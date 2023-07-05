LSA Makan Club: Natalina celebrates the versatility of Roku Gin with a special pairing menu

Lifestyle Asia KL partners with Roku Gin and Natalina to give you a taste of the good life and to celebrate the spirit of Japanese hospitality at the LSA Makan Club with a special pairing menu that will run throughout the month of July 2023.

The LSA Makan Club is back again. This time around, the gastronomic experience traverses two unique food cultures — Japanese and Italian. Melding the two flavours, Chef Stefano La Penna who is the Head Chef of Natalina Italian Kitchen has curated an exclusive pairing menu with Roku Gin — a menu that highlights the flavours of authentic Italian cooking while celebrating the beautiful nuanced botanicals of the Japanese gin.

Hosted by Beam Suntory brand ambassador, Jordan Lim and the Editor-in-Chief of Lifestyle Asia KL Martin Teo, the dinner is joined by fellow LSA Friends — Natalie Prabha, Josh Kua, Roen Cian, Carey Ng, Jas Chin, Joseph Germani, Alicia Tan, Nikki Dhillon, Nikita Menon, Joe Shiang, Cabi and Clouty Kee. They have had the honour of being the first people to taste the specially curated menu by Chef Stefano, which will run for the whole month of July 2023.

The pairing menu also comprises specialty cocktails crafted by the mixologist and head bartender at Frank’s Bar, KK. According to KK, the cocktails are created to complement the flavours of each dish. As a pairing drink, diners will find the ‘missing piece’ in the cocktail (vice versa) when enjoying both together.

For the uninitiated, the Roku is a beautifully balanced gin comprising six distinctive Japanese botanicals with eight traditional botanicals. Harnessing the best of every season, Roku is crafted meticulously to celebrate the exceptional flavours of the four seasons. These include the sakura flower, sakura leaf, yuzu peel, sencha tea, gyokuro tea and sanshō pepper — each carefully selected to create Japan’s authentic craft gin, the Roku. Together, every component combined creates a multi-layered yet harmonious flavour of various botanicals; from the bright notes of yuzu and the sweet floral aroma of sakura blossoms, to the crisp spiciness of sanshō pepper.

Together with Lifestyle Asia KL, Roku also wants to celebrate the spirit of Japanese hospitality, also known as Omotenashi — a refreshing ritual to be enjoyed with friends and loved ones — over great food and amazing company.

Curious to find out what the special menu features? Read on for a detailed review or go try it for yourself!

Amuse Bouche

The night starts off on a savoury note with Deep-fried Cod Meatballs served on top of a zingy arrabbiata sauce with caramelised onion and dark olive powder to get our appetites going. Strong opening is an understatement as everyone at the table harmonises with a symphony of the oohs and the aahs. Think crunchy outer layer of the meatball and the melt-in-your-mouth centre, both elevated with a tangy sweetness of caramelised onions and earthy dark olive.

Former beauty queen and host Carey Ng adds: “The cod meatballs really pick my interest. Crunchy, soft with the right hint of acidity. It’s the perfect dish to get your appetite going and it makes you excited for what’s coming up next.”

Antipasti

Next up, Chef Stefano serves the Beef Tartare with Parmesan Tuile coupled with the Leeward Negroni. You can never go wrong with a beef tartare. The simple yet luxurious dish is made to perfection by Chef Stefano who has trained all over the world including Michelin-starred restaurants. Presented with delicate spheres of mustard, the tender beef tartare is beautifully complemented by the salty nutty flavour of the parmesan tuile. It’s a textural explosion, to say the least.

When paired with the Leeward Negroni – it gets even better. The Negroni is an amalgamation of 3 countries at its best; Japan, Malaysia and Italy. The star of the cocktail – Roku Gin – blends seamlessly with the coconut oil-washed Campari and pandan-infused Rosso. The flavours get bolder with every sip, layering the creamy texture of the beef tartare with a perfume of local fragrance.

Clouty Kee, who admits to having beef tartare for the first time joins the likes of Nikki Dhillon who cites the dish as the highlight of the night. “The beef is soft and almost disappears in your mouth as you bite into it. Plus, the cocktail that goes along with it is top-notch.” Nikki remarks.

“The negroni is easily one of the best negronis I’ve ever had. The pandan flavour with the Campari is really interesting and keeps you wanting more.” echoes Roen Cian as he reaches for his second.

Pasta

Being in an Italian restaurant, Natalina doesn’t disappoint when it comes to serving delicious freshly-made pasta — it prides itself on making one of the best pasta dishes in town. All eyes are on the prize as plates of the Fresh Handmade Beetroot Fettuccine with Duck White Ragout topped with Pecorino Cheese are being served with the 20th Century cocktail on the side. The idea of pasta and gin may not be everyone’s cup of tea but all doubts are nipped in the bud. What you’re left with is pure satisfaction that is equal parts balanced and flavourful.

We get the classic Italian flavour with the hearty fettuccine. A pasta lover’s dream – the rich and hearty duck ragout folded into the pasta is nothing short of heavenly. While you may be thinking: “That’s too rich for my palate.” Fret not, the 20th Century cocktail balances the flavours perfectly as it cuts the richness with acidity. If you’re a fan of sours, the tart ’20th Century’ is the cocktail for you! In this creation, Roku Gin is shaken with cacao, Lillet Blanc and citrus; making the perfect balance of sweet and sour.

Violinist Josh Kua concurs: “My favourite dish of the night is definitely the handmade beetroot fettuccine. It’s earthy, creamy and just exploding with flavour.” It doesn’t take long for fellow LSA Friend Jas Chin to chime in with her raving comments. “All that creaminess of the pasta is expertly paired with the 20th Century. The citrusy drink is exactly what you need when you’re eating a plate of pasta.” she quips.

Secondi

After the pasta dish, we’re served the Secondi. For those uninitiated, the secondi despite the name, is typically the main dish of the night. Here, the Sous Vide Calamaro and Kyoto Sour take centre stage on the menu. Chewy and tender with a tinge of sweetness yet smokey and complex from the Josper grill, the ‘calamaro’ is not one to take with a pinch of salt.

Probably one of the best pairings of the night, the ‘calamaro’ matches the sublime flavour profile of Roku Gin down to a tee. The Kyoto Sour brings out Roku Gin’s elegant botanicals and once paired with the charred squid, it complements every hearty bite — elevating with a hint of ambrosial balance. On the side is a herbed potato mash and a stuffed cabbage for a hearty creamy texture to pair.

“The natural sweetness of the calamaro is enhanced when you take a sip of the Kyoto Sour. The sweetness, followed by the kick of spiciness from the Kyoto Sour makes for a really interesting flavour combination that is too good!” says Joseph Germani.

Dolci

Ending the night on a sweet note, we are served with the classic Italian Panna Cotta with Chocolate Ice Cream and Cherry Drizzle paired with a ubiquitous Gin and Tonic. What more can we say? There is no better way to end a meal than with the classics. The panna cotta is beautifully presented in a chocolate shell with a cherry drizzle and a side of creamy chocolate ice cream. It is an all-in-one dessert with all of our favourites in one tart shell — and we aren’t complaining!

We especially appreciate the attention to detail here — the desserts are made less sweet — and it is matched perfectly with the herbaceous notes of classic G&T. While the gin and tonic isn’t something we’d associated closely with desserts, there’s an interesting overlap when it comes to the flavours — coming together into a sweet ending.

“The desert is the right amount of sweetness, which is probably the highest ‘Asian’ compliment! I’m lactose intolerant but, I couldn’t help myself from finishing all of it,” Josh Kua laughs.

Verdict

Coming into this, we have had no doubts Natalina would blow it out of the water. The pairing menu perfectly highlights the complexity and versatility of Roku Gin while accentuating Japanese hospitality through the LSA Makan Club.

The gastronomic journey can be summed up with the saying – where opposites attract. One glance at the menu and you would think: “How would that work?” Yet, it does. The juxtaposed flavours complement one another by enhancing every bite with every sip celebrating the ever-changing, malleable flavour of Roku Gin. As you continue enjoying the pairing dishes and drinks, each course seems better than the last.

Price

RM350++ for 2 persons (food only)

RM450++ for 2 persons (with cocktail pairing)

**Minimum of 2 diners are required for each seating.

The LSA Makan Club pairing menu, curated in collaboration with Roku Gin will be available daily (Monday to Sunday) for lunch and dinner at Natalina Italian Kitchen, Avenue K Kuala Lumpur, from 1st to 31st July 2023.