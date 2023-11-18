Your first look at the next Dior Café takeover in Sentul Pavilion

Malaysian café aficionados and fashion trendsetters, it’s time to make room in your social calendar in the coming weeks, as French maison Christian Dior is set to unveil the next installation of their ever-popular Dior Cafe takeovers here in Kuala Lumpur.

Set to debut in Sentul Pavilion on November 22, 2023, the expansive glasshouse space will undergo a thorough and extensive makeover to provide visitors with a truly immersive dining experience set against the backdrop of Dior’s most recent 2024 Cruise presentation that was hosted in May of this year.

Experience romance through a Mexican lens at the Dior Cafe takeover in Sentul Pavilion

An impassioned ode to the splendour of Mexican heritage, Creative Director Maria Grazia turns to the works of famed Mexico City native Frida Khalo for the collection, expressed through her interpretation of sartorial art as an emblematic facet of self-representation and expression.

Butterflies and moths play a key motif throughout Cruise 2024, with the latest Butterfly Around the World print based on archival sketches by Andrée Brossin de Méré interspersed on trousers and the label’s signature hourglass Bar Jackets tailored in velvet to evoke Khalo’s propensity for men’s tailoring during her lifetime.

This is contrasted by decidedly more feminine ensembles that featured the huipil tunic which is traditionally worn over full skirts as per Tehuana custom, in addition to jewelry pieces and accessories that are emblazoned with the delicate winged creatures.

While there isn’t matching the sheer majesty of the Antiguo Colegio de San Ildefonso where the show took place, it is safe to say that no expense will be spared in outfitting Sentul Depot into a suitable extension of Dior’s Cruise 2024 showcase. Naturally, guests will be able to view, touch, and try on a number of the collection’s key accessory pieces, including bags, shoes, and sunglasses, at the pop-up.

As for the Dior Cafe, be prepared to have your tastebuds tantalised with an exclusively curated Mexican-influenced menu by Chef Raymond Tham. Reservations can be made now through the official website here, but is subject to availability.

Feature and hero image credits: Dior