Your ultimate guide to the best Ramadan buffets in KL and Selangor for 2023

If you haven’t explored One World Hotel’s latest Cinnamon Coffee House, you can finally do so by making a reservation for buka puasa. This year, the restaurant offers more than 100 dishes on four rotational menus with an array of international and local flavours. Start by breaking fast with their assortment of Ulam, Kerabu and Dates. Later, discover their mouth-watering mains like Bubur Lambuk, Chicken Rendang Minang, Beef Gulai Utara Dalca Curry Crab, Chili Crab, Ikan Patin Masak Tempoyak, Gulai Ikan with Bendi and beyond. If you’re craving soups, you’ll find a variety of heartwarming soups on rotation from Soup Tulang Rawang, Soup Ekor and more.

Highlights from this season’s buffet spread include its Whole Roasted Lamb, Roasted Chicken Percik style and Roasted Marinated Whole Beef Tenderloin with mixed condiments, Murtabak, assorted grill dishes and the Opor Beef Masak Pekan Style. However, other cuisines are available too, from Chinese to Indian and Japanese. Don’t miss out on the seafood counter while you’re there. Of course, your experience would not be complete without the classic Goreng Goreng station.

In the dessert department, sweet lovers can indulge in delectable treats such as Malay kuih-muih, Pulut Serawa Durian, Ice Kacang, Cendol, and assorted cakes. As you dine, be entertained by the live Ghazal music performance from 23 March to 20 April from 7 PM onwards.

Selera Serantau buffet dinner: 23 March – 21 April 2023, 6.30 PM to 10.30 PM

RM208 nett per adult | RM104 nett per child (6-12 years old) and senior citizens (60 years and above).

Early bird special: Pre-pay from 22 February to 22 March 2023 to enjoy RM168 nett per adult and RM84 nett per child.