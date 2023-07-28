You need to try these 8 new MICHELIN restaurants in Malaysia

A spot on the MICHELIN Guide has become the accolade du jour in gastronomy for quite some time now, often representing a barometer for great food, fabulous service, and good value. Not too long ago, the French-based accreditation body debuted the Malaysian iteration of its dining guide, featuring over 97 different restaurants between Kuala Lumpur and Penang as part of its inaugural list.

That selection is now expected to grow with the recent addition of eight more spots, as per the recent announcement from the MICHELIN Guide website. With that said the newly listed restaurants will not be designated under any of their categories, which are split between MICHELIN Stars, MICHELIN Bib Gourmand, and MICHELIN Green Stars, for the time being. Instead, this would be revealed during the brand’s next award ceremony.

But in case you’d like to try out any of these newly listed MICHELIN Guide restaurants in Malaysia, here’s a crash course on everything you need to know about them!

New MICHELIN restaurants in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Hor Poh Cuisine

While it may not be located in one of the city’s many food enclaves, Hor Poh Cuisine stands out for its ability to remain an enduring bastion of authentic Hakka cuisine. A veritable treasure trove of traditional recipes continues to remain part of their staple menu offerings here, ranging from Lei Cha made with a combination of fresh legumes and tea gruel, to yam Abacus Seeds with a delightfully chewy bite.

Simply head into the Taman Sri Sinar neighbourhood in Segambut, and keep your eyes peeled for a humdrum shopfront with a large, green sign overhead. Gaggles of diners waiting out front will also be ample indication that you’ve arrived at the right restaurant.

Address: 36, Jalan 6/38d, Taman Sri Sinar, 52100 Segambut, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11AM – 2.45PM, 5PM – 8.45PM (closed on Tuesdays)

Contact: +6 03-6277 8903

Jalan Ipoh Claypot Chicken Rice

Part of the appeal of Kuala Lumpur’s food scene is uncovering hidden gems in the most unexpected of places, especially when one considers how even humble roadside hawker establishments have the capacity to surprise and delight. On the topic of hidden gems, this is most certainly the best way to describe the claypot chicken rice stall that has been operating along Jalan Ipoh for well over three decades.

As is the case with the best claypot chicken rice establishments, this one cooks theirs over an open charcoal flame, imparting a distinct smokiness to the rice and chicken. Adding Chinese sausages and salted fish imparts a savoury-sweet kick that leaves tongues wagging for more.

Address: Lot 1224, 7, Jalan Batu Ambar, Taman Kok Lian, 51200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: +6 012-332 3620

Contact: 10am – 5.30pm (closed on Wednesdays)

Roti by d’Tandoor

Much of Malaysia’s status as a food haven is credited to the melting pot of cultures and heritages that have woven themselves into the inherent fiber of the nation’s banner. After all, if there is one intersection that we can all happily agree to meet on, it’s food. And if you have a penchant for Indian fare, MICHELIN Guide Malaysiawill now point you in the direction of Roti by d’Tandoor.

Hailing from North India, the global restaurant chain first debuted on local shores in 1990 and has remained a fixture for those who enjoy spice. The butter chicken masala here is an obvious best-seller, which pairs beautifully with their airy slabs of naan. Seats are scarce during peak hours, so plan ahead!

Address: 82, Jalan Damai, Kampung Datuk Keramat, 55000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11AM – 3PM, 6PM – 10.30PM (Mondays to Thursdays), 11AM – 10.30PM (Fridays to Sundays)

Contact: +6 011-6969 2020

New MICHELIN restaurants in Penang, Malaysia

Siam Road Char Koay Teow

At this point, the unofficial state dish for Penang may well and truly be char koay teow. Flat ribbons of noodles are wok-fried till golden and fragrant with duck eggs, Chinese sausage, beansprouts, and blood cockles, before being dished out to serve. In fact, the dish has become so closely associated with the Pearl of The Orient that tourists, both international and domestic, are willing to travel to savour it.

While we can all argue about which char koay teow in Penang is the best (fortunately enough, taste is incredibly subjective), MICHELIN has included the Siam Road Char Koay Teow stall as among their picks this time around. And that’s a well-deserved accolade when one considers the lengthy wait times diners endure as they wait their turn to collect a serving of noodles filled with wok hei.

Address: Siam Road Charcoal Char Koey Teow, 82, Jalan Siam, 10400 George Town, Penang

Operating hours: 12PM – 6PM (closed on Mondays)

My Own Cafe

Every neighborhood in Malaysia is bound to have either a mamak or a kopitiam within walking distance, if not both. And they are equally well-loved for offering a wide assortment of local favourites at reasonable prices, regardless of the hour of the day. Given that fact, efforts to modernise the formula and provide diners with a more contemporary setting with the added creature comforts of air-conditioning have been popular across the country.

But a modern kopitiam that strikes the winning combination of comfort and good food can be elusive to find unless one stumbles upon My Own Cafe. As per MICHELIN, all manner of classic kopitiam staples can be found here but it’s the assam laksa that continues to see returning orders with its sprightly blend of sour and spicy, underscored by umami sweetness.

Address: 2, Cannon St, Georgetown, 10200 George Town, Penang

Operating hours: 9.30AM – 5PM (Mondays to Fridays but closed on Wednesdays), 10AM – 3PM (Saturdays and Sundays)

Contact: +6 016-485 1050

Hot Bowl White Curry Mee

Char koay teow aside, Penang is also known for another noodle dish that has taken Asia by storm: white curry mee. As opposed to the golden orange broth that a typical bowl of curry mee noodles is known for, the version in the island state is served milky white from the use of coconut milk, with curry paste on the side.

Hot Bowl White Curry Mee faithfully adheres to this same recipe, which MICHELIN recommends pairing with steamed chicken or spiced loh bak (five-spice pork roll). As expected given the use of coconut milk, every sip is heady with velveteen richness, with spice levels easily adjusted to your liking based on how much curry paste you choose to add.

Address: 58C, Jalan Rangoon, 10400 George Town, Pulau Pinang

Operating hours: 8AM – 2.30PM (closed on Monday)

Contact: +6 04-227 3168

Ghee Lian

No, we’re not done with noodles yet. The fourth entry on the new roster of Penang restaurants to join the MICHELIN Guide this year is none other than Ghee Lian. A concise menu of only three noodle dishes is served here: their signature green tom yam noodles, clear noodle soup, and fried noodles.

Naturallu, the green tom yam soup noodles are the biggest draw for this stall, hidden away in a food court located in the Padang Kota Lama area. Fresh pieces of fried fish chunks meld easily with their tangy broth, cementing their place on MICHELIN Guide Malaysia with ease. What’s more, it’s also pork-free.

Address: Medan Renong, Jalan Tun Syed Sheh Barakbah, 10200 George Town, Penang

Operating hours: 6PM – 10PM (closed on Wednesday)

Contact: +6 012 – 450 8595

Ah Boy Koay Teow Th’ng

Finally, we end the list with one final entrant: koay teow th’ng. Using the very same noodles in char koay teow, these versatile strips are repurposed into a comforting soupy dish that is adaptable to a wide assortment of different meats and seafood. In the case of Ah Boy Koay Teow Th’ng, chicken and pork bones are used in their soup to impart bowl-licking sweetness.

Deliciously paired with their tendon balls that carry a hint of ginger heat, those with hearty appetites also want to look into ordering your bowl of noodles with their braised chicken. It’s no wonder why they’ve been in constant business since opening their doors in 1977.

Address: Lebuh Clarke, George Town, 10050 George Town, Pulau Pinang

Operating hours: 7AM – 2PM (closed on Tuesdays)

Contact: +6 012-411 3343

Feature and hero image credits: Amanda Lim via Pexels, Fox via Pexels