ingredients and a dedication to culinary excellence.

Edo Ichi Bangsar South

Address: No.7, Unit G4 Ground Floor NEXUS, Jalan Kerinchi, Bangsar South, 59200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11.30 AM – 2.15 PM, 6 PM – 9.45 PM (Mondays to Thursdays), 11.30 AM – 2.30 PM, 6 PM – 10 PM (Fridays and weekends)

Edo Ichi Solaris

Address: G1-1, Ground Floor, A4, 1, Jln Dutamas 1, Solaris Dutamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11.30 AM – 2.15 PM, 6 PM – 9.45 PM (Mondays to Thursdays), 11.30 AM – 2.30 PM, 6 PM – 10 PM (Fridays and weekends)

Sushi Ori

Located in the vibrant district of Bukit Bintang, Sushi Ori is a highly acclaimed sushi bar that is known for its outstanding quality and delectable sushi creations. With a strong focus on capturing the diverse and ever-changing flavours of Japan’s seasons, they offer a truly immersive culinary experience that is sure to satisfy even the most discerning sushi enthusiasts.

At Sushi Ori, every aspect of the dining experience has been carefully curated to delight the senses. From the moment you step into the restaurant, you’ll be greeted by an inviting ambiance that sets the stage for a memorable meal. The sushi itself is a true work of art, with each piece meticulously crafted to showcase not only exceptional taste but also visually stunning presentations.

What sets Sushi Ori apart is its unwavering commitment to using the freshest and highest quality ingredients. By sourcing ingredients directly from Japan and incorporating seasonal produce, Sushi Ori ensures that every bite is bursting with authentic and vibrant flavours. Whether you’re indulging in classic nigiri sushi or exploring creative maki rolls, each dish is a testament to the culinary mastery and dedication of the sushi chefs at Sushi Ori.

As you savour each mouthwatering bite, you’ll be transported on a gastronomic journey through the rich and diverse flavours of Japan. The combination of exquisite taste, artistic presentation, and a welcoming atmosphere makes Sushi Ori a must-visit destination for sushi lovers seeking an exceptional dining experience.

Address: Menara Keck Seng, 203, Jln Bukit Bintang, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12 PM – 2.30 PM, 6 PM – 10 PM (Tuesdays to Saturdays, closed on Mondays), 6 PM – 10 PM (Sundays)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

– What is the most popular Japanese sushi?

According to Japan Guide’s survey results, Maguro (tuna) is by far the most frequently eaten sushi with 60% of the respondents saying they eat Maguro sushi frequently.

– Which is the best sushi to try?

With such an abundance of sushi to choose from, one can never be satisfied with just one. However, some of the most famous sushi to try are salmon rolls, tuna rolls, California rolls, salmon avocado rolls, spider rolls, and more.

– Which country is most famous for sushi?

It’s a no brainer that Japan is certainly the sushi capital of the world.

(Hero and feature images credit: Instagram/ @azabu.kl)