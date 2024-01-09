Ariana Grande’s new single ‘Yes, And?’ Release date, cover art, album and more

Ariana Grande has a new song releasing on 12 January 2024. Following weeks of sharing glimpses of the behind-the-scenes work and studio recordings, the single track, “Yes, And?” marks the musical comeback of the pop star.

From sharing about its album to the cover art, Grande teased her fans with updates about the new song.

Here are all the details that Arianators must know ahead of the ‘Yes, And?’ release

‘Yes, And?’ is a part of which album and its release date

On 8 January, a day after announcing the release date of her upcoming single, Grande shared the cover art, featuring her blurry face, as her Instagram story and wrote, “p.s. i couldn’t wait any longer to tell you that although this is not the album title, it is indeed the album cover (well…….one of them!)”.

Although it takes cues from her 2019 album Thank U, Next, the singer clarified that “Yes, And?” is not the name of her upcoming seventh album. However, the image will be the cover.

According to Business Insider, while fans have nicknamed her new seventh album AG7, which will feature this song as the lead, a release date is yet to be announced. NME states that Grande had hinted at working with producer Ilya Salmanzadeh on this album.

Social media posts leading to ‘Yes, And?’ release

Billboard states that when Grande stepped out in a custom ‘Yes, And?’ sweatshirt last week, leading to speculations about whether it was her new album. Furthermore, the “Dangerous Woman” singer created a stir on her Instagram to set the stage for the release.

It started with Grande deleting all photos from the official Instagram account of her 2018 album Sweetener, heralding a new era. She then uploaded nine photos, which make up a blurry vision of her face, with the last three images revealing the track’s name. The same photo was shared on her personal account, too, with the caption “yes, and? ♡ 1.12”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Previously, Grande hinted something was brewing for the new year, when she posted a slew of images on 27 December and wrote “See you next year.”

However, fans were treated with snippets of the production process since early December. On the 7th, Grande posted several photos and videos from her recording studio. The videos were muted to keep the music under wraps. Ten days later, a series of more similar videos arrived showing her collaboration with producers and songwriters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

In the last video of her posts from 27 December, Grande can be heard laughing with her back to the camera. When asked, “Is this almost the last day of this album?” she said, adding, “I’m so tired, but so happy and grateful.” She went on to say, “I also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons, like, I can’t move. It’s impossible.”

Ariana Grande’s previous album and other projects

The new single track marks Grande’s comeback after her 2020 album Positions. It featured tracks like “34+35” and “POV.”

While she has not released any music since then, Grande has devoted her time to her makeup business REM Beauty. She is also working on the live-action adaptations of the Broadway musical Wicked.

(Hero and feature image credit: Ariana Grande/ Instagram)