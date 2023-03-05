9 best spots for the fluffiest min jiang kueh in Singapore

What’s your favourite breakfast staple? If it’s not a plate of kaya toast and eggs, our next best bet – if you’re in Singapore – is a slice of fluffy min jiang kueh.

While the traditional version sees lashings of neon-orange coconut or crushed peanuts and sugar stuffed between the soft, cloud-like pancake, modern establishments have been keeping up with the competition with their own makeover – by substituting the fillings with flavours like yam, chocolate, biscoff, and even cheese — vegan ones included.

Others have taken it one step further to offer variations of the kueh so that there are truly endless combinations available for discerning diners around Singapore, beyond the usual peanut pancake that everyone knows and loves.

Read on for the full list.

Here’s where to get the best min jiang kueh in Singapore:

(Hero and featured image credit: @ahlocknco via Instagram)