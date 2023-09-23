Discover these spots that offer the best Mookata Thai BBQ in KL and Selangor

Imagine yourself on a rainy day, seeking warmth and comfort. Mookata is the perfect choice to satisfy your cravings and warm up your body from the inside out. The rich and flavourful broth surrounding the dome-shaped skillet allows you to cook an array of ingredients, while the dome itself provides the ideal surface for grilling your choice of meat. With every bite, you’ll be greeted with a delightful combination of smoky, grilled flavours and the comforting essence of the soup.

To assist you in planning your weekend culinary adventure, we have meticulously curated a list of the very best Mookata Thai BBQ spots in KL and Selangor that you simply cannot afford to miss. These establishments have garnered a reputation for their exceptional quality, enticing aromas, and mouthwatering offerings. Whether you’re a seasoned Mookata enthusiast or a curious first-timer, these restaurants promise an unforgettable dining experience that will leave you craving for more.

If you haven’t had the pleasure of experiencing Mookata Thai BBQ yet, now is the perfect opportunity to indulge! Get ready to embark on a culinary journey that will ignite your senses and leave you yearning for more of these delectable delights.

6 Places to visit if you’re yearning for Mookata Thai BBQ in KL and Selangor

Thai Bear Mookata

Situated in the charming area of Seri Kembangan, Thai Bear Mookata presents an exceptional dining experience on its open-air rooftop. With an enticing all-you-can-eat buffet style that’s affordably priced, this establishment ensures that you can indulge in a delightful feast without any limitations. Immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere as you savour a variety of delectable dishes within a two-hour period.

Thai Bear Mookata offers a choice of two tantalising soup bases: the iconic tom yum, known for its fiery and tangy flavours, and the comforting clear soup, perfect for those who prefer a milder option. Their diverse array of ingredients will leave you spoiled for choice, ranging from succulent meat slices to fresh seafood, flavoursome vegetables, and even frozen delights. As you cook your selection on the dome-shaped skillet, the aromas of the grill will entice your senses, creating a truly captivating dining experience.

To elevate the taste of your meal, Thai Bear Mookata provides an assortment of spicy condiments. From the fiery kick of garlic chilli to the authentic Thai chilli and the savoury shrimp chilli, these flavourful dips will add an extra layer of excitement to your culinary adventure. And to complement your feast, indulge in a selection of fizzy beverages, refreshing cocktails, and delightful desserts, including delectable ice creams and luscious puddings.

Address: No 1-1, Jalan E 3/7A Taman Ehsan, Kepong, 52100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 5 PM – 12 AM

Restoran BBQ Thai Aroi

If you’re looking for a fantastic dining experience that caters to your craving for both Thai BBQ buffet and steamboat, Restoran BBQ Thai Aroi is the perfect choice. With their extensive menu, you can indulge in a mouthwatering array of options, including tantalising dishes like Thai Pork BBQ, Taiwanese Sausage BBQ, and Prawn BBQ. Each dish is carefully prepared to satisfy your taste buds and provide a delightful burst of flavors.

The Thai BBQ buffet at this restaurant offers not only a delectable selection of meats and seafood but also a variety of refillable beverages and desserts. You can savour the succulent meat and seafood options while enjoying the refreshing Thai Green Tea and indulging in creamy, flavourful ice cream. All of this can be enjoyed within a generous two-hour dining period, ensuring that you have ample time to relish the flavours and enjoy the experience to the fullest.

If you prefer a steamboat set, Restoran BBQ Thai Aroi has got you covered as well. Their tom yum steamboat set is a perfect choice for those who enjoy the comforting and aromatic flavours of this traditional Thai soup. The set comes with a range of add-on ingredients, such as Cheese Seafood Tofu and Fried Fish Skin, which enhance the overall taste and texture of the steamboat. Additionally, you can enjoy unlimited servings of glass noodles and vegetables, allowing you to create your own unique combinations and flavors.

To complete your dining experience at Restoran BBQ Thai Aroi, don’t forget to pair your meal with their signature snow beer. Served ice-cold, this refreshing beverage adds a delightful touch to your meal and perfectly complements the rich flavours of the BBQ and steamboat dishes.

Address: Jalan Layang – Layang 1, Bandar Puchong Jaya, 47100 Puchong, Selangor

Operating hours: 5 PM – 12 AM

Thai In Mookata

If you’re looking for an affordable and satisfying Mookata experience, Thai In Mookata is the place to be. They offer a range of Mookata sets starting from as low as RM49.80, perfect for a group of two to three people. Each set includes a pot of flavourful soup base that serves as the foundation for your Mookata adventure. You’ll find a delightful assortment of ingredients, including their signature pork slices, crab sticks, Japanese tofu, and fish balls, all of which are sure to tantalise your taste buds.

What sets Thai In Mookata apart is their commitment to providing a satisfying dining experience. Not only do they offer generous portions of ingredients, but they also provide refillable vegetables and glass noodles, ensuring that you can enjoy a truly fulfilling meal.

Conveniently located in Setapak, Thai In Mookata also has outlets in Old Klang Road, Kepong, and Subang Jaya, making it easily accessible no matter where you are in the city.

Thai In Mookata Setepak

Address: 3, Jalan 14/27b, Desa Setapak, 53300 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 5 PM – 12 AM

Thai In Mookata Old Klang Road

Address: Lot 4426, OKR AUTO CITY, Batu 4 1/2, Jln Klang Lama, 58200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 5 PM – 12 AM

Thai In Mookata Subang

Address: 6, Jalan SS 13/3e, Subang Jaya Industrial Estate, 47500 Subang Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 5 PM – 12 AM

Thai In Mookata Kepong

Address: 102, Jln Metro Perdana Barat 2, Taman Usahawan Kepong, 52100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 5 PM – 12 AM

Moo-Ka-Ta Krua Thai

Moo-Ka-Ta Krua Thai is a renowned restaurant that specialises in authentic Mookata sets. With multiple locations throughout the city, it has gained a strong reputation among patrons. The restaurant offers a variety of Mookata sets, allowing customers to choose between clear or red tom yum soup as the base. The Pork Set, for example, includes a selection of pork cuts such as pork slices and pork chops, accompanied by a mix of fresh vegetables. Additionally, customers have the option to add side orders of their choice, ranging from bacon to bak kwa, fresh prawns, seafood tofu, and even MAMA noodles. Moo-Ka-Ta Krua Thai is highly regarded for its commitment to delivering an authentic and satisfying Mookata experience.

Moo-Ka-Ta Krua Thai Cheras

Address: 27, Jalan Menara Gading 1, Taman Connaught, 56000 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11.30 AM – 11 PM (Sundays to Fridays), 11.30 AM – 10 PM (Saturdays)

Moo-Ka-Ta Krua Thai Subang Jaya

Address: 55, Jalan SS 15/4, Ss 15, 47500 Subang Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 11.30 AM – 5.30 AM (closed on Thursdays)

Moo-Ka-Ta Krua Thai Kepong Baru

Address: No G-13 & G-13A, First Residence Condo Jalan Vista Mutiara 1, Kepong Baru, Mwe Kepong Commercial Park, 52000 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11.30 AM – 5.30 AM (closed on Thursdays)

Moo-Ka-Ta Krua Thai Kota Damansara

Address: 13-1, Jalan PJU 5/15 Dataran Sunway, Kota Damansara, 47810 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 11.30 AM – 5.30 AM (closed on Thursdays)

Moo-Ka-Ta Krua Thai Old Klang Road

Address: 289, Jalan Klang Lama Kuala Lumpur, 58200 Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11.30 AM – 5.30 AM (closed on Thursdays)

Visit their website to check out more Moo-Ka-Ta Krua Thai locations here.

Khunyai Thai BBQ & Mookata Steamboat

Nestled in the charming neighborhood of Taman Desa Petaling, lies a hidden gem known as Khunyai Thai BBQ & Mookata Steamboat. This delightful establishment specialises in serving authentic, village-style Thai cuisine that is sure to tantalise your taste buds. From the moment you step inside, you’ll be transported to the streets of Thailand, surrounded by the enticing aromas of sizzling BBQ and fragrant spices.

The menu at Khunyai Thai BBQ & Mookata Steamboat is a culinary journey through the rich flavours of Thai cuisine. Indulge in mouthwatering dishes such as Pineapple/Tom Yum Fried Rice, Pad Thai, and Green Curry Chicken, each prepared with the utmost care and attention to detail. These traditional recipes are crafted using only the finest ingredients, ensuring a truly authentic dining experience.

But the true star of the show at Khunyai Thai BBQ & Mookata Steamboat is their Mookata sets. These sets offer a unique and interactive way to enjoy your meal, as you cook your own selection of ingredients on a dome-shaped skillet. Choose between the comforting clear soup or the fiery tom yum soup as the base for your Mookata adventure. The sets include a tantalising array of ingredients, including MAMA instant noodles, succulent pork slices, fresh vegetables, and glass noodles. For those looking to elevate their dining experience, there are also various add-ons available, such as crab sticks, lobster balls, golden coin meats, and plump green mussels.

Whether you’re a Thai food aficionado or a curious first-timer, Khunyai Thai BBQ & Mookata Steamboat is the perfect destination to satisfy your cravings and embark on a culinary adventure.

Address: 22-1, Jalan 2/125f, Taman Desa Petaling, 57100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11.30 AM – 10 PM (Thursdays to Tuesdays), 5.30 PM – 10 PM (Wednesdays)

Bangkok Mookata

At Bangkok Mookata, located in the vibrant Kuchai Entrepreneurs Park, you can indulge in a wide selection of fresh meat slices, seafood, vegetables, and more, all prepared in the traditional mookata style.

This unique dining experience allows you to savour these delicious ingredients while immersing yourself in the flavourful and tangy tom yum broth that adds an extra kick to your meal. To complement your feast, don’t miss out on their highly acclaimed Thai Milk Tea, known for its creamy and aromatic flavours, or opt for a refreshing glass of Chang Beer or Singha to quench your thirst.

It’s worth noting that arriving early is advisable to avoid any unnecessary waiting and secure a table for an enjoyable dining experience at Bangkok Mookata.

Address: 22, Jalan Kuchai Maju 1, Kuchai Entrepreneurs Park, 58200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 5 PM – 11 PM (Mondays to Thursdays), 5 PM – 11.30 PM (Fridays and Saturdays), 4.30 PM – 11 PM (Sundays)

(Hero and feature images credit: Unsplash/ Apaha Spi)