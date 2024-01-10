Review: Savour the best wagyu experience at Kingyu

Kingyu brings city folks a modern Tokyo-style Japanese wagyu experience in a hidden dining space.

Slide the wooden door of Kingyu and feel transported into the yokocho alleys of Tokyo where the best Japanese food can be found. The quaint restaurant, located at Sri Hartamas, finds itself on the first floor — comprising 22 private dining rooms and kitchen-facing bar seats. Each room features designs inspired by traditional shoji screens with stylised leitmotifs depicting Japanese seasons.

On busy days, the restaurant is vibrant with the camaraderie of diners as they chatter away. Start with Yuzu Wine with soda or the must-try Grapefruit Shochu Highball — it’s the best remedy to quench your thirst after a long day.

Here at Kingyu, there’s a wide variety of dishes to choose from. You can relish in a selection of Claypot Rice or find comfort in the delicious Shabu Shabu. But if you’re looking to indulge, the Roasted Premium Ribloin Sushi is one to die for. Meat-loving diners will rejoice in the Wagyu Sushi section — order the Sea Urchin Wagyu Roll, offering equal parts creaminess and indulgence.

And we can’t get over the Shredded French Fry — it’s highly addictive!

Tried and Tested

With recommendations by the super friendly staff, we get our hands on the Premium Wagyu Omakase consisting of 10 signature dishes from the menu. It’s a great introduction to Kingyu especially for first-time patrons.

Start with the clam soup that’s umami and comforting. Fresh clams flavour the broth, leaving a delicate layer of oceanic notes on the palate. Right after, the kitchen brings forth three kinds of appetiser before proceeding to the Urchin Chawan Mushi. Soft and silky egg custard acts as the perfect base for the distinct umami taste of the uni. Each spoonful leaves the mouth wanting for more.

Next, a Watercress and Arugula Salad freshens up the palate before moving on to the Wagyu Tempura Hand Rolled Sushi. Juicy wagyu with a crunchy exterior (and a touch of nori) is truly a decadent treat. The meat is delightfully tender and melts in the mouth — best enjoyed by hand.

Four kinds of Omakase Premium Steak entail, comprising prime wagyu cuts. A hot lava rock is prepared on the side for you to lightly sear to your liking. Sprinkle with a bit of salt and enjoy with some freshly grated wasabi for the most explosive finish. A similar experience comes with the highly marbled Roasted Premium Sirloin Sushi that’s blast-torched before serving. A little char brings a subtle smokiness to each bite. While you’re at it, add some crunch with the Shredded French Fry.

Once all of that is done, fill yourself to the brim with the Grilled Wagyu Pot Rice. You may reach out for seconds as every spoonful reminds you of the umami-perfumed claypot chicken rice. If you’re still feeling peckish, order the Thin Cut Premium Beef Tongue with scallions or the Plate of 8 Kinds of Wagyu Sushi to sample a little bit of everything. Of course, wash it all down with the Black Sesame Ice Cream, and another round of highball.

Verdict

Kingyu is the place to be especially for beef-loving diners and what’s best is that all wagyu served at Kingyu is certified halal, from the Miyazaki and Tokushima prefectures in Japan. There are plenty of options here as well, from wagyu tartare to wagyu sushi, carpaccio and even steaks. Be sure to experience Kingyu’s specialty comprising a variety of 15 salts and sauces including yuzu butter, wasabi salt, truffle salt and more.

Oh! And there’s also a complimentary valet service for customers as well — be sure to make full use of that!

First Floor, 8, Jalan 24/70A, Desa Sri Hartamas, Kuala Lumpur

Weekdays 5pm to 11pm (last order 10pm) / Weekends 12pm to 3pm (last order 2:30pm), 5pm to 11pm (last order 10pm)

Tel: 03-6206-3515

Find out more HERE