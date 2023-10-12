Your definitive list of the best cafes in Taman Melawati, as suggested by locals

There’s no denying it, cafe culture has truly reached critical mass in Malaysia, with a brand-new roster of names being introduced almost every month. Consequently, this has led to the establishment of cafe enclaves throughout some of the Klang Valley’s most notable regions, which include some of the best cafes tucked away in the quiet neighbourhood of Taman Melawati.

Dating back fifty years, Taman Melawati got its start as many swathes of the city did from the time: as a rubber plantation. More specifically, the land it stood upon was once occupied by the Hawthornton Estate, owned by prominent local businessman Loke Yew, encompassing neighbouring regions that include Wangsa Maju and Taman Sri Rampai.

Today, the township is a far cry from its rural roots, boasting a significant amount of development that has since transformed it into one of the most covetable addresses in the greater Klang Valley area. Given its proximity to the Malaysian National Film Development Corporation headquarters and Rolodex of prominent celebrity residents, some have even come to dub Melawati as the ‘Hollywood of Malaysia’.

Beyond glitz and glamour, Melawati has also proven to be a popular spot for locals who enjoy basking in nature, being located relatively close to popular hiking spots such as Bukit Tabur, while set against the majestic backdrop of the Klang Gates Quartz Ridge. The latter bears the distinction of being the longest quartz ridge in the world.

As for coffee, a new generation of entrepreneurs has made a point of revitalising much of the neighbourhood’s aging retail districts by introducing a considerable number of cafes, which in turn has made it an exceedingly popular spot for intrepid cafe-hoppers who are in the know.

10 best cafes in Taman Melawati, as suggested by locals

1. Duwa Bakestuff

Behind a blue and white facade, Duwa Bakestuff is perhaps one of Melawati’s best-kept cafe secrets. Serving as both a cafe as well as a bakery, they are renowned for their specialty in sourdough loaves, incorporating their use into a number of their brunch specialties. A particular highlight is their sourdough grilled cheese sandwich, served with a side of thin-cut truffle crisps. Additionally, their hot food menu expands at noon to encompass a variety of pizza offerings.

Sweet-toothed dessert lovers will also find themselves enamoured by the cafe’s decadent selection of pastries, offering everything from crumbly fruit danishes to buttery bites of kouign amann.

Address: No 7, 0, Jalan 3/4c, Desa Melawati, 53100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8.30AM – 8PM (Mondays to Thursdays), 8.30AM – 10PM (Fridays and Saturdays, closed on Sundays)

Contact: +6 012-567 3747

2. Monét

A more prominent name from the Melawati cafe circuit on the other hand, comes in the form of Monét. Taking its name after the famed French painter, this slice of coffee-and-cake heaven has already earned considerable popularity among university students from as far-flung as Subang since opening its doors back in 2021.

Coffee served here is on par with its big-city counterparts, attributed to beans sourced directly from the experts at Arkib Kopi. As for its French influence, it is most prominently expressed through Monét’s baked goods roster, serving everything from cream-filled Paris-Brest to little things of canales.

Address: 5443, Fasa, 6, Jalan J 9, Taman Melawati, 53100 Kuala Lumpur, Selangor

Operating hours: 9AM – 10PM (opens daily)

Contact: +6 03-4162 4757

3. Miss Ellie Tea House

While not technically a cafe, Miss Ellie Tea House maintains a considerable reputation among Melawati locals who know. Founded by chef Justin alongside his wife Hsin and mother Nancy, this homegrown enterprise is properly secluded, as is the case for most culinary gems, making it difficult to spot for newcomers.

But if you do manage to find your way in, you will be immediately transported into a quaint English country home, replete with kitsch antiques and silverware. A concise hot food selection beckons hungry diners, with a buttery aglio olio tossed with curls of fresh prawns being a firm favourite. As for a traditional English afternoon tea, expect quality blends such as peach sencha, alongside scones that have been a firm favorite of members of the British High Commission.

Address: 7, Jalan H 3, Taman Melawati, 53100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12PM – 9.30PM (Tuesdays to Saturdays, closed on Sundays and Mondays)

Contact: +6 011-5991 0113

4. Flying Solo

Coffee aficionados at a loss, have no fear. If you require your caffeine fix, a stairwell next to Miss Ellie Tea House will easily take you up to yet another hidden niche: Flying Solo. A nascent contender in the Melawati cafe scene, the space is comfortably pared down and sensible, with a smattering of loose furniture set against fuscia walls and polished cement floors.

Honing in on a surge of interest in specialty coffees , Flying Solo’s menu offers a concise range of basic coffee offerings and a few specialties, such as a sprightly espresso tonic. Pastries and cakes sourced from home bakers add to its community-centric appeal, especially with generously filled pieces of flaky boston croissants.

Address: 6A, Jalan H 3, Taman Melawati, 53100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8AM – 8PM (Mondays to Sundays, closed on Wednesdays)

Contact: +6 03-4107 1601

5. Polecats

Now this is truly a hole in the wall that you will most likely miss if you blink. Occupying a half-shop in Melawati, Polecats Coffee has cemented its reputation for offering some truly hearty breakfast selections, with recipes informed by all quarters of the world. Be mindful that space is a premium here, so coming early to nab a seat is strongly advised.

We mentioned a global panapoly of breakfast choices, and the Polecats menu is indicative of that, offering all manner of dishes from fluffy pancakes with lamb bacon strips and maple syrup, to shakshuka eggs cooked in a rich tomato sauce. For those living in the neighbourhood, delivery services are also available.

Address: 36, Jalan Bandar 1, Taman Melawati, 53100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 7AM – 12PM (Tuesdays to Fridays, closed on Saturdays and Sundays)

Contact: +6 011-3701 2889

6. Folk Kofii

One of the biggest appeals to moving into the Melawati neighbourhood has to be the sense of community that exists here, where residents and frequent visitors both share and maintain in unison. Folk Kofii is among some of the local enterprises built around that concept, serving as not just a cafe but also a small exhibit space for local artists to showcase their works.

But of course, that isn’t to say that their menu offerings are meant to be more of an afterthought. A succinct menu of reliable cafe staples means more focus can be paid to perfecting each cup, which the folks at Folk Kofii do exceptionally well. Matcha fans will be especially delighted by their take on matcha lattes, which tempers the tea’s inherent smokiness with a creamy finish.

Address: 9170, Jalan Negara, Taman Melawati, 53100 Kuala Lumpur, Selangor

Operating hours: 8AM – 10PM (Mondays to Wednesdays),

Contact: +6 03-4162 7157

7. KHATULISTIWAH

Resting squarely on the equatorial belt, Malaysia owes many of its local bounties to its inherently tropical climate. KHATULISTIWAH Coffee seeks to pay homage to that, as its name would go on to imply, translating quite literally from Malay into English as ‘equator’.

Boasting in-house roasted coffee beans, KHATULISTIWAH looks to introduce a middle ground between a familiar kopitiam experience with specialty coffee culture. Expect everything from grab-and-go Americanos to frothy cups of kopi susu that are meant to be enjoyed with leisurely sips.

Address: No.11, Jln Bandar 3, Taman Melawati, 53100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 9.30AM – 12.30AM (opens daily)

Contact: +6 03-6730 8413

8. Playground Coffery

The art of brewing a perfect cuppa can be an exacting science that boils down (quite literally) to precise measurements and methods, making it a potentially formidable process for the common layperson. This is why at Playground Coffery, fun takes precedence from the very moment you stride up to its cheery yellow facade.

With rope-suspended swing seats, books galore, and even board games, this spot has become an ardent favourite for locals looking to get together and unwind over a hot brew. The food selection is also surprisingly generous and go beyond your typical cafe fare, yielding creations such as tomato quesadillas to savoury waffles.

Address: 19, Jalan E 1, Taman Melawati, 53100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11AM – 8.30PM (closed on Tuesdays)

Contact: +6 03-4821 4522

9. Pandan Dream

While cafes honing in on European influences are aplenty, one in Melawati looks towards a more familiar face locally. Pandan Dream specialises in all things pandan, most prominently expressed through its beverage and dessert offerings that incorporate the fragrant leaf.

An art-deco-informed interior featuring hues of cool viridian provides more than a few hints of what decadent treasures they have in store. For the proper pandan experience, we recommend the pandan waffles served with a sinfully rich durian ice cream, alongside a pandan-infused latte.

Address: 286, Jalan Bandar 11, Taman Melawati, 53100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8AM – 10PM (opens daily)

Contact: +6 03-4161 6598

10. Nostalgia Kopitiam

As for purists who insist on having the full Malaysian treatment in Melawati, there’s Nostalgia Kopitiam to fill the void between artisanal and specialty cafes in the neighbourhood. Banking on replicating the familiar creature comforts that our forefathers were most familiar with in their heyday, this new spot in Melawati has already attracted a sizeable audience for serving generational favourites.

Everything from strong cups of kopi C and the obligatory medley of nasi lemak selections are offered here, making it an easy recommendation for those yearning for a taste of times bygone.

Address: 9163, Jalan Negara, Taman Melawati, 53100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8AM – 10PM (closed on Mondays)

Contact: +6 03-6732 3045

Feature and hero image credits: Duwa Bakestuff/Instagram

Frequently Asked Question (FAQ)

1. What is the world’s most beautiful cafe?

– New York Café Budapest is often considered to be one of the most beautiful cafes in the world, owing to its intricate decor.

2. What are some of the nice cafes in Taman Melawati?

– Among some of the best cafes in Taman Melawati include Duwa Bakestuff and Flying Solo.