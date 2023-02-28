Your ultimate guide to the best Ramadan buffets in KL and Selangor for 2023

On the hunt for a glorious buffet spread for Iftar with your loved ones this year? Well, you’re in luck because we have curated a guide filled with the best Ramadan 2023 hotel buffets in KL and Selangor.
It’s that time of year again. Ramadan, the Holy month of the Islamic calendar, is expected to begin from 22 March to 22 April 2023. The fasting month is a beautiful time for all Muslims to reflect, grow spiritually and build stronger relationships with God. It is also obligatory to fast between sunrise and sunset. What makes this experience so rewarding is the beautiful moment of gathering with your loved ones during Iftar over an appetising meal at the end of the day. With Ramadan 2023 approaching, it’s time to start planning and searching for the finest spots to break fast/buka puasa. Luckily, these hotels in KL and Selangor are offering the best-curated menu and amazing deals to pamper your family and satiate your cravings for everything and more. From Malaysian delicacies to International favourites, trust us; you’ll want to bookmark this page for more updates.
The best Ramadan buffets in KL & Selangor for 2023:
If you haven’t explored One World Hotel’s latest Cinnamon Coffee House, you can finally do so by making a reservation for buka puasa. This year, the restaurant offers more than 100 dishes on four rotational menus with an array of international and local flavours. Start by breaking fast with their assortment of Ulam, Kerabu and Dates. Later, discover their mouth-watering mains like Bubur Lambuk, Chicken Rendang Minang, Beef Gulai Utara Dalca Curry Crab, Chili Crab, Ikan Patin Masak Tempoyak, Gulai Ikan with Bendi and beyond. If you’re craving soups, you’ll find a variety of heartwarming soups on rotation from Soup Tulang Rawang, Soup Ekor and more.
Highlights from this season’s buffet spread include its Whole Roasted Lamb, Roasted Chicken Percik style and Roasted Marinated Whole Beef Tenderloin with mixed condiments, Murtabak, assorted grill dishes and the Opor Beef Masak Pekan Style. However, other cuisines are available too, from Chinese to Indian and Japanese. Don’t miss out on the seafood counter while you’re there. Of course, your experience would not be complete without the classic Goreng Goreng station.
In the dessert department, sweet lovers can indulge in delectable treats such as Malay kuih-muih, Pulut Serawa Durian, Ice Kacang, Cendol, and assorted cakes. As you dine, be entertained by the live Ghazal music performance from 23 March to 20 April from 7 PM onwards.
Selera Serantau buffet dinner: 23 March – 21 April 2023, 6.30 PM to 10.30 PM
RM208 nett per adult | RM104 nett per child (6-12 years old) and senior citizens (60 years and above).
Early bird special: Pre-pay from 22 February to 22 March 2023 to enjoy RM168 nett per adult and RM84 nett per child.
For an experience unlike any other, get ready to enter Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur’s Grand Spice Bazaar Buffet. From 23 March, the hotel’s Grand Ballroom will beautifully transform into a curated souk experience adorned in Turkish and Middle Eastern decor. To complete the glorious affair, guests can indulge in the Ramadhan spread featuring over 90 local dishes with unique Turkish dishes by a guest chef from Istanbul. Highlights include classic Malay dishes like Kerabu Ayam Pucuk Paku, Daging Masak Hitam Manis, Lemang, Curry Laksa, and more. Besides that, guests can also explore the curated souk experience featuring selected local brands and vendors. The best part? The proceeds from the Grand Spice Bazaar will be donated to selected communities in need.
Over at JP Teres, you can also explore an abundant spread filled with Malaysian favourites and an exclusive Indian cuisine by a guest chef from Chennai. You can look forward to live stations, JP teres’ iconic chicken rice, a noodle station and a carving station.
Deliveries and takeaways will be available on the online store here.
Grand Spice Bazaar Buffet: 1 – 18 April 2023, 6.30 PM – 10 PM.
RM228 nett (adult) | RM114 nett (child)
Limited time offers: Early bird – RM208nett (adult) | RM104 nett (child)
Buy nine, free one – RM228 nett (adult)
Ramadhan Feast at JP Teres: 23 March – 22 April 2023, 6.30 PM – 10.30 PM.
RM218 nett (adult) | RM109 nett (child)
Limited time offer: RM198 nett (adult) | RM99 nett (child)
*valid until 21 March 2023 while availability lasts.
For bookings or queries, please contact +60 3 2182 1234 for more.
It’s time to experience the exquisite flavours of Malaysian favourites at Le Meridien KL this Ramadhan 2023. The ‘Santapan Nostalgia’ buffet includes over 150 traditional and modern dishes selections, including highlights like the Signature Daging Tempayan, Racikan Ayam, Mee Lob Dang Tam, Laksa Lemak Kuning Ikan Tongkol and many more. Our top choice? The Mee Lob Dang Tam and Signature Daging Tempayan. Other highlights include Roasted Lamb, Royal Sup Malaya, Beef Rendang, and traditional kuih-muih to explore. Besides local favourites, indulge in Chinese, Japanese, Indian and Western cuisines. From the full-bodied flavours of their speciality dim sum to the heavenly combo of chicken tandoori and naan, your tastebuds will be satisfied with the endless choices. However, if you’re craving a taste of Italian flavours, their pasta station is available too.
For dessert lovers, you will find an array of treats from traditional kuih muih and ABC to delicious cakes and puddings.
Santapan Nostalgia: 23 March – 2 April & 17 – 21 April 2023.
RM198 nett (adult) | RM99 nett (5 – 12 years old)
Early bird promotion: RM148 nett (adult) | RM74 nett (5 – 12 years old)
3 April – 16 April 2023
RM208 nett (adult) | RM99 nett (5 – 12 years old)
Early bird promotion: RM158 nett (adult) | RM74 nett (5 – 12 years old)
Limited Early Bird vouchers are available from now until 15 March 2023. To make a table reservation, simply reach out via Facebook or Instagram, call +603-2263-7888, WhatsApp +6012-215-8782 or email dining.reservation@lemeridien.com.
Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur parades a tempting buffet spread inspired by Malaysia’s rich history and ancient folktales. The team behind the Sajian Kayangan Kita buffet spread highlight signature creations such as Tuaran Seafood Noodles, Sakura Ebi Fried Carrot Cake, Kambing Panggang Utara (roasted whole lamb), Itik Golek Pekan (carved smoked duck) and Asam Pedas Salmon. From 22 March to 21 April 2023, prepare for an immersive journey through local fables and legends with an exquisite dining experience.
For any Malaysian, there’s nothing like exploring your local kopitiam and you can do just that by dining in at The Lounge. Available through March and April, The Lounge is offering elevated interpretations of the kopitiam classics with a Four Seasons touch. You’ll find delicious bites like the Hawker Fried Oyster Omelette (wok-fried oysters in crispy egg batter with asparagus and chilli sauce), Beef Chow Fun (stir-fried flat rice noodles with beef, bean sprouts and Yu Choy), and Pisang Goreng (batter-friend bananas with salted coconut ice-cream).
Sajian Kayangan Kita at Curate: 22 March – 21 April 2023.
RM289 per adult | RM145 per child
The Lounge at Four Seasons: 1 March – 30 April 2023
Ala-carte menu with dishes ranging from RM25-60.
Travel through time from 27 March to 18 April with Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel’s exciting Ramadhan offerings. Titled “Sajian Warisan”, guests can explore hearty yet nostalgic flavours of various Malay cuisines curated by Sous Chef Firdaus. This year’s selection includes dishes like Gulai Daging dan Nangka Ala Canggung, Ayam Masak Lemak Rebung Tok Mizi, Nasi Dalcha and Ayam Bawang with the signature whole-roasted Ouzi lamb served with Arabic rice, vegetable saloona and garlic yoghurt. In addition, you will also discover an array of kampung favourites, such as the staple Sambal Udang Petai, Kerabu Mangga, Lemang and more.
Fulfil your cravings with other specialities from Arabic and Japanese cuisine. Apart from that, fresh seafood on ice and other International signatures are available to enjoy. To elevate the dining experience, a live ghazal ensemble will fill the room as you dine and unwind.
Located at the Grand Ballroom, pamper your loved ones with a meal to remember. The Iftar Nusantara at Level 3D features an array of traditional Malay feasts and is adorned with Arab influences through its stunning designs, installations and music. Here you will also find comfort Malay favourites like the Ayam Masak Merah, Rendang Daging, Sup Merah Temasik Bengkulu, and Middle Eastern classics like the Chicken Salona, Hummus, Shawarma, Kunafa, Sparrow’s Nest Baklava and the signature Lamb Ouzi.
Sajian Warisan Feast: 23 March – 21 April 2023.
Launch rate: RM108 nett per adult | RM54 nett per child (limited offer is valid for dine-in from 23 to 26 March 2023).
Early bird price: RM148 nett per adult (NP: RM168 nett) | RM74 nett per child (NP: RM84 nett)
Iftar Nusantara: 27 March – 18 April 2023.
Early bird: RM118 nett per adult (NP: 138 nett) | RM59 nett per child (RM69 nett)
Dinner vouchers are available for purchase on their online store here. For inquiries or reservations, please call 017-228-6098 or email dining.spj@sheraton.com.
Hero & featured image credit: Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur. All images are credited to the respective hotels.