9 best spots for the fluffiest min jiang kueh in Singapore
Dining
05 Mar 2023 01:39 PM

9 best spots for the fluffiest min jiang kueh in Singapore

Jocelyn Tan
Senior Writer
9 best spots for the fluffiest min jiang kueh in Singapore
Dining
9 best spots for the fluffiest min jiang kueh in Singapore

What’s your favourite breakfast staple? If it’s not a plate of kaya toast and eggs, our next best bet – if you’re in Singapore – is a slice of fluffy min jiang kueh. 

While the traditional version sees lashings of neon-orange coconut or crushed peanuts and sugar stuffed between the soft, cloud-like pancake, modern establishments have been keeping up with the competition with their own makeover – by substituting the fillings with flavours like yam, chocolate, biscoff, and even cheese — vegan ones included. 

Others have taken it one step further to offer variations of the kueh so that there are truly endless combinations available for discerning diners around Singapore, beyond the usual peanut pancake that everyone knows and loves.

Read on for the full list. 

Here’s where to get the best min jiang kueh in Singapore:

(Hero and featured image credit: @ahlocknco via Instagram) 

1 /9

682 Min Jiang Kueh
682 Min Jiang Kueh

682 Min Jiang Kueh has been making its rounds on IG for their fluffy, chewy min jiang kueh that overflow with stuffing. The powdery peanut version is definitely one for traditionalists, while the younger crowd can find their favourites in the subtly bitter Green Tea and the smooth and sweet Black Sesame pancakes.

(Image credit: @saam_waan via Instagram)

Address
682 Hougang Ave 4, Hougang Village, Singapore 530682

2 /9

Granny's Pancake
Granny's Pancake

Granny’s Pancake is one of our favourites because they manage to ensure a consistent quality amongst all their franchises — meaning we’ll always get the same, old-school taste no matter where we go. While we’re obsessed with the crunchy peanut pancake, best had when warm, sometimes we crave the peanut butter version too. It’s a twist on the classic peanut flavour, slathered with creamy peanut butter that oozes out with each bite — just like how it would if you were having a pandan waffle — for an extra texture.

(Image credit: @petalsinaglass via Instagram)

Address
Multiple locations

3 /9

Munchi Pancakes
Munchi Pancakes

Munchi Pancakes is one the most versatile min jiang kueh locales around, simply because they have a whole medley of fillings and kueh crusts that cater to generations both young and old. The original wedges of min jiang kueh come with flavours like peanut, coconut, red bean, black sesame, and biscoff, but if you like to have your childhood snack done a little differently, the Munchi Pancake pockets are packed with “new age” ingredients like Strawberry Cheese, Thai Milk Tea and Oreo Cheese.

(Image credit: @hellogermainee via Instagram)

Address
Multiple locations

4 /9

Tanglin Halt Original Peanut Pancake
Tanglin Halt Original Peanut Pancake

Every bite of Tanglin Halt Original Peanut Pancake is a blast to the past. The batter from the min jiang kueh is hand-whipped daily to achieve a chewy texture, before it’s packed with a generous serving of hand-roasted peanuts. A secret, aroma-inducing ingredient? The use of pure sugar cane sugar in the batter, which results in a stickier crust on the outside.

(Image credit: @wuarnieats via Instagram)

Address
48A Tanglin Halt Rd, Singapore 148813

5 /9

Ah Long Pancake
Ah Long Pancake

Ah Long Pancake isn’t your typical min jiang kueh joint, and we’re not talking just about the fillings themselves. It would be easier to call them min jiang kueh pizzas at this point, since the pancakes are served flat in the container with the ingredients on full display. Here, savoury flavours are the star of the show, and the unexpected combination of Corn, Peanut with Egg is one of our personal favourites. A breakfast staple for us? The Egg, Cheese and Sausage, which comes together to create a sweet-savoury union that we’re can’t get enough of.

(Image credit: @_haylielu via Instagram)

Address
Multiple locations

6 /9

Mian Mian Bu Duan
Mian Mian Bu Duan

While the items on display at Mian Mian Bu Duan Peanut Pancake may seem a little thinner than others on the list, they don’t lose out on any of the cloud-like factor. Each slice is packed with a generous amount of filling, best had when warm. The most interesting item on the menu? The vegan cheese option.

(Image credit: Mian Mian Bu Duan Peanut Pancake)

Address
163 Bukit Merah Central, #02-17, Bukit Merah Central Food Centre, Singapore 150163

7 /9

Belinda’s Traditional Pancake
Belinda’s Traditional Pancake

Using a recipe passed down from her father, Belinda serves these delicious traditional pancakes with a smile to customers daily. Dense, moist and packed with juicy coconut, crunchy peanut, or smooth red bean, these bites are truly one to remember. Besides the regular min jiang kueh, she also serves a crispy cone version that we love picking at on the go.

(Image credit: @julicyy via Instagram)

Address
Ang Mo Kio Ave 1, Stall No 01-27 Blk 341, Singapore 560341

8 /9

Ah Lock & Co
Ah Lock & Co

Besides their delicious, modern style thunder tea rice, Ah Lock & Co is also known for their hearty portions of fluffy min jiang kueh. We like the Peanut version for its crunchy, savoury flavour, and the thick, slightly chunky Red Bean is also a must-order when we’re here.

(Image credit: @ahlocknco via Instagram)

Address
7 Wallich St, #B2 - 22 / 23 / 24, Guoco Tower, Singapore 078884

9 /9

The Pantree
The Pantree

It can be hard to find old-school snacks you know and love in a district that’s as modern as Singapore’s CBD, but The Pantree wants to help with your midday cravings. The pancakes here are made to order, but you’ll be hard pressed to choose only one. Those with a sweet tooth will enjoy the Nutella & Peanut or Speculoos option, but if you’re feeling peckish,  make a beeline for the savoury ones. The Chicken Floss & Egg, Luncheon Meat & Cheese, and Ham, Egg, and Cheese options are heartier pancakes that will keep you satiated for a few good hours.

(Image credit: @flyeetelfly)

Address
5 Straits View, #B2, #24 The Heart, Marina One, 018935
Hawker Food heritage food traditional kueh Min Jiang Kueh old school snacks
9 best spots for the fluffiest min jiang kueh in Singapore

Jocelyn Tan

Senior Writer

Jocelyn Tan is a travel, food and design writer who loves to explore lesser-known cities abroad and chat with locals about their favourite eats in town. When she's not writing, she's probably indulging in serial killer podcasts or reading one too many books on East Asian history.

 

