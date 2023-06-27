Here’s where to find the best pad krapow in Bangkok

Pad krapow is a serious business. You have to nail the spices, get the balance right, and are those carrots in my krapow? Let’s embark on a quest together to find the best pad krapow in Bangkok.

A staple in Thai cuisine, pad krapow is an indispensable item that makes the menu of a Thai restaurant in Bangkok complete, both street-side and upscale. There are a lot of ways people prefer the dish. Some like it speckled with tonnes of bird’s eye chili. Many love it with a good, runny, sunny side up eye, and that’s very understandable. A few even like it watery, slathered with oyster sauce, and those people have bad taste.

Let’s look at where to get the best pad krapow in Bangkok, and satisfy those cravings you have.

[Hero image credit: Vicky Ng/Unsplash; featured image credit: Prow/Facebook]

Where to find the best pad kaprow in Bangkok

Prow

Now moved to its new home inside Mahanakhon Cube, Prow specialises in the no-drama, good ol’ krapow you know and love—cranked to an eleven. They have a lot of proteins that definitely go great with pad krapow, including options that you’ll find not far off your comfort zone. Our advice is to go straight for their braised pork, topped with a sunny side up, and if it’s at the start of the month, get some crispy pork to make your taste buds extra happy.

Easy! Buddy

It’s understandable why Easy! Buddy has multiple branches around Bangkok. Normally we’d be skeptical seeing corn in our pad krapow, but we always make an exception for this diner. Their special recipe includes sweet corn that goes surprisingly well with oyster sauce and a protein of your choice. Beef cubes? Sure. Shrimp? Of course. A4 Wagyu? Look who’s treating themselves today. Don’t leave without topping your pad krapow with their signature duck egg. It never disappoints.

Phed Mark

Nothing says “I love you” like a squid krapow packed with spices, topped with a fried duck egg, and a few teaspoons of fish sauce and chili. And if that fried egg isn’t crispy at the sides? We don’t want it. The brainchild of the famous Youtuber Mark Wiens, Phed Mark offers great variety for your pad krapow — be it minced beef or even vegetarian options. Plus, their spiciness levels range from Caucasian to brink of death, so you can customise your dish however you like.

Kub Kao’ Kub Pla

Apart from being a good place for a quick team lunch, many overlook the pad kraprow at Kub Kao’ Kub Pla in lieu of sharing plates. There’s nothing wrong with that, but we’re here to advocate for that perfectly-cooked wagyu beef, stir-fried with chili, oyster sauce, and some crispy basil leaves. Grab it with a sunny side up and you’re in krapow heaven. They also have a mushroom pad kraprow as a vegetarian alternative, too.

Khao Ekkamai

If you’re in the mood for some elevated pad kraprow, why not go to a Thai restaurant straight out of the Michelin Guide? Khao’s recipe features your choice of protein stir-fried with black pepper, bird’s eye chili, and galangal. The result is a pad krapow with an aroma out of this world, and a flavour profile that won’t disappoint your Thai parents.

Bar Marco

Look, we know it’s a cocktail bar, but Bar Marco’s pad krapow tastes so good it had to make this list. The protein is cooked just right, with a spicy kick and topped with a runny sunny side up egg—crispy at the sides, of course. Order a refreshing cocktail to pair, and you’ll be surprised by how good of a combo it can turn out to be.

Gapao Tapae

This dining destination advertises itself as a master of pad krapow. Here, the Thai dish is cooked to perfection, done right, and filled with just the right amount of spice. Their famed recipe includes a combination of your usual krapow ingredients, but with a blend of five different peppers added into the mix. This greatly enhances the aroma, making for a divine combination, especially coupled with the crispy pork.

